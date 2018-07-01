High Park Company™ Unveils 'CANACA' Cannabis Brand on Canada Day

CANACA™ cannabis expected to be in market this fall in conjunction with Canadian legalization

TORONTO, July 1, 2018 /CNW/ - In celebration of Canada Day, High Park Company™ (High Park) today announced the launch of CANACA™, its new cannabis brand celebrating Canadian roots, values and this historical moment in Canada as the country leads up to becoming the world's first G7 nation to federally legalize cannabis through adult-use legalization.

"As we celebrate Canada Day, we wanted to pay homage to this incredible moment in Canadian history by announcing our new CANACA brand," says Adine Fabiani-Carter, Chief Marketing Officer, High Park Company. "CANACA stands for the true Canadian experience and the best of Canadian bud."

The CANACA product line will offer a variety of celebrated cannabis strains in whole-flower and pre-rolls. CANACA cultivars are grown by master horticulturists who are dedicated to sustainable practices.

High Park expects to make the brand available across Canada starting October 17, 2018, the expected date of adult-use legalization in Canada.

CANACA Gives Back

CANACA will further celebrate its homegrown pride by launching Canaca Commons™, a community where like-minded Canadians can celebrate their appreciation for local communities. Each year, CANACA will commit to funding local community causes that improve the everyday lives of Canadians.

About High Park Company

High Park Company, an affiliate company of Tilray Canada Ltd., was established to develop, sell, and distribute a broad-based portfolio of cannabis brands and products.

