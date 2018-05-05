Henryville families to enjoy a renovated community centre

Government of Canada invests $500,000 to support this community project

HENRYVILLE, QC, May 5, 2018 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Families in the Municipality of Henryville (website in French only) will enjoy a larger renovated community centre thanks to $500,000 in funding from the Government of Canada.

The funding was announced today by the Honourable Denis Paradis, Member of Parliament for Brome-Missisquoi, acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED.

The investment was made under the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP150), a $300 million fund that was established to celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary through investments in community spaces that bring Canadians together.

Quotes

"This investment is part of a community construction project celebrating Canada's 150th anniversary. There is no better way to mark this milestone than to celebrate the places that bring us together—the places that allow us to stay fit, unwind and connect with our friends and neighbours. That is how we establish the bonds of common understanding and friendship in a country where people come from every corner of the world. The values of openness, diversity and inclusion that define all Canadians are forged in our community spaces."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED

"Facilities like the Henryville community centre are ideal gathering places. Today, as it was 150 years ago, getting together with others helps build strong communities. It is in places like these that we can better explore our differences and more fully appreciate the many cultures that give life to our country."

The Honourable Denis Paradis, Member of Parliament for Brome-Missisquoi

Quick facts

Since its creation in 2015, CIP150 has invested nearly $61M in more than 470 projects contributing to the vitality of Quebec's communities.

in more than 470 projects contributing to the vitality of communities. CED is one of the six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

