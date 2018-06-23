Health Data Decisions to Deliver HEDIS® Track Keynote on Social Determinants of Health at RISE Qualipalooza Leadership Summit 2018

PHOENIX, June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health Data Decisions' CEO Michael Blumental will partner with Janine Sala, Associate Director of Clinical Quality at UnitedHealthcare, to deliver the keynote for the HEDIS® track at the 3rd Annual RISE Qualipalooza Leadership Summit on Monday, June 25th at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix. Their interactive presentation will discuss methods for using social determinants of health to predict and influence HEDIS® rates and quality improvement activities, including a review of data sources and practical applications.

Health Data Decisions is a platinum sponsor of RISE Qualipalooza 2018 and a conference co-chair.

Health Data Decisions is a Massachusetts-based health analytics firm founded in 2008. We offer strategic data solutions for health plans and vendors, bringing broad expertise in data management and analytics, medical economics, risk adjustment, HEDIS®, CMS 5-Star, regulatory reporting and systems strategy. Health Data Decisions brings proven expertise in assessing the effectiveness and efficiency of HEDIS® programs and helping plans understand and optimize their performance. We provide health plans with expert program management and outsourcing services to help achieve or maintain ratings, accreditations and performance incentive payment levels.

Please visit us on the web at http://www.healthdatadecisions.com or email info@healthdatadecisions.com to schedule a consultation.

HEDIS® is a registered trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

SOURCE Health Data Decisions