Graham Corporation Awarded $5.5 Million in Global Refining Industry Orders

Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM), a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the oil refining, petrochemical, power and defense industries, announced today that it received three orders totaling approximately $5.5 million, all for the refining industry.

Two of the orders are for replacement components within the Company’s installed base. One involves replacing a Graham steam surface condenser that was installed in a North American refinery more than 45 years ago. That equipment will be updated with more corrosion resistant material. The other replacement order is for a condenser in an ejector system that Graham provided to a Southeast Asian refiner in 1980. The third order involves a new ejector system for a Chinese refinery revamp project where new process units will be added to expand production of transportation fuel. Equipment delivery for all three orders is planned for the second half of fiscal 2019.

James R. Lines, Graham’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Graham is known for its quality and equipment reliability, as is evident with the replacement order for equipment that operated for more than 45 years. We place long-standing customer relationships in high regard and we seek to benefit from our expansive installed base.”

He continued, "We have begun to see order activity from crude oil refining markets. That is encouraging, following a couple of years of inactivity from that industry. Further, equipment we provide to crude oil refining markets generally offers higher margin potential when compared with our other markets. This is due to more demanding quality requirements, specialized equipment design and customers for these applications generally valuing total cost of ownership over initial capital cost.”

"Due to the level of anticipated orders, we expect backlog will expand once again this quarter,” he concluded.

ABOUT GRAHAM CORPORATION

Graham is a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the energy, defense and chemical/petrochemical industries. Energy markets include oil refining, cogeneration, nuclear and alternative power. For the defense industry, the Company’s equipment is used in nuclear propulsion power systems for the U.S. Navy. Graham’s global brand is built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer technology, responsive and flexible service and unsurpassed quality. Graham designs and manufactures custom-engineered ejectors, vacuum pumping systems, surface condensers and vacuum systems. Graham is also a leading nuclear code accredited fabrication and specialty machining company. Graham supplies components used inside reactor vessels and outside containment vessels of nuclear power facilities. Graham’s equipment can also be found in other diverse applications such as metal refining, pulp and paper processing, water heating, refrigeration, desalination, food processing, pharmaceutical, heating, ventilating and air conditioning. Graham’s reach spans the globe and its equipment is installed in facilities from North and South America to Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Graham routinely posts news and other important information on its website, www.graham-mfg.com, where additional comprehensive information on Graham Corporation and its subsidiaries can be found.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as "expects,” "estimates,” "confidence,” "projects,” "typically,” "outlook,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "appears,” "could,” "opportunities,” "seeking,” "plans,” "aim,” "pursuit,” and other similar words. All statements addressing operating performance, events, or developments that Graham Corporation expects or anticipates will occur in the future, including but not limited to, expected expansion and growth opportunities within its domestic and international markets, anticipated revenue, the timing of conversion of backlog to sales, market presence, profit margins, tax rates, foreign sales operations, its ability to improve cost competitiveness, customer preferences, changes in market conditions in the industries in which it operates, changes in commodities prices, the effect on its business of volatility in commodities prices, changes in general economic conditions and customer behavior, forecasts regarding the timing and scope of the economic recovery in its markets, its acquisition and growth strategy and the expected performance of Energy Steel & Supply Co. and its operations in China and other international locations, are forward-looking statements. Because they are forward-looking, they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties. These risk factors and uncertainties are more fully described in Graham Corporation’s most recent Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, included under the heading entitled "Risk Factors.”

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of Graham Corporation’s underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on Graham Corporation’s forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Graham Corporation disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

