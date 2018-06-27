Holiday Inn Introduces "Extra Day Guide" in Several Cities Across China to Encourage Travelers to Explore and Enjoy Moments of Joy

SHANGHAI, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Inn®, one of the leading mid-scale hotel brands, recently introduced the "Extra Day Guide" (the "Guide") in Shanghai, Chengdu, and Qingdao. The "Guide" includes signature hotel services, nearby tourist attractions, and travel routes for travelers on business trips, family travel, holiday trips, and many other travel purposes.

The "Guide" is to further promote Holiday Inn's concept of "taking an extra day off and enjoying a joyful trip" by encouraging hotel guests to stay one more day at their travel destination to explore the local sites, discover more possibilities to relax, and enjoy moments of joy. As one of the first batch of hotels to launch the "Guide", Holiday Inn Qingdao Expo also provides a special offer alongside the "Guide".

Faced with the increasingly rapid pace of work, people have been attaching greater importance to their work-life balance. Holiday Inn surveyed people who have missed opportunities to celebrate important occasions with their family because of work arrangements. These people are labeled as "invisible" as they are not often seen by their family or friends due to their busy work schedule. According to the "Invisibility Index" survey, more than 70% of the interviewees admitted that they would give up on celebrating important occasions to handle work obligations such as business trips. However, over 90% of them expressed willingness to have their family and friends to join them at their travel destination to spend an extra day together and share moments of joy.

"Holiday Inn has always been advocating fun travel experiences and has put customers' needs first to continue improving its services. Based on the results of the 'Invisibility Index' survey, we proposed the concept of 'Extra Day', which is meant to encourage business travelers to spend an extra day at the end of their business trip for a change of mood and a different travel purpose. By launching the 'Guide' this year, we hope our hotel guests can arrange one more day for exploration and discovery of happy moments during their journey," said Ms. Lin Wang, Vice President, Marketing, IHG Greater China.

As an internationally-renowned hotel brand with a long history, Holiday Inn offers high-quality facilities and considerate services across their hotels globally. The "Guide" provides hotel guests with well-planned and practical travel tips to help them enjoy a joyful trip. It covers special tourist attractions and personalized tours of each city and gives reliable suggestions on route planning and time arrangement. Holiday Inn Qingdao Expo incorporates in its "Guide" visits to North Jiushui path of Mountain Lao, the green shower at Zhuzi'an Park, Shilaoren Beach, and special experiences at Wanggezhuang Steamed Buns - the intangible cultural heritage of Qingdao. This innovative service meets the needs of people with different purposes of traveling including family trips, holiday trips with friends, business trips, and is helpful for tourists who want to stay one more day to have an exploratory journey.

In addition to the "Guide", Holiday Inn Qingdao Expo has launched a special offer. From now to 13th August, 2018, one-day tours to some popular sites in Qingdao is can be arranged from the hotel for a fee. Programs include a one-day trip to Wanggezhuang farm to enjoy the countryside scenery and experience the local culture, blueberry picking at the Blueberry Ecological Garden, or a picnic at Baiguo Mountain. Please contact the hotel for details: +86-532-6675-7888.

The "Guide" launched in the first batch of hotels provides special suggestions for spending the extra day. In the Guide of Shanghai, popular sites including Disneyland and Zhoupu flower garden are introduced. Also included in the "Guide" are places with foreign styles such as Yuyuan Garden, Tianzifang, and Yufo Temple. With thoughtful travel advices and detailed introduction to popular attractions, guests can maximize their joyful moments. In Chengdu, four Holiday Inn properties have customized tourist attractions near the hotel where guests can enjoy natural wonders of the Mount Qingcheng, check out the pandas in Chengdu Research Center of Giant Panda Breeding, and chat with locals in the People's Park.

Since Holiday Inn proposed the brand concept of "Moments of Joy" in 2015, it has been striving to be a driving force for hotel guests to enjoy a joyous gathering with family and friends during their work trip. From the series of promos released shortly after the concept was introduced, to the 3D "Smiley Sofa" placed in a few airports, then to the launch of the "Guide" itself, Holiday Inn has developed various brand experiences to encourage travelers to strike a balance between work and life and to enjoy the moments of joy in life as well as during their journey.

Hotel guests now have free access to the "Extra Day Guide" at the following hotels:

Shanghai:

Holiday lnn Shanghai Vista, Holiday lnn Shanghai Downtown, Holiday lnn Shanghai Pudong, Holiday lnn Shanghai Pudong Kangqiao

Chengdu:

Holiday Inn Chengdu Oriental Plaza, Holiday Inn Chengdu Century City- East Tower, Holiday Inn Chengdu Qinghuang, Holiday Inn Chengdu High-Tech Center

Qingdao:

Holiday Inn Qingdao City Center, Holiday Inn Qingdao Expo, Holiday Inn Qingdao Park View

Holiday Inn will introduce the "Guide" in Beijing, Suzhou, Hangzhou, and Hong Kong in August to help travelers further explore moments of joy. Please stay tuned.

About Holiday Inn® As a mid-scale hotel brand of InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG®), Holiday Inn® is one of the most widely recognized hotel brands in the world. The first Holiday Inn hotel was opened in the US in 1952. It is also one of the first international hotel brands to establish a presence in China back in 1984. Holiday Inn® offers a consistent and reliable welcoming experience for both business and leisure travellers. As a popular choice for families, Holiday Inn® was the first hotel brand to let Kids Stay and Eat Free®[1] and it has launched BOOMi themed room in Holiday Inn hotels[2] in Greater China. In 2018, the Holiday Inn® brand was awarded the "Best Mid-range Hotel Brand in Greater China" at the TTG China Travel Awards for the 7th consecutive year. As of the first quarter of 2018, Holiday Inn® has nearly 1,200 open hotels worldwide and about 260 in the development pipeline, including 80 open hotels and 49 pipeline hotels in Greater China.

