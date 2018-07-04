Hand Sanitizers Industry 2016-2024 - Global Strategic Business Report: Studies Demonstrating Benefits of Hand Sanitizers to Aid Adoption Rates

DUBLIN, July 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Hand Sanitizers in US$ Thousand and Thousand Units.

The report profiles 53 companies including many key and niche players such as:

3M Company ( USA )

Company ( ) Best Sanitizers, Inc. ( USA )

) Byotrol plc (UK)

Chattem, Inc. ( USA )

) GOJO Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) Henkel AG & Co. KGaA ( Germany )

) The Dial Corporation ( USA )

) Lion Corporation ( Japan )

) Medline Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) Nice-Pak Products, Inc. ( USA )

) Procter & Gamble Co. (USA)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (UK)

SC Johnson & Son, Inc. ( USA )

) Deb Group ( USA )

) Skinvisible, Inc. ( USA )

) The Clorox Company ( USA )

) Unilever plc (UK)

Vi-Jon Laboratories, Inc. ( USA )

) Zep, Inc. ( USA )

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Hand Sanitizers: Water-less Protection from Germs for the Most Exposed Part of the Body

Hand Sanitizers Supplement Basic Hand Hygiene Routines

Noteworthy Trends & Drivers in a Nutshell

Rising Consumer Interest

High-Performance Products

Green & Sustainable Solutions

Cost-Effective Products

User-Friendly Solutions

Sophisticated Technologies

Myriad Benefits Offered by Hand Sanitizers Drive Widespread Adoption

Studies Demonstrating Benefits of Hand Sanitizers to Aid Adoption Rates

Hand Sanitizers Garner Greater Shelf Space in Retail Outlets

Growing Awareness about Hygiene and Health: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Fast Facts

Implications of Infectious Diseases

Implications of Hygiene Failures

Trend towards Preventive Healthcare

Global Market Outlook

Shift in Demand from the Developed Markets to the Developing Countries

China and India Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities



2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Hand Hygiene Related Diseases and Infections Drive Healthy Market Growth

Select Diseases Caused by Lack of Hand Hygiene Summarized

The Ebola Epidemic Hysteria

Flu: The Most Prevalent and Preventable Viral Infection

Innovations in Formulations and Dispenser Designs Spearhead Market Growth

Stellarcleenz to Mitigate Risk of Thyroid Cancers

Zoono GermFree24 Sanitizers: Providing 24/7 Protection against Germs

Prebiotic-Based Hand Sanitizers

Germicidal Gel fiteBac

INVIRTU: Alcohol-Free Hand Foam Sanitizer

Symmetry: Non-Alcohol Rich Foaming Hand Sanitizer

Pretty Hand Sanitizer to Make One Smile

ActiveClean: All-Natural Hand Sanitizer

CloudClean: Real-Time Hand Hygiene Compliance Technology

Convenience: A Key Factor Driving Innovations in Dispenser Design

Automatic Dispensing Systems Play Big in the Market

Other Notable Hand Sanitizer Innovations

Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Infections: A Major Growth Driver

Children and Young Adults: A Lucrative Demographic Segment & the New Advertising Target

Hand Sanitizers for Children below 2 Years of Age: Are they Safe?

Growing Consumer Awareness about the Environment Drive Strong Demand for Natural Variants

Fragrance to Become an Important Attribute of Hand Sanitizers, Bodes Well for the Market

Higher Effectiveness of Alcohol-based Sanitizers Catapult the Segment to the Dominant Position

Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizers: Are they the Best Solution for Hand Hygiene?

Limitations Associated with Alcohol-Based Versions Drive Huge Popularity of Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers

Comparison of Different Parameters for Alcohol- based and Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers

FDA Proposes New Ruling for Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers

Despite Several Issues, Antibacterial Hand Sanitizers Continue to Witness Gains

Ban on Antibacterial Soaps in the United States Exclude Hand Sanitizers

Triclosan: Effective but Faces Concerns over Environmental & Health Risks

Lotion-Based Hand Sanitizers: Combining Sanitizing and Moisturizing Attributes

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Exponential Increase in Urban Population

Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population

Rising Standards of Living



3. ISSUES & CHALLENGES

Hand Sanitizers Reduce Body's Defense against Pathogens

Excess Use of Hand Sanitizers Give Rise to Drug-Resistant Bacteria

Potential for Abuse of Hand Sanitizers by Kids

Risk of Poisoning & Flammability in Alcohol-based Sanitizers

Dryness: A Major Cause of Concern

Risk of Dermatitis due to Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizers

Parabens: Health Risks Raise Concerns



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Mundipharma Unveils Daily Hygiene Products Line

Skinvisible Sales DermSafe Hand Sanitizer

Diversey Care Unveils IntelliCare

OLIKA Introduces first-of-its-kind Hand Sanitizer Spray

Kyorin Unveils Alcohol Free Hand-Sanitizer Noahtect

CleanSpot Launches Hand Sanitizer Made with Natural Ingredients

Aditi Healthcare Introduces Alcohol-Free Hand Sanitizer

Deb Unveils Deb InstantFOAM Complete Hand Sanitizer



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Kyorin Inks Agreement with Air Liquide

B. Braun Medical Takes Over Dismed Pharmaceutical & Criticare

GOJO Partners with CDC



