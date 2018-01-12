HiBid.com Reports Over $1.1 Billion In Inventory Sold In 2017

OCALA, Fla., Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An all-time record of over $1.1 billion in inventory sold through the online auction platform, HiBid.com, over the course of 2017. HiBid.com, which offers internet bidding solutions for online-only auctions and webcast bidding for live auctions, held over 26,000 auctions in 2017 featuring over 5 million sold lots in total. The milestone year is a new record for HiBid, which (alongside Auction Flex) is a product of Nebraska-based Sandhills Publishing. With a number of product upgrades, launches, and integrations in the works for 2018, the year ahead presents even more growth opportunities not only for HiBid and Auction Flex, but for the auctioneers who leverage them.

In addition to offering an accessible, local and global bidding platform, HiBid streamlines the tasks associated with cataloging and hosting online-only auctions for auctioneers. Alongside Auction Flex, a full-service auction management solution, HiBid offers auctioneers all the tools and resources they need to streamline and simplify live auctions as well as simulcast and online-only auctions. At the same time, it offers auction participants convenient ways to reference items currently up for auction and place bids from anywhere in the world. Online auctions reach a global audience of bidders who can use the mobile-friendly platform to keep an eye on items of interest and place bids at their convenience, resulting in consistently better auction results.

"HiBid's record-setting 2017 has set the stage for even more growth in 2018," says Kris Kennedy of Auction Flex and HiBid. "These numbers are a direct reflection of the value and results our products deliver to both auctioneers and buyers. Our global HiBid.com platform, localized state portals, and white-label solutions not only connect auction buyers and sellers, they provide a solution that is simply unmatched in the industry."

Highlights from This Year's Auctions:

2.43 Acre Horse Property + 5,629-Square-Foot Home

Final bid: $751,000

United Country Excelerate Real Estate & Auction

$1 1892-S PCGS MS67 CAC EX Eliasberg-Coronet

Final bid: $470,000

Legend Rare Coin Auctions

2006 Mercedes Benz McLaren SLR

Final bid: $203,375

Apple Towing Co

2013 Ferrari 458 Italia

Final bid: $185,800

Apple Towing Co

2016 Tesla Model S

Final bid: $77,000

Apple Towing Co

1,507-Square-Foot Home in Hartselle, AL

Final bid: $57,000

United Country Four Oaks Realty & Auction

About HiBid & Auction Flex

Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

