Head-Up Display Market by Component, Type , Application and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

The "Head-Up Display Market by Component (Video Generator, Projector/Projection Unit, Display Unit, Software), Type (Conventional HUD, AR-Based HUD), Application (Aviation, Automotive), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The head-up display market is expected to reach USD 4.71 Billion by 2023 from USD 1.27 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 29.91% during the forecast period.

The factors such as increase in awareness about passenger and vehicle safety; convenience offered by combination of satellite navigation technology and HUD system; increase in demand for connected vehicles and technologically advanced HUDs drive the demand for head-up displays.

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the head-up display market based on component, type, application, and geography. The study identifies and analyzes the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the head-up display market. It also profiles the key players operating in the head-up display market.

The head-up display market based on type is segmented into conventional HUD and AR-based HUD. The conventional HUD segment held the largest share of the head-up display market in 2017. Conventional HUDs are widely used in commercial and defense airplanes and automotive applications. Conventional HUDs in airplanes display information regarding position, radar information, flight path, acceleration, and real-time position, which helps pilots to react instantly. This innovation has slowly made its way into the automotive industry and is currently being considered among the prominent driver assistance systems. Increasing adoption of the technology by OEMs, reducing installation prices of HUD systems, and increasing importance given to vehicle and passenger safety systems are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The head-up display market based on application has been segmented into aviation and automotive. The market for automotive HUDs is primarily driven by the increase in adoption of advanced driving assistance systems by OEMs across vehicle types and consumer demand for in-vehicle safety features that potentially reduce collisions and injuries caused by human-driver errors.

North America held the largest share of the head-up display market in 2017, in terms of revenue. Drivers responsible for the growth of the HUD market in North America are increase in awareness about active safety systems in automobile and aircraft manufacturing business, large customer base, and high disposable income of people propel the demand for premium and luxury cars equipped with HUDs, which act as value added features for these cars. Europe may surpass the head-up display market in 2023.

Large space requirement in automotive cockpit and high requirement of luminance, power, and brightness are the factors restraining the growth of the head-up display market.



