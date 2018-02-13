Helios and Matheson Analytics Announces Pricing of $105 Million Public Offering

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:
HMNY) ("HMNY”), a provider of
information technology services and solutions and a majority owner of
MoviePass Inc. ("MoviePass”), the nation’s premier movie-theater
subscription service, today announced the pricing of a best efforts
underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 7,425,000 Series A-1
units (the "Series A-1 Units”), with each
Series A-1 Unit consisting of (i) one share of the Company’s common
stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Common Stock”),
and (ii) one Series A-1 Warrant to purchase one share of Common Stock
(the "Series A-1 Warrants”); and 11,675,000
Series B-1 units (the "Series B-1 Units”,
and together with the Series A-1 Units, the "Units”),
with each Series B-1 Unit consisting of (i) one pre-funded Series B-1
Warrant to purchase one share of Common Stock (the "Series
B-1 Warrants”, and together with the Series A-1 Warrants, the "Warrants”)
and (ii) one Series A-1 Warrant, with anticipated gross proceeds of
approximately $ 105 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and
commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by HMNY. HMNY is
offering the Units at a price of $5.50 per Unit. All of the Units are
being offered by HMNY. The shares of common stock and warrants will be
issued separately. The Warrants will be exercisable at any time on or
after the issuance date until the five-year anniversary of the issuance
date. Each Series A-1 Warrant will be exercisable at a price of $6.50
per share of common stock. Each Series B-1 Warrant will have an
aggregate exercise price of $5.50 per share of common stock, all of
which will be pre-funded except for a nominal exercise price of $0.001
per share of common stock. There is no established public trading market
for the Warrants and HMNY does not expect a market to develop in the
future. The offering is expected to close on or about February 15, 2018,
subject to customary closing conditions. HMNY may use the net proceeds
from this offering to increase the Company’s ownership stake in
MoviePass or to support the operations of MoviePass and MoviePass
Ventures; to satisfy a portion or all of the amounts payable in
connection with previously issued convertible notes; and for general
corporate purposes and transaction expenses. The Company may also use
the proceeds to make other acquisitions.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180213005873/en/
Helios and Matheson Analytics announces pricing of $105 Million public offering
Canaccord Genuity is acting as sole book-running manager and Maxim Group
LLC is acting as co-manager for the offering. Palladium Capital
Advisors, LLC acted as a financial advisor in connection with the
offering.
The Units, the Shares, the Warrants and the shares of Common Stock
underlying the Warrants described above are being offered pursuant to a
shelf registration statement previously filed with and declared
effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”).
A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating
to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available for free on
the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus
relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be
available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov.
Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying
prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained, when
available, from Canaccord Genuity Inc., Attention: Equity Syndicate
Department, 99 High Street, 12th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02110, by
telephone at (617) 371-3900, or by email at prospectus@canaccordgenuity.com.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities, nor will there
be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in
which such offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted.
About Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.
Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (Nasdaq: HMNY) is a provider of
information technology services and solutions, offering a range of
technology platforms focusing on big data, artificial intelligence,
business intelligence, social listening, and consumer-centric
technology. HMNY owns a majority interest in MoviePass Inc., the
nation's premier movie-theater subscription service. HMNY’s holdings
include RedZone Map™, a safety and navigation app for iOS and Android
users, and a community-based ecosystem that features a socially
empowered safety map app that enhances mobile GPS navigation using
advanced proprietary technology. HMNY is headquartered in New York, NY
and listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol HMNY. For more
information, visit us at www.hmny.com.
About MoviePass
MoviePass Inc. is a technology company dedicated to enhancing the
exploration of cinema. As the nation's premier movie-theater
subscription service, MoviePass provides film enthusiasts the ability to
attend one movie per day for a low fixed price. The service, now
accepted at more than 91% of theaters across the United States, is the
nation's largest theater network. For more information, visit www.moviepass.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended,
including but not limited to statements regarding HMNY’s expectations on
the completion, timing and size of the proposed public offering and the
anticipated use of proceeds therefrom. These forward-looking statements
are subject to a number of risks, including market conditions related to
the proposed public offering and the risk factors set forth from time to
time in HMNY’s SEC filings, including but not limited to the risks that
are described in the "Risk Factors” section of HMNY’s Annual Report on
Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and Quarterly Report on
Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, and in the
preliminary prospectus supplement related to the proposed offering filed
with the SEC on February 12, 2018, each available on the SEC's web site
at www.sec.gov.
In addition to the risks described above and in HMNY’s other filings
with the SEC, other unknown or unpredictable factors also could affect
HMNY’s results. No forward-looking statements can be guaranteed, and
actual results (including, without limitation, the ability to complete
this offering and generate the net proceeds necessary for HMNY to
complete its business objectives) could differ significantly from those
contemplated by the forward-looking statements. The information in this
release is provided only as of the date of this release, and HMNY
undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this release on account of new information, future events,
or otherwise, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180213005873/en/