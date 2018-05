HSBC Global Private Banking, Americas Launches US-Asia Corridor Team

HSBC Global Private Banking, Americas announced the launch of its US-Asia Corridor Team, a group of wealth management specialists who are fluent in Cantonese and Mandarin and have personal ties to Asian culture. Capitalizing on the strength of HSBC’s global presence and team approach to client service, the US-Asia Corridor Team consists of Relationship Managers, Investment Counsellors, Credit Advisors, Wealth Planners and Account Support staff situated in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Seattle.

"Given our 150 plus year history of connecting these markets, there is no firm better positioned to understand the unique needs of clients and prospects who come from this part of the world,” said Mitch Palminteri, Market Head, International for HSBC Global Private Banking, Americas.

