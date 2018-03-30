Guangdong "red tourism" activities 2018 kicked off

GUANGZHOU, China, March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The launching ceremony of Guangdong "red tourism" activities 2018 under the theme "Embark on route of the Long March for glorious new achievements" jointly hosted by the Tourism Administration of Guangdong Province and the People's Government of Shaoguan Municipality, kicked off on the morning of March 24. More than 2,300 people including representing guerrilla veterans, personnel from media, representatives of tourism agencies and hikers attended the event.

During the event, the participants appreciated the imposing idyllic scenery of Nanxiong, a county-level city of Shaoguan, as they went along country roads and across fields and villages to honor the spirit of the elder generation during the Long March. At the Youshan Revolutionary Monument, the guiding instructors enlightened them about the history of the Youshan Revolution, where ten revolutionary statues were caught on camera by exciting tourists. Local villagers prepared the Red Army meal of yam and taro for visitors to review the bitter past.

"As a local here, I witnessed the revolution, and over recent year, my hometown has seen a great improvement in the livelihood from mere subsistence to moderate prosperity. That means we have to stay true to our original aspiration," said the 90-year-old Dai Hanxiong, the oldest among the attendees.

According to officials of the Shaoguan municipal government, the "red tourism", countryside tourism and ancient courier roads have enabled the city to industrialize the "red tourism" resources.

Statistics from the Tourism Administration of Guangdong Province show that, the income of red-tourism-related industries in Guangdong reached 31.48 billion yuan in 2017, an increase of 16 percent over the previous year. And these sectors hosted 69.21 million tourists, increasing by 15 percent on a year-on-year basis. Also, the launching ceremony saw ten "red tourism" routes of choice released. Experts anticipated that the "red tourism" of Guangdong would enjoy a promising prospect given its huge potential, with the estimated annual income growth rate of the industry over 15 percent in the coming three years.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guangdong-red-tourism-activities-2018-kicked-off-300622123.html

SOURCE The Tourism Administration of Guangdong Province