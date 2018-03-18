Hangzhou Hemos Lighting Shows at Frankfurt Lighting Exhibition, Products Enter Wal-Mart Smart Product Library

FRANKFURT, Germany, March 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 18, Hangzhou Hemos Lighting Company Limited (Hemos Lighting) showed its light bulbs, ceiling lights, panel lights, light strips and other products at the Frankfurt Light + Building Exhibition in Germany (Frankfurt Lighting Exhibition), making a leap in marching into the European and American markets with io. e.

As the world's largest exhibition of lighting and building electrical appliances, since its first exhibition in 1999, the Frankfurt Lighting Exhibition has become one of the most important exhibitions and the most influential international exhibition in the industry. Every year, there are thousands of exhibitors and over 200,000 visitors outside Germany at Frankfurt Lighting Exhibition.

Founded in 1992, Hemos Lighting has more than 20 years of experience in lighting industry. It also has R&D team, QC team and joint-stock factory. In the spring of 1992, Hemos Lighting produced the first batch of light bulbs at its production line around West Lake, creating its far-reaching vision of bringing bulbs to millions of homes.

Hemos Lighting, as a pioneer in Chinese lighting industry, has close business cooperation with some European and American enterprises. In recent two years, Hemos Lighting also has deep cooperation with Tuya Smart – a global smart platform, to upgrade the conventional lighting products to smart lighting products.

In recent years, Hemos Lighting has gradually shifted its vision from traditional lightings to smart lightings and made remarkable achievements in smart lighting. The smart bulb, manufactured by Hemos Lighting for an American company engaged in smart products too, is the first smart bulb that enters the smart product library of Wal-Mart Hypermarket across America. Upon entering into Wal-Mart for the first time, 300,000 bulbs have been sold in a quite short time.

To meet the user demands, Hemos Lighting is committed to developing highly cost-effective and quality products. The in-depth cooperation with Tuya Smart will ensure quick product update. For the software support for smart lights, Hemos Lighting will also maintain a modest altitude, deeply explore the customer needs, and improve the customer services along with Tuya Smart.

According to the data, the global smart lighting market has undergone rapid development in 2017, with a market size of approximately USD 4.6 billion. It is expected that this size will continue to grow. By 2020, the scale of global smart lighting will reach USD 13.4 billion. As an important area of the "Belt and Road" Initiative, Europe is an important trading partner of China and a lighting market that Hemos Lighting attaches great importance to.

In the future, Hemos Lighting will further explore the user needs of European markets and provide smart lighting products of unique design and high quality, and sound pre-sale and after-sale services, to provide European users with quality smart lighting services in affordable prices and bring io. e to millions of homes in Europe. (Contact: support@ioucys.com)

