03.07.2018 23:15:00

Heatherdale Announces Extension of Loan

VANCOUVER, July 3, 2018 /CNW/ - Heatherdale Resources Ltd. ("Heatherdale" or the "Company") (TSXV: HTR) announces that it has extended an existing US$60,000 (US$74,400 including accrued interest) Loan (the "Loan") with an arm's length lender (the "Lender") originally entered into in April, 2016 (see the Company's press release dated April 19, 2016).

The Loan is unsecured and will bear interest at a rate of 12% per annum. At any time prior to the Maturity Date (April 13, 2020), by prior written notice to Heatherdale, the Lender may in its sole discretion elect to convert all, but not less than all, of the  indebtedness to a number of common shares of the Company at a conversion price of $0.10 per share.

About Heatherdale

Heatherdale Resources Ltd. is focused on advancing its mine development opportunity at the Niblack Project in southeastern Alaska.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
David Copeland
Chairman

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Heatherdale Resources Limited

