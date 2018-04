Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce Names Florida Community Bank a 2018 R.E.A.L. Awards Finalist

Florida Community Bank (FCB) (NYSE: FCB) is proud to announce that it has been selected by the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce as a 2018 R.E.A.L. Awards finalist in the category of Banking and Finance. The Greater Miami Chamber’s R.E.A.L. Awards honor South Florida’s real estate achievers and leaders, including organizations in the industry and related professionals who have reached a measure of success in their respective fields, while also demonstrating community leadership.

Specifically, FCB’s nomination is a result of its partnership with St. John Community Development Corporation and its community affordable housing project, St. John Island Apartments. The project allowed for the complete renovation of an affordable housing rental property in the Overtown community located in Miami-Dade County, including 48 rental units developed for very low, low and moderate-income residents in search of safe and affordable housing.

"FCB has been a consistent supporter and advocate of projects like St. John Island because of what they represent to our local community and its residents,” said Kent Ellert, President & CEO, Florida Community Bank. "This recognition speaks to our commitment to providing the highest quality service and support to our loyal Florida customers we serve throughout the state.”

About Florida Community Bank

Florida Community Bank, N.A., (NYSE: FCB) is the largest community banking company and the second largest Florida-based independent bank, and among the most highly capitalized banks in the state. Awarded a five-star rating from Bauer Financial™, FCB assets are more than $10 billion, with capital ratios that exceed regulatory standards. Since its founding in 2010, FCB has been steadfast in its commitment to delivering personalized service, innovation, and products and services equal to those offered by the national banks. Similarly, FCB recognizes the importance of community, fostering a corporate culture that promotes employee volunteerism at all levels, while supporting community-based programs and partnerships that help promote greater financial independence and improved quality of life for families. FCB serves individuals, businesses and communities across the state with 50 full-service banking centers from east to west, and from Daytona Beach to Miami-Dade. For more information, visit FloridaCommunityBank.com. Equal Housing Lender, Member FDIC.

