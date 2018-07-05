Hemochromatosis/Iron Overload Therapeutics Market 2018 - Driven by the Availability of the Limited Drug Options

DUBLIN, July 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Hemochromatosis/Iron Overload Therapeutics - Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results, Patents, Designations, Collaborations, and Other Developments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the research findings, a majority of the drug candidates for the treatment of hemochromatosis are being developed to be administered by the subcutaneous route, which facilitates the absorption of the drug as iron chelator drugs such as deferoxamine, that are poorly absorbed from the gastrointestinal tract.



Hemochromatosis Therapeutics Pipeline is Driven by the Availability of the Limited Drug Options

As of now, there are three marketed iron chelator drugs available for the treatment of hemochromatosis namely; Deferasirox, Deferoxamine and Deferiprone. Limited competition gives companies investing in the hemochromatosis therapeutics pipeline an opportunity to gain market share. Thus, driving the growth of the hemochromatosis therapeutics pipeline.

Hemochromatosis Therapeutics Pipeline Involves Development of Gene Suppressor Therapy

Hemochromatosis most of the times develops as a hereditary disease. Therefore, it has been observed that the companies are developing drug candidates that suppresses the expression of genes. For instance, ALN-TMP by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is under the Pre-Clinical phase of development for the treatment of hemochromatosis. The drug candidate is a Tmprss6 gene suppressor being developed using RNA interference (RNAi) technology.

Some of the key players involved in the development of hemochromatosis therapeutics include La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, Silence Therapeutics plc, and Shire Plc.

Key Topics Covered

1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Pipeline Analysis by Phase

1.3.2 Pipeline Analysis by Molecule Type

1.3.3 Pipeline Analysis by Route of Administration

1.4 Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents

2.2.1.1 by industry participant

2.2.1.2 by company type

3. Executive Summary

4. Pipeline Outlook

4.1 Disease Overview

4.2 Classification of Hemochromatosis

4.3 Symptoms

4.4 Diagnosis

4.5 Causes of Hemochromatosis

4.6 Treatment

4.7 Epidemiology

4.8 Key Drivers

4.8.1 Limited Number of Drugs

4.8.2 Side Effects of the Current Treatments

4.8.3 Cost of Current Treatments

4.9 Key Barriers

4.9.1 Underdiagnoses of the disease

4.10 Hemochromatosis Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis

4.10.1 Pipeline Analysis by Phase

4.10.2 Pipeline Analysis by Molecule Type

4.10.3 Pipeline Analysis by Route of Administration

4.10.4 Pipeline Analysis by Company

5. Hemochromatosis Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis by Phase (2018)

5.1 Phase II

5.1.1 XX

5.1.1.1 Clinical Trials

5.2 Phase I

5.2.1 K-DFX

5.2.1.1 Patents

5.2.1.2 Technology

5.2.2 XX

5.2.2.1 Clinical trials

5.2.2.2 Patents

5.2.2.3 Drug designation

5.2.3 XX

5.2.3.1 Clinical Trials

5.2.3.2 Patents

5.2.3.3 Technology

5.2.4 XX

5.2.4.1 Clinical Trials

5.3 Pre-Clinical

5.3.1 VIT 2763

5.3.2 XX

5.3.2.1 Pre-clinical results

5.3.2.2 Technology

5.3.3 XX

5.3.3.1 Patents

5.3.3.2 Technology

5.3.4 XX

5.3.4.1 Patents

6. Clinical Trials Review

6.1 Clinical Trials by Region

6.2 Clinical Trials by Trial Phase

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Key Players Benchmarking for Hemochromatosis Therapeutics Pipeline

7.2 SWOT Analysis of Hemochromatosis Therapeutics Pipeline

7.2.1 Strengths

7.2.2 Weaknesses

7.2.3 Opportunities

7.2.4 Threats

8. Company Profiles

