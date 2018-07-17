BOTHELL, Wash., July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RM Homes celebrates the Grand Opening at Cedar Park in Bothell. The designer-furnished model home grand opening is this Saturday and Sunday, July 21st and 22nd, 12 to 5 p.m. To celebrate our grand opening, new homebuyers will receive a complete Move-In Ready Buyer Bonus – an upgrade package included at no extra cost – including refrigerator, washer/dryer, blinds and air conditioning!*

Cedar Park is in a great Bothell location, adjacent to the ballfields and playfields of Cedar Grove Park and minutes from shopping and dining in Canyon Park. Home buyers will have easy access to 522 and 405 for a quicker commute to nearby workplaces in Bothell, Redmond, Seattle and the Eastside. Cedar Park is in the sought-after Northshore School District.

Homes range from 2,210 to 3,044 sq.ft., with the first move-ins available starting this August.

Available homes include:

Lot 16-S – 2301 sq.ft. – 4 BR/3.5 BA + Bonus Room + Den – $744,950 – Ready to move in September.

Lot 7-N – 2518 sq.ft. – 4 BR/3.5 BA + Bonus Room – $749,950 – Ready to move in this September.

Lot 11-S – 3044 sq.ft. – 4 BR/3 BA + Bonus Room + Flex Room + Den/5th BR – $849,950 – Ready to move in this August.

Plus three more homes that will be ready in August.

Homes include our highest level of interior finishes. Great rooms center around a contemporary gas fireplace with floor-to ceiling tile and wood mantle. Kitchens come complete with huge work island, stainless steel farmhouse style sink, pendant lights, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, full-height backsplash and rich wood cabinets with lower cabinet pull-out shelves. King-size master bedroom suites have a five-piece ensuite bath with floor-to-ceiling walls of tile, fully tiled walk-in shower, soaking tub and quartz-topped dual-sink vanity.

RM Homes is a local, Puyallup-based homebuilder with two decades of experience building over 2500 homes in the Puget Sound area.

Homes at Cedar Park are listed by Matrix Real Estate. The model home and sales office are open Friday through Tuesday, 12 to 5, at 22301 9th Ave SE, Bothell. For more information or a private showing, call or text Doug Gordon, 425.286.4883.

*Buyer Bonus offer is subject to change without notice and only on homes that will close by September 30, 2018.

