Holiday Swap, the Home Sharing Travel Platform, Wins the Best New App Award as It Grows to Over 100 Countries

Holiday Swap is continuing to change the way we travel in today's sharing economy. Called the 'Tinder of Travel' by Business insider, the concept of the Silver Winner at this years Best New Mobile App Awards was conceived by James Asquith, the Guinness World Record Holder for being the youngest person to travel to all 196 countries in the world.

Asquith says, 'this is a very exciting time for Holiday Swap as we continue to make travel cheaper for everyone.' The idea was called 'the tinder of travel' by Business Insider, where users swipe and match their property to swap with people anywhere around the world for just $1 a night on the free to use app. "It's a huge honour to win this award and it's for all of us in this community," says Asquith. Holiday Swap also recently introduced a MyMap feature where users can share travel tips and with tourist boards around the world signing up, Asquith says, "This is another step to making Holiday Swap into a true all-in-one community travel app. The concept allows us to save money on accommodation when we travel, and shortly users will not only be able to swap their spaces but also host their places to use credits in the future using Holiday Swap as we continue to offer more choice, and leave more money in your pocket for flights and travel."

Holiday Swap is now in 102 countries and with airline and tourist boards increasingly working with the app, Asquith hopes Holiday Swap can continue to grow as a community for millennials to get out there and see more of the world, by using their spaces to swap and save money.

After visiting every country in the world, Asquith says, 'I was regularly asked for tips on how to make travel cheaper, and I wanted to help create a tool where we can use the bed we sleep in to be that same function anywhere in the world, with your own home comforts. We protect our users in our growing community and ensure that today's sharing economy means we can do more with our time and money.'

Holiday Swap is free to download on the App Store and PlayStore.

