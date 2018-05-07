Hochtief Q1 Profit Up

(RTTNews) - Hochtief (HOCFF.PK) reported first-quarter net profit of 97.9 million euros or or 1.52 euros per share, up from 88.3 million euros or 1.37 euros per share last year.

Operational net profit, which excludes one-off impacts, increased by 14% year on year to 106.3 million euros or 1.65 euros per share from 93.3 million euros or 1.45 euros per share.

First-quarter sales were up 2.3% year on year to 5.27 billion euros from 5.15 billion euros.

Hochtief confirmed its 2018 operational net profit guidance of 470 million to 520 million euros.