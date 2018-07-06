Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
06.07.2018 12:17:00

Guotai Junan Securities has been honored with the "Best Custodian (Private Funds), China" and "Best Fund Administrator (Alternatives), China" which are issued by The Asset magazine

SHANGHAI, July 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 5, 2018, the "Triple A Asset Servicing, Institutional Investor and Insurance Awards" hosted by "The Asset" magazine was held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Hong Kong.

Guotai Junan Securities won two awards -- "Best Private Funds Custodian, China" and "Best Alternatives Fund Administrator, China". This is the first time that domestic securities company won those awards.

After more than three months' business interview, expert review, and buy-side investigation from The Asset, Guotai Junan Securities has won unanimous recognition from professional judges for its long-term excellent performance and good reputation in WFOE market and been honored with "Best Private Funds Custodian, China" award along with the top three custodian banks: ICBC, BOC and HSBC and been the only service provider onshore obtaining "Best Alternatives Fund Administrator, China".

In recent years, Guotai Junan Securities has focused on providing full-service asset custody and fund administration services to global asset management agencies, devoting itself to creating professional service projects and advanced service models, and is committed to becoming an expert and value enhancer of global custody and fund administrative services. The innovative service model that promotes innovation with service and leads the trend with innovation is widely praised by the industry.

The Asset is Asia's monthly financial magazine which focuses on internal research, in-depth analysis and insights. It helps readers understand the leading corporate financing and fund management methods in Asia and the decision-making layer for Asian financial circles improve operational efficiency. Since 2010, the "Triple A Asset Servicing, Institutional Investor and Insurance Awards" of The Asset has been held for nine consecutive years. It is an important award for assessing investment and custody capabilities in Asia. It assesses both buy-side institutions (investors and fund managers) and sell-side service providers (custodians, fund administrators, securities lending agents, transition managers, among others) to deliver a comprehensive evaluation of Asia's dynamic asset servicing industry.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fester -- DAX auf Richtungssuche
Nach einem gewinnreichen Donnerstagshandel startete der heimische Aktienmarkt heute zurückhaltender. Im Verlauf bewegte er sich jedoch moderat im Plus.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  EuroStoxx 50  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB