MEXICO CITY, July 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AGUA) ("Rotoplas" o "the Company"), the leading provider of individual and integrated water solutions in the Americas is pleased to invite you to participate in its 2018 Second Quarter Results Conference Call on Tuesday, July 24th, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.Mexico City time (11:00 a.m. EST)

The management team will host the call and discuss 2Q18 results, followed by a Q&A session

Carlos Rojas Mota Velasco – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mario Romero Orozco – Chief Financial Officer

Ofelia López Aranda Trewartha – Investor Relations

The quarterly results will be released after market close on Monday, July 23rd.

To participate in the conference call please dial:

Mexico 01 800 514 8435, USA 1 888 204 4368

or other countries 1 323 794 2423

Conference ID: 7327029 or via the Company's website: www.rotoplas.com/investors.html

IR Contact:

Ofelia M López Aranda T

52015000 ext. 50163

agua@rotoplas.com

Safe Harbor

This press release may include certain forward-looking statements relating to Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V., it relies on considerations of the Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. management which are based on current and known information; however, the forward-looking statements could vary due to facts, circumstances and events beyond the control of Grupo Rotoplas, S.A.B. de C.V.

About the Company

Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. is America's leading provider of individual and integrated water solutions for storing, carrying, and treating water. With 40 years' experience in the industry and 21 plants throughout the Americas, Rotoplas has a presence in 14 countries and a portfolio that includes 27 product lines. Grupo Rotoplas has been listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker "AGUA" since December 2014.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grupo-rotoplas-schedules-conference-call-to-discuss-2018-second-quarter-results-300676408.html

SOURCE Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V.