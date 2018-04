Hilton Kuala Lumpur wins 'Best 5 Star Hotel' category for Going Places Magazine

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia's upper upscale 5-star hotel once again is honored to win the 'Best 5 Star Hotel' category for the second year in a row. Organized by Going Places, the in-flight magazine for Malaysia Airlines, the awards recognize the industry's best for outstanding achievement in tourism and hospitality.

Hilton Kuala Lumpur received close to 3,500 votes from the readers of Going Places Magazine and loyal Hilton supporters between July to December 2017, Hilton Kuala Lumpur received top-spot again over all other participating 5-star hotels.

Achieving the Best 5 Star Hotel Award for the second time in a row is a positive way to start a new year for Hilton Kuala Lumpur. Jamie Mead, Regional General Manager of Hilton Malaysia said, "It's our honor to win such a reputable award for the second time after last year's outstanding performance and hard work. Moving forward we are setting our sights even higher than before, our guests have set the expectation by placing us on top of the market and we intend to carry on delivering on those experiences that got us here in the first place."

The ultimate lifestyle hotel, Hilton Kuala Lumpur houses 502 guests' stylish rooms and suites, gastronomical excellence, an elegant spa, and magnificent event space in the heart of the vibrant KL Sentral area.

Mead further commented, "We have already been re-nominated for a couple of the awards which we won last year and are looking forward to another year of success. We look forward to an exciting 2018. While we understand the need to keep re-inventing new and exciting experiences to meet the demand of travelers, we aim to provide a more holistic hospitality experience that is no longer limited to what happens within the boundaries of the hotel."

To date the most notable awards won by Hilton Kuala Lumpur are:

Going Places Magazine Award 2017

-- Best 5 Star Hotel



-- Best 5 Star Hotel Business Traveler Awards 2017

-- Best Business Hotel



-- Best Business Hotel World Travel Awards 2017, 2016 and 2015

-- Malaysia's Leading Business Hotel - Hilton Kuala Lumpur

-- Malaysia's Leading Hotel Suite - Presidential Suite at Hilton Kuala Lumpur



-- Leading Business Hotel - Hilton Kuala Lumpur -- Leading Hotel Suite - Presidential Suite at Hilton Kuala Lumpur World Luxury Hotel Awards 2017

-- Luxury Business Hotel

-- Luxury City Hotel



-- Luxury Business Hotel -- Luxury City Hotel Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Awards 2017

-- Best Business Hotel in Malaysia

-- Best Lifestyle Hotel in Malaysia



-- Best Business Hotel in -- Best Lifestyle Hotel in Malaysia Tatler's Best Dining Restaurants 2017

-- Chambers Bar & Grill

-- GRAZE

-- Vasco's

-- Chynna

-- Iketeru

About Hilton Kuala Lumpur

Towering 154 meters above street level with spectacular views of the Lake Gardens and city skyline, Hilton Kuala Lumpur delivers 5-star luxury in an unbeatable location - 28 minutes by direct high-speed train from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and 33 minutes from Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2). The hotel is also easily accessible from key shopping and entertainment districts, steps away from Nu Sentral, a 9-story shopping mall and to the iconic Petronas Twin Towers in the city centre.

Hilton Kuala Lumpur has received more than 100 awards since the hotel opened in 2005. Some highlights include World Travel Awards for Malaysia's Leading Business Hotel 2015, Smart Travel Award 2016 – Hot 25 Business Hotels, Going Place Readers' Choice Awards 2016 – Best 5-star Hotel, Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Awards 2017, Business Traveller Awards 2017 – Best Business Hotel.

All 502 guest rooms come with floor-to-ceiling windows for a panoramic view, large flat screen TVs, state-of-the-art modern amenities and technology with open concept bathrooms complete with LCD TV and rain shower. Ten outstanding choices for dining and entertainment from award winning fusion cuisine to our signature Chinese and Japanese restaurants, casual poolside dining with great café, bar and lounge options. With 14 lavish meeting rooms including a magnificent Grand Ballroom, mid-size Sentral Ballroom and a sophisticated multi-event leveL7even, our meetings, events and outside catering services are designed to meet every event needs.

About Hilton Hotels & Resorts

For nearly a century, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has been proudly welcoming the world's travelers. With more than 570 hotels across six continents, Hilton Hotels & Resorts provides the foundation for memorable travel experiences and values every guest who walks through its doors. As the flagship brand of Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts continues to set the standard for hospitality, providing new product innovations and services to meet guests' evolving needs. Hilton Hotels & Resorts is a part of the award-winning Hilton Honors program. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else, free standard Wi-Fi and digital amenities like digital check-in with room selection and Digital Key (select locations), available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Begin your journey at www.hilton.com and learn more about the brand by visiting news.hilton.com or following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

