Historic NRI and IMG Composites Merger Establishes World's Largest Composite Repair Corporation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NRI and IMG Composites, industry leaders in advanced composite repair solutions for the restoration, protection and reinforcement of pipe, pipelines and civil structures, have combined to become the largest composite repair corporation in the world. The merger will revolutionize the composite repair industry, uniting two powerful, innovation-driven companies with the expertise and resources to deliver superior repair solutions and services to its clients worldwide.

"We are extremely excited to be able to bring IMG Composites into the NRI family," said Chris Lazzara, CEO of NRI. "The combined synergies will bring our clients unparalleled composite knowledge, true global support and a suite of products that are unmatched in both performance and application experience."

NRI and IMG Composites will continue to operate as independent entities, bringing together nearly 60 years of combined experience in the development and continued innovation of composite repair systems.

"Whilst the business has achieved good growth over the past few years, NRI's significant resources and footprint will help accelerate and realise our growth plans in the UK and our key overseas markets," said Brian Whytock, Director, IMG Composites. "There is no doubt that having the backing of a leading industry player in the form of NRI will signal a major transformation of the company benefiting clients old and new."

The two companies share the same passion for the development of innovative composite repair systems that meet the evolving needs of their clients. Coupled with their shared commitment to operational excellence, NRI and IMG Composites will expand their role worldwide as the supplier of choice for composite repair systems.

About NRI

Since 1982, NRI has been the industry leader in the development, manufacturing and marketing of state-of-the-art pipe repair, composite pipe repair, corrosion protection, and reinforcement technologies. NRI's quality engineered solutions have been used by major companies, engineers, distributors, contractors, municipalities, and the military worldwide. NRI's extensive product portfolio serves a broad range of markets including construction, industrial, marine, military, mining, municipalities, offshore, oil and gas distribution and transmission, and refining and petrochemical.

About IMG Composites

IMG Composites is a market leading supplier of retrofitted reinforcement repairs and corrosion protection systems for the energy and defence industries. IMG Composites supplies a range of composite repair products and services, designed to restore operational integrity and enhance the life and safe operation of existing assets.

