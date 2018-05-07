Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members

Groupon, a marketplace where you can save up to $100 a week on the things that you do every day in your neighborhood, has added American Express, a fellow champion of supporting local, independently-owned small businesses, to its Groupon+ (Groupon Plus) free-to-claim, cash-back restaurant deals program currently available in approximately 25 U.S. markets. Once the partnership is fully ramped, American Express Card Members in Groupon+ cities will be able to take advantage of offers at thousands of participating local restaurants––all without the hassle of a having to print out a piece of paper or hand over their phone.

"We’re thrilled to add American Express to our growing Groupon+ program––giving us the three largest payment networks in North America,” said Groupon’s President of North America Aaron Cooper. "Groupon+ removes the hassles associated with using a Groupon voucher at local restaurants and makes it super easy for people to take advantage of great offers when they use their enrolled card to dine out in their neighborhood.”

At the end of 2017, Groupon+ had 2.7 million cards enrolled in the program and nearly doubled consumer and merchant participation in each of the previous two quarters.

How Groupon+ Deals Work:

Free to claim - Get cash back deals for FREE without pre-paying for anything

Easy - No awkward printouts, no blackout dates

Every Time - Once enrolled, the offer is good every time you purchase something from participating restaurants for the duration of the promotion

Together, American Express, Mastercard and Visa accounted for 96 percent of purchase volume on U.S. general purpose credit cards in 2017.*

To sign up for Groupon+, people can visit https://www.groupon.com/plus/signup to enroll and start adding cash-back restaurant offers to their eligible credit cards.

*https://www.nilsonreport.com/publication_chart_and_graphs_archive.php?1=1&year=2018

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that refer to plans and expectations for the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those discussed. The words "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "continue," "plan" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, volatility in our operating results; risks related to our business and marketing strategies, including our strategy to grow our local marketplaces, retaining existing customers and adding new customers, Groupon+ and other initiatives; challenges arising from our international operations, including legal and regulatory developments; retaining and adding high quality merchants, our voucherless offerings; cybersecurity breaches; and competing successfully in our industry. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties, we urge you to refer to the factors included under the headings "Risk Factors" and ''Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'' in the Groupon’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which may be obtained by visiting the company's Investor Relations web site at http://investor.groupon.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. Groupon's actual results could differ materially from those predicted or implied and reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance.

You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although Groupon believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Moreover, neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect Groupon's expectations as of the date of this release. Groupon undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this release.

About Groupon

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) is building the daily habit in local commerce, offering a vast mobile and online marketplace where people discover and save on amazing things to do, see, eat and buy. By enabling real-time commerce across local businesses, travel destinations, consumer products and live events, shoppers can find the best a city has to offer.

Groupon is redefining how small businesses attract and retain customers by providing them with customizable and scalable marketing tools and services to profitably grow their businesses.

To download Groupon's top-rated mobile apps, visit www.groupon.com/mobile. To search for great deals or subscribe to Groupon emails, visit www.groupon.com. To learn more about the company’s merchant solutions and how to work with Groupon, visit www.groupon.com/merchant.

"Groupon" and "Groupon+” are trademarks of Groupon, Inc. All other names used may be trademarks owned by their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180507005759/en/