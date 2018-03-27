HPC-AI Advisory Council Announces the 2018 APAC HPC-AI Competition

Standout Teams to Demonstrate Mastery in State-of-the-Art High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Disciplines and Technologies at 2018 APAC HPC-AI Competition in Singapore

SINGAPORE, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The HPC-AI Advisory Council, a leading organization dedicated to high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) research, education and outreach, and the National Supercomputing Centre (NSCC) Singapore, have officially kicked off the first APAC HPC-AI Competition that will start on March 27, 2018 and continue through until August 2018. University and technical institute teams from the entire APAC region are taking part in the 2018 competition, which includes both creating missions and addressing challenges around AI development and testing, and high-performance computing workloads. The top team will be invited to Germany to participate in the 2019 International HPC- ISC Student Cluster Competition.

The new APAC HPC-AI Competition encourages international teams in the APAC region to showcase their HPC and AI expertise in a friendly yet spirited competition that fosters international exchange in the areas of high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI). To take home top honors, the teams will have to showcase systems of their own design, adhering to strict power constraints and achieve the highest performance across a series of standard HPC and AI benchmarks and applications.

"Sharing the same underlying technologies and infrastructures, HPC and AI are key enablers for universities, research laboratories and commercial vendors to develop the products and services of tomorrow - from safer cars and airplanes, to accurate weather and storm prediction, to improving peoples' lives and discovering new cures and solutions to problems plaguing Earth," noted Gilad Shainer, chairman of the HPC-AI Advisory Council. "By participating in the APAC HPC-AI competition, team members will harness the power of HPC and AI, while gaining priceless access to a wealth of industry expertise, training and tools and hands-on exposure to a range of technologies and techniques they'll use not only for competition but throughout their careers."

"Our hope is that the competition will promote excellence in the usage of High Performance Computing in AI. By providing a petascale HPC platform, NSCC can help to bring people with different skillsets and expertise together to solve problems of a scale previously not possible," said Prof Tan Tin Wee, Chief Executive, NSCC.

Visit the 2018 APAC HPC-AI Competition's site for more detailed information and criteria.

About the HPC-AI Advisory Council

Founded in 2008, the non-profit HPC-AI Advisory Council is an international organization with over 400 members committed to education and outreach. Members share expertise, lead special interest groups and have access to the technology center to explore opportunities and evangelize the benefits of HPC and AI technologies, applications and future development. The council hosts multiple annual conferences and STEM challenges worldwide including the RDMA Student Competition in China and the Student Cluster Competition in Germany. Membership is free of charge and obligation. More information: www.hpcadvisorycouncil.com.

About National Supercomputing Centre (NSCC) Singapore

The National Supercomputing Centre (NSCC) Singapore was established in 2015 and manages Singapore's first national petascale facility with high performance computing (HPC) resources to support science and engineering computing needs for academic, research and industry communities. Funded by its stakeholders, including Agency for Science Technology and Research (A*STAR), Nanyang Technological University (NTU), National University of Singapore (NUS), and Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), with substantial funding from the Singapore Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), NSCC aims to democratise access to supercomputing. NSCC works with local and international organisations to catalyse collaborative HPC projects and programmes which support national research and development initiatives, attract industrial research collaborations and enhance Singapore's research capabilities. For more information, please visit https://nscc.sg.

