HIMSS Asia Pacific and eHealth Queensland sign an Agreement for the HIMSS AsiaPac18 Conference and Exhibition

SINGAPORE, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth Queensland and HIMSS Asia Pacific have signed an agreement for eHealth Queensland to assist with the facilitation of the HIMSS AsiaPac18 Conference and Exhibition, to be held at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre (BCEC) in Brisbane Australia from 5 – 8 November 2018.

HIMSS AsiaPac18 will be convened under the theme Healthcare Anytime, Anywhere. The key topics that the event will be addressing are in the following tracks:

Connect – Telehealth, Interoperability, Health Information Exchange, Integrated Care

In this track, we explore tools that will drive connectivity between providers, consumers and providers, healthcare information, IT systems and care settings.

Consumer-Partnership – Engagement, Connected Health, Team-Based Care, Consumer-Centred Care

In this track, find out how best to keep pace with new age healthcare consumers. At the same time, discover ways to engage with those who have yet to jump on the bandwagon by leveraging information and technology.

Sustainability – Innovative Business Models, Value-Based Care, Margin and Outcome Management, Collaboration

This track explores strategies for growth including the need for collaboration, importance of delivering value to consumers and reinventing business models, leveraging on new found capabilities to innovate for improved business sustainability.

Data – Genomics, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Blockchain, Population Health

This track explores the potential of data: the improved outcomes and new solutions it brings, as well as the challenges that come with it.

"Healthcare is going through a significant transformation, with digital technology and innovation, together with increased availability of health data and systematic analytics, helping to improve patient outcomes," said Dr. Richard Ashby, Chief Executive, eHealth Queensland and Chief Information Officer, Queensland Health.

"This conference will help enhance understanding of the opportunities and challenges we all face in digital healthcare, not only in Australia but internationally, while improving collaboration across the industry. We are delighted to be assisting HIMSS in this important event."

Simon Lin, Executive Director, HIMSS Asia Pacific added, "HIMSS AsiaPac18 will not only bring global thought leadership and networking opportunities with healthcare and technology executives from over 35 countries to Australia, but also an X factor. Look forward to engaging with 400+ C-Suites and senior executives as they tackle common challenges in healthcare delivery, and celebrate with us as we launch new regional initiatives including the HIMSS AsiaPac Innovation Hub, Health 2.0, Healthcare IT News AsiaPac and, very excitingly, two new HIMSS maturity models: the Infrastructure Adoption Model (INFRAM) and Health-Supply Information Maturity Management (H-SIMM)."

"With innovation becoming a global imperative in healthcare, startups and innovators are disrupting this sector at an unprecedented pace. Health 2.0 – a new HIMSS addition – which promotes, showcases and catalyzes new technologies in healthcare, will be introduced for the first time at HIMSS AsiaPac18. Our audiences can expect to see exciting demos and engage with like-minded, forward-thinking peers."

"All of this is now made possible with the support of the Queensland Government."

HIMSS will be hosting these special events at HIMSS AsiaPac18:

Registration is now open. Visit www.himssasiapacconference.org for more information.

