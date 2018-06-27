Hanon Systems Expands Test Capabilities in Korea

DAEJEON, South Korea, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global automotive supplier Hanon Systems (KS: 018880) is announcing the formal opening of two new buildings dedicated to anechoic and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) testing at the company's Asia Pacific Innovation Center in Daejeon, South Korea.

"This investment supports the need for additional test capacity and enhanced capabilities to better support customers and our growing business, particularly in the supply of eco-friendly solutions for electrified vehicles," said In-Young Lee, president and chief executive officer of Hanon Systems.

The two-story anechoic building is approximately 2,000 square meters to house three new anechoic chambers dedicated to vibration and acoustic analysis at a component, system or vehicle level. Built to be soundproof and temperature controlled, these anechoic chambers create a simulated test environment to measure noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) across a wide range of operating conditions. The three new anechoic chambers join the five that exist at the innovation center, making Hanon Systems the top company with this capability in Korea.

The electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) facility is nearly 300 square meters and fully operational after having been certified by KOLAS (Korea Laboratory Accreditation Scheme), the Korea agency that evaluates and assesses test capability to international standards.

"The amount of electrical and electronic componentry in today's vehicles is increasing at a rapid pace, which makes the potential for electromagnetic interference a key concern for automakers and suppliers alike," said the CEO. "This factor was the driving force behind bolstering our EMC testing capability, and one way to ensure the robustness of the thermal and energy management solutions we design for our customers."

Hanon Systems uses its EMC chambers to test the interference and susceptibility of electromagnetic noise at a component and vehicle level. With each chamber equipped with an EMC scanner and state-of-the-art equipment, the company is better equipped to quickly develop and validate new electrical and electronic solutions to satisfy customer specifications.

The company invested 15 billion Korean Won in this venture, which follows the investment of 40 billion Korean Won in 2016 that produced a new state-of-the-art climatic wind tunnel in Daejeon. Today, the Asia Pacific Innovation Center has more than 160 test stands, chambers, and evaluation and reliability equipment to support the development, robustness and validation of the innovative solutions designed by Hanon Systems.

About Hanon Systems

Hanon Systems is a full-line supplier of automotive thermal and energy management solutions for conventional and electrified vehicles. Its offering includes a wide range of solutions in the areas of heating ventilation and air conditioning; powertrain cooling; compressor; fluid transport; and thermal and emissions. The company currently employs more than 16,500 people across 20 countries at its 40 manufacturing and 18 engineering sites. To learn more, visit hanonsystems.com.

