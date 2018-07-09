Greenspoon Marder Expands Real Estate Practice Group With The Addition Of Three Attorneys In New York

NEW YORK, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder LLP is pleased to announce the expansion of the firm's Real Estate practice group in New York with the addition of partners, Mark Fawer and Carolyn Austin, and associate, Jonathan Castellanos.

"Our firm is committed to providing seamless client service throughout our footprint across the U.S. Our newest real estate attorneys will further enhance our depth of experience and reach in the New York market," commented Gerry Greenspoon, Co-Managing Director of Greenspoon Marder. "The firm's real estate practice has been a core transactional part of our business for over thirty five years. We are excited to welcome this new group of attorneys who will further strengthen our key service offerings in New York and in real estate finance nationally," comments Michael Marder, Co-Managing Director of Greenspoon Marder.

Mr. Fawer focuses his practice on matters including the representation of institutional, fund and private capital sources in every aspect of subordinate real estate financing, including mezzanine lending, B-notes and preferred equity investments covering every major asset type, such as for rental and for sale residential, hospitality, retail, office, student housing, mixed use and industrial properties. In his practice, Mr. Fawer has successfully negotiated intercreditor and co-lender agreements with many of the most active senior lenders in the industry and has helped structure cutting edge financings in some of the most challenging contexts. Mr. Fawer also represents developers and investors in the purchase, financing, development and disposition of a variety of projects, both locally and nationwide.

Ms. Austin regularly handles matters ranging from sophisticated financing transactions representing both lenders and borrowers involving all asset classes and types, to the negotiation of partnership, joint venture, and limited liability company operating agreements, to the drafting and negotiation of leases from both the landlord and tenant perspectives.

Mr. Castellanos regularly provides representation to lenders and borrowers in connection with their mortgage and/or subordinate financing transactions involving all asset classes and types. His practice focuses on drafting and negotiating loan and ancillary documents, leases, opinions, and organizational documents.

About Greenspoon Marder

Greenspoon Marder LLP is committed to providing excellent client service through our cross-disciplinary, client-team approach. Our goal is to understand the challenges that our clients face, build collaborative relationships, and craft creative solutions designed and executed with long-term strategic goals in mind. Since our inception in 1981, Greenspoon Marder has become a full-service, Am Law 200 and NLJ 500 ranked law firm with more than 200 attorneys. We serve Fortune 500, middle-market public and private companies, start-ups, emerging businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs across the United States. For more information, visit www.gmlaw.com .

