Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund Announces the Regular Monthly Dividend

DALLAS, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (NYSE: HFRO) ("HFRO" or the "Fund") today announced its regular monthly dividend on its common stock of $.0770per share. The dividend will be payable on July 31, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business July 23, 2018.

The Fund is a closed-end fund managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. (the "Manager"), an affiliated adviser of Highland Capital Management, L.P. The Fund invests primarily in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments. The investment objective of the Fund is to provide a high level of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital in a registered fund format. The Fund declares and pays dividends of investment income monthly.

Total Returns as of 06/30/18 1-year 3-year 5-year 10-year Since Inception (1/13/2000) Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund

(NAV) 6.39% 5.92% 4.08% 2.72% 4.17% Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund

(Market Price) 9.77% 4.55% 4.73% 3.04% 4.34%













Total Returns as of 03/31/18 1-year 3-year 5-year 10-year Since Inception (1/13/2000) Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund

(NAV) 5.05% 3.28% 4.85% 2.79% 4.13% Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund

(Market Price) 11.17% 5.25% 6.04% 3.37% 4.45%













Total operating expenses as of the most recent fund semi-annual report are 1.26%. Performance data represents past performance, which does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be higher or lower than the figures shown. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate with market conditions, and you may have a gain or loss when you sell your shares. For most recent quarter-end performance please visit www.highlandfunds.com or call 1-800-357-9167.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund carefully before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 1-800-357-9167 or visiting www.highlandfunds.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Effective shortly after close of business on November 3, 2017, Highland Floating Rate Fund converted from an open-end fund to a closed-end fund, and began trading on the NYSE under the symbol HFRO on November 6, 2017. The performance data presented above for periods prior to November 3, 2017 reflects that of Class Z shares of the Fund when it was an open-end fund, HFRZX. The closed-end Fund pursues the same investment objective and strategy as it did before its conversion. The expense ratio is that of Class Z shares of the Fund prior to its conversion.

Closed-End Fund Risk. The Fund is a closed-end investment company designed primarily for long-term investors and not as a trading vehicle. No assurance can be given that a shareholder will be able to sell his or her shares on the NYSE when he or she chooses to do so, and no assurance can be given as to the price at which any such sale may be effected.

Credit Risk. The Fund may invest all or substantially all of its assets in Senior Loans or other securities that are rated below investment grade and unrated Senior Loans deemed by Highland to be of comparable quality. Securities rated below investment grade are commonly referred to as "high yield securities" or "junk securities." They are regarded as predominantly speculative with respect to the issuing company's continuing ability to meet principal and interest payments. Non-payment of scheduled interest and/or principal would result in a reduction of income to the Fund, a reduction in the value of the Senior Loan experiencing non-payment and a potential decrease in the NAV of the Fund. Investments in high yield Senior Loans and other securities may result in greater NAV fluctuation than if the Fund did not make such investments.

Senior Loans Risk. The risks associated with senior loans are similar to the risks of below investment grade securities in that they are considered speculative. In addition, as with any debt instrument, senior loans are also generally subject to the risk of price declines and to increases in prevailing interest rates. Senior loans are also subject to the risk as interest rates rise, the cost of borrowing increases, which may also increase the risk and rate of default. In addition, the interest rates of floating rate loans typically only adjust to changes in short-term interest rates; long term interest rates can vary dramatically from short term interest rates. Therefore, senior loans may not mitigate price declines in a rising long-term interest rate environment.

Illiquidity of Investments Risk. The investments made by the Fund may be illiquid, and consequently the Fund may not be able to sell such investments at prices that reflect the Investment Adviser's assessment of their value or the amount originally paid for such investments by the Fund.

Ongoing Monitoring Risk. On behalf of the several Lenders, the Agent generally will be required to administer and manage the Senior Loans and, with respect to collateralized Senior Loans, to service or monitor the collateral.Financial difficulties of Agents can pose a risk to the Fund.

About Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund

Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a closed-end fund managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P., an affiliated adviser of Highland Capital Management, L.P (the "Manager"). The Fund invests primarily in senior floating-rate interest securities. No assurance can be given that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives.

Shares of closed-end investment companies frequently trade at a discount to net asset value. The price of the Fund's shares is determined by a number of factors, several of which are beyond the control of the Fund. Therefore, the Fund cannot predict whether its shares will trade at, below or above net asset value. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

