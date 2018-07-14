HELIX Life Sciences Launches a New Collaboration Platform and Brand Initiative

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HELIX Life Sciences, a leading provider of life sciences collaboration solutions and services, today announced it has launched it's latest drug development collaboration platform, HELIX Core™.

"We are very pleased to announce the launching of HELIX Core. HELIX Core is the culmination of years of experience with a broad spectrum of life sciences companies – 12 Beta customers in total, all striving to bring innovations to their market in a more efficient and compliant way," said Amber Bahl, HELIX's CEO. "I'm extremely proud of the HELIX team we've assembled to spearhead this launch. These are seasoned life science and IT professionals, armed with proven processes, technical expertise and amazing insight into how the process of developing pharmaceutical products can be optimized via seamless and advanced collaboration," said Bahl.

HELIX Core empowers teams to closely and effectively collaborate on work items and documentation throughout the drug development cycle. Being purpose-built for life sciences teams, HELIX requires no upfront software development process and can be implemented in a matter of days.

"Our goal is to disrupt the current collaboration market with industry-specific applications – solutions that offer comprehensive, out-of-the-box functionality at a fraction of the cost of conventional platforms offered by today's vendors," continued Bahl. "For Life Sciences organizations, HELIX represents a significantly faster, more economical way to empower their teams – along with an increased ability to maintain compliance requirements across their parallel and complex projects."

HELIX is the latest company to be spun off by San Francisco's Cyclotron Group (http://www.cyclotrongroup.com) –a global IT and technology development company focused on creating industry-specific collaboration empowerment solutions.

"We're also excited about launching HELIX's new brand initiative via our latest website," said Bahl. "We've gotten excellent feedback on the platform from our Beta users. They concur that our disruptive positioning in the marketplace is a more powerful, and significantly cheaper, way to foster accelerated drug development via cloud-based, purpose-built collaboration solutions," concluded Bahl.

About HELIX for Life Sciences

HELIX Life Sciences' focus is to create a new standard of drug development collaboration efficiency and compliance. HELIX Core™ ships with multiple modules all centered around collaboration for drug discovery and development. HELIX Core is the first component of the platform. Planned additions to HELIX include purpose-built modules for Commercial, QA, Clinical – GxP, and Non-GxP. Headquartered in San Francisco, HELIX was founded in 2017, and currently has over 50 employees in the US and Asia. HELIX is a part of the Cyclotron Group of companies. For more information, visit the company's website at http://www.HelixLifeSciences.com

SOURCE HELIX for Life Sciences