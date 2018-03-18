HGC among the first fixed-line operators to launch WeChat Pay HK service

HONG KONG, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited ("HGC"), a full-fledged fixed-line operator with extensive Hong Kong and international network coverage and infrastructure, is among the first fixed-line operators to launch WeChat Pay HK service, via which customers can purchase the "hgc on air" Wi-Fi Pass using the mobile app, WeChat Pay HK.

To meet the increasing demand on Wi-Fi services from subscribers, the newly added WeChat Pay Wallet's value-added service called "Telecom payment" allows smartphone users to purchase an "hgc on air" Wi-Fi Pass in an encrypted-payment environment.

This new payment service will be made available to Hong Kong's total population of WeChat users in phases, and will soon enable HGC broadband customers to pay their home broadband bills conveniently and speedily by using a mobile device and WeChat Pay HK.

To celebrate the project, a special "hgc on air" Wi-Fi pass promotion has been launched to mark HGC Broadband's introduction of the new WeChat Pay facility. Smartphone users can enjoy promotions on purchasing Wi-Fi services via WeChat Pay. A HK$30 discount will be offered to the 30-Day Pass. In addition, we also offer 1-day, 7-day, and 14-day passes to customers for flexibility. Such promotion allows users to enjoy internet access without the worry of incurring hefty data usage charges. "hgc on air" Wi-Fi Pass pricing and promotion offer are as follow:

Wi-Fi Pass Scheme Price (HKD) 1 Day Pass $18 7-Day Pass $38 14-Day Pass $48 30-Day Pass (Discount with limited time only1) $58 (Originally $88)

HGC is Hong Kong's largest outdoor Wi-Fi service provider2, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong, including large shopping malls, chain coffee shops, fast food stores, popular restaurants, entertainment facilities, commercial buildings and private estates. The fibre backbones deliver 1,000Mbps#, so to provide a better and more stable wireless internet experience to users.

HGC CEO Andrew Kwok said: "HGC has always attached importance to innovating information technologies and stayed close to the market trends. Electronic payment has been a rising trend among Hong Kong people, HGC is committed to equipping customers with a variety of handy payment methods to suit their everyday needs. With this in mind, WeChat Pay's 'Telecom Payment' offers a quick, convenient, efficient and secure mobile payment service for Hong Kong people. In future, fixed network plays an important role in digitalisation and globalization era, we will continue to actively provide a variety of data and value-added services to our customers, exploring a diversity of lifestyle-enhancing payment methods."

1 Limited time offer until 30thApril 2018

2 According to the Wi-Fi hotspots information published by the six Hong Kong Wi-Fi service operators on their official websites as at 24thJanuary 2018. One or more than one Wi-Fi hotspots will be provided at each WiFi service spot. Number of WiFi service spots and hotspots are provided by the operators. When the WiFi signal is too weak or unavailable, it may automatically change to mobile data and fee may occur according to your mobile data package.

# Wi-Fi 1,000Mbps is the network specification of fibre-optic backbone, and it is only available to limited regions' certain hotspots.

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international fixed-line operator. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, four cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

