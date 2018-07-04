Granite, Marble and Stone Industry 2016-2024: Global Strategic Business Report 2018 - Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens Market Prospects

DUBLIN, July 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Granite, Marble and Stone in Thousand Metric Tons. Also, the US market for Dimension Stone is analyzed in terms of Volume Consumption (Metric Tons) and Value Sales (US$). Additionally, the US Granite market is analyzed in terms of Value Sales (US$).

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Granite, Marble and Stone: Vital Building Materials Available in Varied Colors, Textures and Structures

Global Dimension Stone Industry

China, Brazil, and India: Leading Producers of Granite

India: A Niche Producer of Granite with Immense Growth Potential

Demand for Countertops Witnesses Steady Growth

Global Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific: The Dominant and the Fastest Growing Crushed Stone Market Worldwide

Noteworthy Granite, Stone & Marble Trends Summarized

Trends in Interior Design: Stone and Tile

Trends in Interior Design: Marble

Marble Cladding Trends

Natural Stone Trends

Design Trends: Natural Stone



2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND TRENDS

Expanding Home Applications of Granite beyond the Kitchen Drives Healthy Market Growth

Myriad Benefits of Natural Stone Drive Widespread Market Adoption

Antolini Vacuum Process (AVP): Significantly Enhancing Stone's Attractiveness and Applicability

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Global Construction Industry

Building Renovations & Remodeling: A Key Revenue Contributor

Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens Market Prospects

Rising Commercial Real Estate Investments Offer Positive Outlook for Granite, Marble and Stone

Government Funding

Vital to Boost Aggregate Demand

Growing Prominence of Green Granite, Marble and Stone Benefit Market Expansion

Eco-Awareness & Sustainability Spur Innovations

Rising Energy Consumption Propels Demand for Green Materials

While Sand & Gravel Reserves Deplete, Crushed Stones Offer Promise

Granite Transform in to a High-Volume Low Margin Business

Growing Use of Granite in Major Projects

Granite Tile and Ceramic Tile

A Comparison

With Rising Competition from New Materials, Companies Acquiring Quarries to Remain Relevant

Imitation Tiles: A Force to Reckon With for the Stone Industry

Localized Market Operations: The Result of High Cost of Land Transportation

Population Growth & Urbanization Boosts Demand for Granite, Marble and Stone

Environmental Issues of Aggregates Production & Usage

Recycling of Construction & Demolition Waste to Reduce Environmental Desecration

Environment Safety: A Major Challenge in Granite Production



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



4. EXTRACTION, QUARRYING AND PROCESSING OF STONES

Stone Quarrying and Processing

Development of Quarries: An Increasingly Difficult Proposition

Extraction of Granite

Extraction of Marble

Marble Extraction Methods

Limestone Extraction

Formation in Marine Environment

Formation through Evaporation

Mining and Crushing of Limestone

Slate Extraction

Quarrying and Processing of Slate



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS

Cercom Launches Stone Box Collection

Walker Zanger Introduces Secolo Porcelain Slab Countertops

Ege Seramik Unveils Earthstone Collection

Marazzi Introduces Collection of New Tile

Marazzi Unveils New Tile Collections

Atlas Launches Collection of Marble and Stone-effect Tiles

Marble Systems Introduces Antique Mirror Collection

Silestone Unveils New Color Options in Quartz Surfaces

Caesarstone Introduces Granite-Inspired Collection

M S International Launches New Colour Natural Stone Slabs

Artisan Introduces Aventine Quartz



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Cosentino Inaugurates Two Strategic Plants

Saint-Gobain Takes Over Benchmark Supplies

TorQuest Takes Over Majority Stake of Polycor

Tene Acquires Shares of Caesarstone



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Ablegroup Berhad (Malaysia)

Asian Granito India Limited (India)

Benchmark Building Supplies Ltd. (UK)

CaesarStone (USA)

Cambria (USA)

California Crafted Marble, Inc. (USA)

Cosentino SA (Spain)

Dakota Granite Company (USA)

Dimpomar, Rochas Portuguesas, Lda (Portugal)

Duracite, Inc. (USA)

Fox Marble Holdings plc (UK)

Granite Transformations (USA)

Hellenic Granite Co. S.A. (Greece)

Hilltop Granites (USA)

Internacional De Ceramica SA DE CV (Mexico)

Kangli Stone Group (China)

Levatina y Asociados Minerals SA (Spain)

LSR Group (Russia)

Pokarna Limited (India)

Polycor Inc. (Canada)

Mohawk Industries (USA)

Daltile Corporation (USA)

Marazzi Group S.p.A. (Italy)

American Marazzi Tile, Inc. (USA)

Temmer Marble (Turkey)

Topalidis S.A.

Marble & Granite (Greece)



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



