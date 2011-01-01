Home Capital Reports fourth quarter and full year 2017 Results

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2018 /CNW/ - Home Capital Group ("Home Capital" or "the Company") (TSX: HCG) today reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's 2017 Annual and Fourth Quarter Consolidated Financial Report including Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), which are available on Home Capital's website at www.homecapital.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

"Our improved fourth quarter performance capped an important year for Home Capital employees, customers, brokers and shareholders," said Yousry Bissada, President and Chief Executive Officer, Home Capital Group. "We have demonstrated progress towards growing our residential and commercial business lines to more normal and sustainable levels and our employees delivered improved service. The steps we have taken to ensure we provide efficient and effective service to brokers and customers will help us to drive profitable growth going forward."

"We are entering 2018 with positive momentum in our business. We have turned the corner and expect to grow from here, responsibly, with sustainable risk management practices embedded in our culture," Mr. Bissada continued. "We have a strong capital position and balance sheet. We will use our position of strength to seize opportunities to invest in, and grow, our business to create value."

Fourth Quarter 2017, compared with the Third Quarter 2017:

Net income of $30.6 million , an increase of 2.1% or $0.6 million from $30.0 million .

, an increase of 2.1% or from . Diluted earnings per share of $0.38 , an increase of 2.7% from $0.37 .

, an increase of 2.7% from . Non-interest expense of $65.5 million , an increase of 9.3% or $5.6 million from $59.9 million .

, an increase of 9.3% or from . Non-securitized single-family residential mortgages of $10.04 billion , a decrease of 3.5% or $0.36 billion from

$10.40 billion .

, a decrease of 3.5% or from . Total mortgage originations of $872.1 million , an increase of 126% or $487.0 million from $385.1 million .

, an increase of 126% or from . Provision for credit losses as a percentage of gross uninsured loans of 0.12%, compared to (0.14)% where Q3 2017 included a reduction of $6.5 million in the collective allowance (0.07% in the absence of this reduction).

Fourth Quarter 2017, compared with the Fourth Quarter 2016:

Net income of $30.6 million , a decrease of 39.6% or $20.1 million from $50.7 million .

, a decrease of 39.6% or from . Net income in Q4 2017 includes the impact of reduced loan balances and lower securitization income, partially offset by lower non-interest expenses.

Diluted earnings per share of $0.38 , a decrease of 51.9% from $0.79 .

, a decrease of 51.9% from . Non-interest expenses were $65.5 million , a $5.5 million decline and 7.8% improvement from $71.0 million .

, a decline and 7.8% improvement from . Total mortgage originations of $872.1 million , a decrease of 64.1% or $1.56 billion from $2.43 billion .

, a decrease of 64.1% or from . Provision for credit losses as a percentage of gross uninsured loans was 0.12% compared to 0.07%.

Year Ended December 31, 2017, compared with the Year Ended December 31, 2016:

Net income of $7.5 million , compared with $247.4 million .

, compared with . Net income includes $223.6 million of expenses directly associated with the Q2 2017 liquidity event.

of expenses directly associated with the Q2 2017 liquidity event. Diluted earnings per share of $0.10 compared to diluted earnings per share of $3.71 .

compared to diluted earnings per share of . Total loans under administration of $22.51 billion , a decrease of 14.8% or $3.91 billion from $26.42 billion .

, a decrease of 14.8% or from . Provision for credit losses as a percentage of gross uninsured loans was 0.07%, compared to 0.05%.

Corporate Update

Home Capital ended 2017 with a strong capital position, poised for sustainable growth and with a clear goal of regaining its leading market share position in Canada's Alt-A mortgage market.

Management and the Board of Directors are focused on completing a strategy that will take advantage of the Company's capital position and balance sheet to invest in the business, drive profitable growth and create long-term shareholder value.

In the near term, management's key areas of focus are:

1. Profitably growing residential and commercial business lines to more sustainable levels and increasing market share. 2. Improving service levels through training initiatives that will empower employees to deliver best-in-class service. 3. Increasing renewal and retention rates. 4. Increasing broker outreach to advance higher-quality applications. 5. Maintaining competitive product offerings. 6. Innovating and applying technology in the mortgage business to enhance customer and broker experiences.

In addition, the Company is operating in the context of an evolving regulatory landscape that will affect its primary residential mortgage market, although the extent of any impact is not yet clear. Management and the Board of Directors will continue to assess opportunities for the business as it relates to the current environment during the first and second quarters of 2018.

Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Position

Total loans under administration of $22.51 billion , which includes securitized mortgages that qualify for off-balance sheet accounting, decreased by 14.8% or $3.91 billion from $26.42 billion at the end of 2016, and 3.1% or $719.2 million from $23.23 billion at the end of Q3 2017.

of , which includes securitized mortgages that qualify for off-balance sheet accounting, decreased by 14.8% or from at the end of 2016, and 3.1% or from at the end of Q3 2017. Total loans of $15.06 billion declined 16.5% from $18.04 billion at the end of 2016, and 2.4% from $15.43 billion at the end of Q3 2017.

of declined 16.5% from at the end of 2016, and 2.4% from at the end of Q3 2017. Total mortgages originated of $872.1 million , compared to $2.43 billion in Q4 2016 and $385.1 million in Q3 2017.

, compared to in Q4 2016 and in Q3 2017.

Single-family residential mortgage originations of $566.0 million in Q4 2017, compared with $1.78 billion in Q4 2016 and $224.0 million in Q3 2017.

in Q4 2017, compared with in Q4 2016 and in Q3 2017.

Multi-unit residential mortgage originations of $194.8 million , compared to $371.5 million in Q4 2016 and $99.1 million in Q3 2017. Multi-unit residential mortgage originations are mostly insured and subsequently securitized through programs that qualify for off-balance sheet accounting.

, compared to in Q4 2016 and in Q3 2017. Multi-unit residential mortgage originations are mostly insured and subsequently securitized through programs that qualify for off-balance sheet accounting.

Non-residential commercial mortgage originations, which include store and apartment mortgages, of $111.2 million , compared to $277.3 million in Q4 2016 and $62.0 million in Q3 2017.

, compared to in Q4 2016 and in Q3 2017. Liquid assets were $1.65 billion , compared to $2.07 billion at the end of 2016 and $2.66 billion at September 30 , 2017. The Company maintains a prudent level of liquidity, given the current level of operations, loan balances and the Company's obligations.

were , compared to at the end of 2016 and at , 2017. The Company maintains a prudent level of liquidity, given the current level of operations, loan balances and the Company's obligations. Total deposits were $12.17 billion , compared to $15.89 billion at the end of 2016 and $13.36 billion at the end of Q3 2017.

were , compared to at the end of 2016 and at the end of Q3 2017. The decrease in deposits from the end of last year reflects the elevated level of redemptions of the Company's High-Interest Savings Accounts during the Q2 2017 liquidity event and lower funding requirements due to lower loan balances.



The decrease in deposits from the end of last quarter reflects the Company's intentional actions to slow the inflow of deposits to match expected mortgage originations. During the third quarter, the Company decided to offer premium rates on deposits to increase inflows following the Q2 2017 liquidity event. The growth of deposits outpaced loan growth and created a drag on earnings. Consequently, by the end of the third quarter, the Company reduced interest rates on new deposits to intentionally lower deposits until mortgage balances began to grow.



The Company created net deposits inflows mid-way through the fourth quarter by increasing interest rates paid on new and renewed deposits to meet expected mortgage funding requirements. It is expected that the Company may be required to offer higher interest rates on new deposits in future periods. It is assumed that any such increases could be offset by increased interest rates charged on mortgages originated or renewed in future periods. Any inability to pass on any increased funding costs would negatively impact net interest margins.

Credit Quality

The loan portfolio remained strong with the level of credit losses and non-performing loans remaining low. Provision for credit losses (PCL) for the quarter was $3.4 million, compared to $2.4 million in Q4 2016 and a $4.3 million release in Q3 2017.

The annualized credit provision as a percentage of gross uninsured loans was 0.12%, compared to 0.07% in Q4 2016 and (0.14)% in Q3 2017.

The increase in the PCL ratio over last year resulted from a specific provision of $2.2 million against one non-residential commercial mortgage. The negative PCL ratio in the third quarter resulted from the reduction of $6.5 million in the collective allowance for the non-residential commercial portfolio related to asset sales (see Note 5(H) of the consolidated financial statements for more information). In the absence of this reduction, the PCL ratio in Q3 2017 would have been 0.07%.

against one non-residential commercial mortgage. The negative PCL ratio in the third quarter resulted from the reduction of in the collective allowance for the non-residential commercial portfolio related to asset sales (see Note 5(H) of the consolidated financial statements for more information). In the absence of this reduction, the PCL ratio in Q3 2017 would have been 0.07%. Net non-performing loans as a percentage of gross loans ended 2017 at 0.30%, compared to 0.28% at the end of Q3 2017 and unchanged from the end of 2016.

Although the percentage of net non-performing loans over gross loans was consistent year over year and sequentially, there was a significant change in the mix of net non-performing residential and commercial mortgages.



The net amount of non-performing non-residential commercial mortgages increased to $13.7 million at Q4 2017 from $4.5 million at Q4 2016 and $6.2 million at Q3 2017, and the net amount of non-performing single-family residential mortgages decreased to $30.1 million from $47.9 million at Q4 2016 and $36.1 million at Q3 2017.

at Q4 2017 from at Q4 2016 and at Q3 2017, and the net amount of non-performing single-family residential mortgages decreased to from at Q4 2016 and at Q3 2017.

Total net non-performing loan balances decreased to $45.4 million at Q4 2017 from $53.7 million at Q4 2016 and increased from $43.6 million at Q3 2017.

at Q4 2017 from at Q4 2016 and increased from at Q3 2017. The Company adopted IFRS 9 beginning January 1, 2018 . The impact of the adoption of IFRS 9 is not expected to be significant. Additional information on the impacts of IFRS 9 will be made available in the Company's Report to Shareholders for the first quarter of 2018.

Capital Position

The Company maintained strong capital ratios well above Company targets and regulatory minimums at the end of 2017. Management continues to review opportunities to deploy capital in the most efficient manner to maximize shareholder value.

Home Trust's Common Equity Tier 1 and Total capital ratios remained very strong at 23.17% and 23.68%, respectively, at December 31, 2017 . The comparative balances were 16.55% and 16.97%, respectively, at December 31, 2016 .

. The comparative balances were 16.55% and 16.97%, respectively, at . Home Trust's Leverage ratio was 8.70% at December 31, 2017 and 7.20% at December 31, 2016 .

Looking Forward

Looking to 2018, the Company's strong capital position and balance sheet, stable deposit funding base and ample liquidity provide a solid foundation for future investment in the business and to be competitive in the Canadian market.

Management is confident it is well-positioned to deliver sustainable loan growth as well as improved execution and service levels to increase market share. As the business grows, management and the Board are committed to the ongoing enhancement of risk management and corporate governance practices to grow the business responsibly. Creating long-term shareholder value and resuming Home Capital's nearly 30-year track record of profitable growth are priorities for the Company.

Financial Highlights





















For the three months ended For the year ended (000s, except Percentage and Per Share Amounts) December 31 September 30 December 31 December 31 December 31



2017

2017

2016

2017

2016 OPERATING RESULTS



















Net Income $ 30,619 $ 29,983 $ 50,706 $ 7,527 $ 247,396 Net Interest Income

91,718

88,762

120,620

302,930

485,164 Total Revenue1

109,455

95,407

144,597

291,311

581,959 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.38 $ 0.37 $ 0.79 $ 0.10 $ 3.71 Return on Shareholders' Equity

6.8%

6.8%

12.6%

0.4%

15.1% Return on Average Assets

0.7%

0.6%

1.0%

0.0%

1.2% Net Interest Margin (TEB)2

2.02%

1.85%

2.38%

1.55%

2.37% Provision as a Percentage of Gross Uninsured Loans (annualized)3

0.12%

(0.14)%

0.07%

0.07%

0.05% Provision as a Percentage of Gross Loans (annualized)3

0.09%

(0.11)%

0.05%

0.05%

0.04% Efficiency Ratio (TEB)2

59.8%

62.7%

48.8%

94.0%

40.8%











As at









December 31 September 30 December 31











2017

2017

2016







BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS



















Total Assets $ 17,591,143 $ 18,856,294 $ 20,528,777







Total Assets Under Administration4

25,040,182

26,659,330

28,917,534







Total Loans5

15,064,424

15,429,650

18,035,317







Total Loans Under Administration4,5

22,513,463

23,232,686

26,424,074







Liquid Assets

1,654,718

2,657,055

2,067,981







Deposits

12,170,454

13,358,618

15,886,030







Shareholders' Equity

1,813,505

1,781,741

1,632,587







FINANCIAL STRENGTH



















Capital Measures6



















Risk-Weighted Assets $ 6,532,130 $ 6,890,938 $ 8,643,267







Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

23.17%

21.25%

16.55%







Tier 1 Capital Ratio

23.17%

21.25%

16.54%







Total Capital Ratio

23.68%

21.74%

16.97%







Leverage Ratio

8.70%

7.89%

7.20%







Credit Quality



















Net Non-Performing Loans as a Percentage of Gross Loans

0.30%

0.28%

0.30%







Allowance as a Percentage of Gross Non-Performing Loans

79.5%

82.6%

73.4%







Share Information



















Book Value per Common Share $ 22.60 $ 22.20 $ 25.36







Common Share Price – Close $ 17.31 $ 13.89 $ 31.34







Dividend paid during the period ended $ - $ - $ 0.26







Dividend Payout Ratio

-

-

32.9%







Market Capitalization $ 1,389,058 $ 1,114,617 $ 2,017,920







Number of Common Shares Outstanding

80,246

80,246

64,388











1The Company has revised its definition of Total Revenue and restated amounts in prior periods accordingly. Please see the definition under Non-GAAP Measures in the Company's 2017 Annual and Fourth Quarter Consolidated Financial Report. 2See definition of Taxable Equivalent Basis (TEB) under Non-GAAP Measures in the Company's 2017 Annual and Fourth Quarter Consolidated Financial Report. 3Provision as a percentage of both gross uninsured loans and gross loans for the three months ended September 30, 2017 include a release of $6.5 million in the collective allowance (please see Note 5(H) to the audited consolidated financial statements included in the Company's 2017 Annual and Fourth Quarter Consolidated Financial Report). In the absence of this release, annualized provision for credit losses was 0.07% of gross uninsured loans and 0.06% of gross loans for the three months ended September 30, 2017. 4Total assets and loans under administration include both on- and off-balance sheet amounts. 5Total loans include loans held for sale. 6These figures relate to the Company's operating subsidiary, Home Trust Company.

Consolidated Balance Sheets





















As at





December 31

September 30

December 31 thousands of Canadian dollars

2017

2017

2016 ASSETS











Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 1,336,138 $ 1,058,940 $ 1,205,394 Available for Sale Securities

332,468

523,482

534,924 Loans Held for Sale

165,947

74,207

77,918 Loans











Securitized mortgages

2,993,250

2,549,205

2,526,804 Non-securitized mortgages and loans

11,905,227

15,378,826

15,430,595



14,898,477

17,928,031

17,957,399 Collective allowance for credit losses

(33,563)

(37,063)

(37,063)



14,864,914

17,890,968

17,920,336 Other











Restricted assets

437,011

231,235

265,374 Derivative assets

7,325

52,178

37,524 Other assets

336,770

336,077

348,638 Deferred tax assets

9,577

16,362

16,914 Goodwill and intangible assets

100,993

133,581

121,755



891,676

769,433

790,205

$ 17,591,143 $ 20,317,030 $ 20,528,777 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Liabilities











Deposits











Deposits payable on demand $ 539,364 $ 2,432,283 $ 2,531,803 Deposits payable on a fixed date

11,631,090

13,261,819

13,354,227



12,170,454

15,694,102

15,886,030 Securitization Liabilities











CMHC-sponsored mortgage-backed security liabilities

1,562,152

930,614

898,386 CMHC-sponsored Canada Mortgage Bond liabilities

1,473,318

1,610,482

1,637,117 Bank-sponsored securitization conduit liabilities

142,279

139,115

114,146



3,177,749

2,680,211

2,649,649 Other











Derivative liabilities

38,728

959

3,490 Other liabilities

360,477

324,070

320,737 Deferred tax liabilities

30,230

38,210

36,284



429,435

363,239

360,511



15,777,638

18,737,552

18,896,190 Shareholders' Equity











Capital stock

231,156

83,975

84,910 Contributed surplus

4,978

4,588

4,562 Retained earnings

1,583,265

1,554,258

1,598,180 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,894)

(63,343)

(55,065)



1,813,505

1,579,478

1,632,587

$ 17,591,143 $ 20,317,030 $ 20,528,777

Consolidated Statements of Income

























For the three months ended

For the year ended





December 31

September 30

December 31

December 31

December 31 thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts

2017

2017

2016

2017

2016 Net Interest Income Non-Securitized Assets



















Interest from loans $ 158,938 $ 167,159 $ 190,389 $ 710,926 $ 768,034 Dividends from securities

278

253

2,614

3,117

10,112 Other interest

6,417

4,303

2,514

15,267

11,073





165,633

171,715

195,517

729,310

789,219 Interest on deposits and other

70,330

75,430

78,868

294,685

318,162 Interest and fees on line of credit facility

6,215

11,368

-

148,213

- Net interest income non-securitized assets

89,088

84,917

116,649

286,412

471,057























Net Interest Income Securitized Loans and Assets



















Interest income from securitized loans and assets

22,563

23,130

19,923

89,929

81,705 Interest expense on securitization liabilities

19,933

19,285

15,952

73,411

67,598 Net interest income securitized loans and assets

2,630

3,845

3,971

16,518

14,107























Total Net Interest Income

91,718

88,762

120,620

302,930

485,164 Provision for credit losses

3,434

(4,257)

2,400

7,516

7,890





88,284

93,019

118,220

295,414

477,274 Non-Interest Income (Loss)



















Fees and other income

16,346

18,087

17,613

67,932

71,329 Securitization income

1,695

2,525

9,064

12,529

33,797 Gain on acquisition of CFF Bank

-

-

-

-

651 Net realized and unrealized losses on securities

-

(13,155)

-

(90,070)

(175) Net realized and unrealized losses on derivatives

(304)

(812)

(2,700)

(2,010)

(8,807)



17,737

6,645

23,977

(11,619)

96,795



106,021

99,664

142,197

283,795

574,069





















Non-Interest Expenses



















Salaries and benefits

17,063

22,610

24,134

98,595

101,880 Premises

3,478

3,283

3,607

13,878

14,505 Other operating expenses

44,949

34,031

43,287

162,407

122,554



65,490

59,924

71,028

274,880

238,939





















Income Before Income Taxes

40,531

39,740

71,169

8,915

335,130 Income taxes





















Current

8,160

5,839

22,941

(2,475)

90,895

Deferred

1,752

3,918

(2,478)

3,863

(3,161)



9,912

9,757

20,463

1,388 - 87,734 NET INCOME $ 30,619 $ 29,983 $ 50,706 $ 7,527 $ 247,396





















NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE



















Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.37 $ 0.79 $ 0.10 $ 3.71 Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.37 $ 0.79 $ 0.10 $ 3.71 AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING



















Basic

80,246

80,246

64,479

72,349

66,601 Diluted

80,286

80,246

64,519

72,358

66,668





















Total number of outstanding common shares

80,246

80,246

64,388

80,246

64,388 Book value per common share $ 22.60 $ 22.20 $ 25.36 $ 22.60 $ 25.36

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income











For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31 September 30 December 31 December 31 December 31 thousands of Canadian dollars 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016





















NET INCOME $ 30,619 $ 29,983 $ 50,706 $ 7,527 $ 247,396





















OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME









































Available for Sale Securities and Retained Interests



















Net unrealized gains

1,431

1,483

12,774

19,878

11,852 Net losses reclassified to net income

-

-

-

46,650

204



1,431

1,483

12,774

66,528

12,056 Income tax expense

378

394

3,391

17,644

3,179



1,053

1,089

9,383

48,884

8,877





















Cash Flow Hedges



















Net unrealized gains (losses)

356

(467)

(1,677)

(721)

1,035 Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income

(68)

287

174

1,120

1,147



288

(180)

(1,503)

399

2,182 Income tax expense (recovery)

78

(50)

(398)

112

580



210

(130)

(1,105)

287

1,602





















Total other comprehensive income

1,263

959

8,278

49,171

10,479





















COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 31,882 $ 30,942 $ 58,984 $ 56,698 $ 257,875

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity





































Net Unrealized













Losses Net Unrealized Total









on Securities and Losses on Accumulated









Retained Cash Flow Other Total thousands of Canadian dollars, Capital Contributed Retained Interests Available Hedges, Comprehensive Shareholders' except per share amounts Stock Surplus Earnings for Sale, After Tax After Tax Loss Equity





























Balance at December 31, 2016 $ 84,910 $ 4,562 $ 1,598,180 $ (53,589) $ (1,476) $ (55,065) $ 1,632,587 Comprehensive income

-

-

7,527

48,884

287

49,171

56,698 Stock options settled

548

(141)

-

-

-

-

407 Amortization of fair value of





























employee stock options

-

557

-

-

-

-

557 Repurchase of shares

(267)

-

(5,732)

-

-

-

(5,999) Issuance of shares

145,965

-

-

-

-

-

145,965 Dividends



























($0.26 per share)

-

-

(16,710)

-

-

-

(16,710) Balance at December 31, 2017 $ 231,156 $ 4,978 $ 1,583,265 $ (4,705) $ (1,189) $ (5,894) $ 1,813,505





























Balance at December 31, 2015 $ 90,247 $ 3,965 $ 1,607,833 $ (62,466) $ (3,078) $ (65,544) $ 1,636,501 Comprehensive income

-

-

247,396

8,877

1,602

10,479

257,875 Stock options settled

1,984

(530)

-

-

-

-

1,454 Amortization of fair value of





























employee stock options

-

1,127

-

-

-

-

1,127 Repurchase of shares

(7,321)

-

(191,875)

-

-

-

(199,196) Dividends



























($0.98 per share)

-

-

(65,174)

-

-

-

(65,174) Balance at December 31, 2016 $ 84,910 $ 4,562 $ 1,598,180 $ (53,589) $ (1,476) $ (55,065) $ 1,632,587

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





For the three months ended For the year ended







December 31

December 31

December 31

December 31 thousands of Canadian dollars

2017

2016

2017

2016 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES















Net income for the year $ 30,619 $ 50,706 $ 7,527 $ 247,396 Adjustments to determine cash flows relating to operating activities:

















Amortization of net discount on securities

-

(79)

(330)

(458)

Provision for credit losses

3,434

2,400

7,516

7,890

Loss on sale of loan portfolio

-

-

18,160

-

Gain on sale of mortgages or residual interest

(163)

(7,006)

(5,695)

(26,972)

Net realized and unrealized losses on securities

-

-

71,910

175

Amortization and impairment losses¹

12,035

18,104

34,345

29,686

Amortization of fair value of employee stock options

(118)

322

557

1,127

Deferred income taxes

1,752

(2,478)

3,863

(3,161) Changes in operating assets and liabilities

















Loans, net of gains or losses on securitization and sales

361,955

(28,184)

2,947,462

253,837

Restricted assets

(147,141)

(34,139)

(171,637)

(69,453)

Derivative assets and liabilities

10,676

15,682

65,836

27,497

Accrued interest receivable

1,385

(506)

10,613

2,668

Accrued interest payable

5,435

(1,855)

3,666

(1,312)

Deposits

(1,188,164)

191,928

(3,715,576)

220,072

Securitization liabilities

(76,930)

(30,562)

528,100

(130,907)

Taxes receivable or payable and other

(13,922)

(1,489)

13,086

2,757 Cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities

(999,147)

172,844

(180,597)

560,842 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Issuance of shares

-

-

145,965

- Repurchase of shares

-

(5,678)

(5,999)

(199,196) Exercise of employee stock options

-

856

407

1,454 Repayment of senior debt

-

-

-

(150,000) Dividends paid to shareholders

-

(16,770)

(16,710)

(65,174) Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities

-

(21,592)

123,663

(412,916) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Activity in securities

















Purchases

(73,168)

(2,978)

(378,123)

(203,674)

Proceeds from sales

-

-

491,883

-

Proceeds from maturities

73,701

3,992

84,919

132,932 Purchases of capital assets

(314)

(460)

(1,715)

(2,550) Capitalized intangible development costs and acquisition of intangible assets

(2,693)

(5,352)

(9,286)

(19,089) Cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities

(2,474)

(4,798)

187,678

(92,381) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents during the year

(1,001,621)

146,454

130,744

55,545 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year

-

612,218

1,205,394

1,149,849 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of the Year $ (1,001,621) $ 758,672 $ 1,336,138 $ 1,205,394 Supplementary Disclosure of Cash Flow Information















Dividends received on investments $ 274 $ 1,898 $ 4,542 $ 10,037 Interest received

189,307

212,920

825,030

863,321 Interest paid

95,413

96,675

512,643

388,440 Income taxes paid

6,988

16,314

3,002

84,559 1 Amortization and impairment losses include amortization on capital and intangible assets and impairment losses on intangible assets and goodwill.



Net Interest Margin





For the three months ended For the year ended

December 31 September 30 December 31 December 31 December 31

2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net interest margin non-securitized interest-earning assets (non-TEB) 2.46% 2.21% 2.71% 1.79% 2.71% Net interest margin non-securitized interest-earning assets (TEB) 2.46% 2.21% 2.73% 1.80% 2.73% Net interest margin CMHC-sponsored securitized assets 0.30% 0.43% 0.53% 0.48% 0.47% Net interest margin bank-sponsored securitization conduit assets 0.99% 1.17% 1.90% 1.37% 1.90% Total net interest margin (non-TEB) 2.02% 1.85% 2.36% 1.54% 2.35% Total net interest margin (TEB) 2.02% 1.85% 2.38% 1.55% 2.37% Spread of non-securitized loans over deposits and credit facilities 2.84% 2.62% 2.86% 1.96% 2.91%





Net Interest Income





















For the three months ended

December 31, 2017 September 30, 2017 December 31, 2016 (000s, except %)

Income/ Average

Income/ Average

Income/ Average



Expense Rate1

Expense Rate1

Expense Rate1 Assets

















Cash resources and securities $ 6,695 1.12% $ 4,556 0.75% $ 5,128 1.31% Traditional single-family residential mortgages

115,118 4.88%

122,489 4.82%

131,029 4.75% ACE Plus single-family residential mortgages

3,732 3.94%

3,612 3.62%

3,344 3.38% Accelerator single-family residential mortgages2

3,442 3.72%

2,763 3.98%

6,505 2.24% Residential commercial mortgages

1,881 4.98%

2,063 5.98%

4,291 3.99% Non-residential commercial mortgages

16,257 6.25%

18,777 6.12%

28,233 5.93% Credit card loans and lines of credit

8,021 9.03%

8,327 8.99%

8,389 9.02% Other consumer retail loans

10,487 11.39%

9,128 10.11%

8,598 9.32% Total non-securitized loans

158,938 5.25%

167,159 5.16%

190,389 4.86% Taxable equivalent adjustment

100 -

91 -

944 - Total non-securitized assets

165,733 4.57%

171,806 4.47%

196,461 4.56% CMHC-sponsored securitized single-family residential mortgages

13,891 2.40%

13,718 2.27%

11,115 2.50% CMHC-sponsored securitized multi-unit residential mortgages

7,115 5.04%

7,718 5.31%

7,197 4.63% Assets pledged as collateral for CMHC-sponsored securitization

343 1.20%

122 0.68%

495 1.35% Total CMHC-sponsored securitized residential mortgages

21,349 2.85%

21,558 2.81%

18,807 2.96% Bank-sponsored securitization conduit assets

1,214 2.98% $ 1,572 3.26% $ 1,116 3.53% Total assets $ 188,296 4.15%

194,936 4.06%

216,384 4.24% Liabilities and shareholders' equity

















Deposits and credit facilities $ 76,545 2.41% $ 86,798 2.54% $ 78,868 2.00% CMHC-sponsored securitization liabilities

19,121 2.51%

18,277 2.37%

15,438 2.41% Bank-sponsored securitization conduit liabilities

812 2.04%

1,008 2.16%

514 1.61% Other liabilities and shareholders' equity

- -

- -

- - Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 96,478 2.13% $ 106,083 2.21% $ 94,820 1.86% Net Interest Income (TEB) $ 91,818

$ 88,853

$ 121,564

Taxable Equivalent Adjustment

(100)



(91)



(944)

Net Interest Income per Financial Statements $ 91,718

$ 88,762

$ 120,620













2017



2016 (000s, except %)

Income/ Average

Income/ Average



Expense Rate1

Expense Rate1 Assets











Cash resources and securities $ 18,384 0.94% $ 21,185 1.25% Traditional single-family residential mortgages

500,278 4.75%

540,522 4.84% ACE Plus single-family residential mortgages

14,284 3.61%

11,490 3.31% Accelerator single-family residential mortgages2

13,974 2.81%

30,935 2.38% Residential commercial mortgages

13,173 4.84%

17,614 4.12% Non-residential commercial mortgages

97,421 6.03%

102,465 6.01% Credit card loans and lines of credit

33,328 8.93%

33,536 8.99% Other consumer retail loans

38,468 10.11%

31,472 9.22% Total non-securitized loans

710,926 5.05%

768,034 4.90% Taxable equivalent adjustment

1,125 -

3,654 - Total non-securitized assets

730,435 4.56%

792,873 4.56% CMHC-sponsored securitized single-family residential mortgages

52,053 2.35%

46,642 2.60% CMHC-sponsored securitized multi-unit residential mortgages

30,782 5.25%

29,866 4.58% Assets pledged as collateral for CMHC-sponsored securitization

943 1.17%

2,246 0.96% Total CMHC-sponsored securitized residential mortgages

83,778 2.91%

78,754 2.94% Bank-sponsored securitization conduit assets

6,151 3.22%

2,951 3.43% Total assets $ 820,364 4.19% $ 874,578 4.24% Liabilities and shareholders' equity











Deposits and credit facilities $ 442,898 3.09% $ 315,919 1.99% Senior debt

- -

2,243 3.91% CMHC-sponsored securitization liabilities

69,872 2.41%

66,278 2.44% Bank-sponsored securitization conduit liabilities

3,539 1.88%

1,320 1.58% Other liabilities and shareholders' equity

- -

- - Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 516,309 2.64% $ 385,760 1.87% Net Interest Income (TEB) $ 304,055

$ 488,818

Taxable Equivalent Adjustment

(1,125)



(3,654)

Net Interest Income per Financial Statements $ 302,930

$ 485,164



1 The average is calculated with reference to opening and closing monthly asset and liability and shareholders' equity balances. 2 Residential commercial mortgages include non-securitized multi-unit residential mortgages and commercial mortgages secured by residential property types.























Mortgage Advances





























For the three months ended

For the year ended





December 31

September 30

December 31

December 31

December 31 (000s)

2017

2017

2016

2017

2016 Single-family residential mortgages





















Traditional $ 515,699 $ 201,131 $ 1,325,896 $ 2,875,535 $ 4,991,051

ACE Plus

21,713

1,541

106,477

185,283

407,767

Accelerator

28,635

21,292

346,690

281,773

1,622,003 Residential commercial mortgages





















Multi-unit uninsured residential mortgages

17,568

-

53,999

71,854

142,026

Multi-unit insured residential mortgages

177,224

99,054

293,306

599,843

956,406

Other1

-

-

24,179

6,815

50,772 Non-residential commercial mortgages





















Stores and apartments

1,870

-

14,878

45,499

80,888

Commercial

109,343

62,047

262,423

654,247

974,864 Total mortgage advances $ 872,052 $ 385,065 $ 2,427,848 $ 4,720,849 $ 9,225,777

1 Other residential commercial mortgages include mortgages such as builders' inventory.

Provision for Credit Losses and Net Write-offs as a Percentage of Gross Loans on an Annualized Basis



For the three months ended (000s, except %) December 31, 2017 September 30, 2017 December 31, 2016



% of Gross

% of Gross

% of Gross

Amount Loans 1 Amount Loans1 Amount Loans1 Provision2

















Single-family residential mortgages $ 266 0.01% $ 1,165 0.04% $ 1,029 0.03% Residential commercial mortgages

(9) (0.03)%

6 0.02%

2 0.00% Non-residential commercial mortgages3

2,584 0.99%

202 0.08%

45 0.01% Credit card loans and lines of credit

485 0.55%

756 0.83%

1,164 1.26% Other consumer retail loans

108 0.12%

114 0.12%

160 0.17% Securitized single-family residential mortgages

- -

- -

- - Securitized multi-unit residential mortgages

- -

- -

- - Total individual provision

3,434 0.09%

2,243 0.06%

2,400 0.05% Total collective provision

- -

(6,500) (0.17)%

- - Total provision $ 3,434 0.09% $ (4,257) (0.11)% $ 2,400 0.05% Net Write-Offs2

















Single-family residential mortgages $ 489 0.02% $ 506 0.02% $ 440 0.01% Residential commercial mortgages

17 0.06%

4 0.02%

2 0.00% Non-residential commercial mortgages

14 0.01%

33 0.01%

(5) (0.00)% Credit card loans and lines of credit4

3,288 3.74%

637 0.70%

469 0.51% Other consumer retail loans

138 0.15%

73 0.08%

48 0.05% Securitized single-family residential mortgages

- -

- -

- - Securitized multi-unit residential mortgages

- -

- -

- - Net write-offs $ 3,946 0.11% $ 1,253 0.03% $ 954 0.02%









(000s, except %)

2017 2016









% of Gross

% of Gross







Amount Loans1 Amount Loans1 Provision2

















Single-family residential mortgages





$ 1,891 0.02% $ 3,917 0.03% Residential commercial mortgages







16 0.01%

2 0.00% Non-residential commercial mortgages3







3,196 0.31%

246 0.01% Credit card loans and lines of credit







5,387 1.53%

2,379 0.64% Other consumer retail loans







526 0.15%

532 0.14% Securitized single-family residential mortgages







- -

- - Securitized multi-unit residential mortgages







- -

- - Total individual provision







11,016 0.07%

7,076 0.04% Total collective provision







(3,500) (0.02)%

814 0.00% Total provision





$ 7,516 0.05% $ 7,890 0.04% Net Write-Offs2

















Single-family residential mortgages





$ 2,467 0.02% $ 3,087 0.02% Residential commercial mortgages







16 0.01%

2 0.00% Non-residential commercial mortgages







96 0.01%

515 0.03% Credit card loans and lines of credit4







5,710 1.62%

1,928 0.52% Other consumer retail loans







666 0.18%

275 0.07% Securitized single-family residential mortgages







- -

- - Securitized multi-unit residential mortgages







- -

- - Net write-offs





$ 8,955 0.06% $ 5,807 0.03%

1 Gross loans used in the calculation of total Company ratio include securitized on-balance sheet loans. 2 There were no individual provisions, allowances or net write-offs on securitized mortgages. 3 Provision for credit losses includes an individual provision of $2.2 million in Q4 2017 and $2.5 million for the year resulting from a non-residential commercial property that is not considered to be indicative of increased credit exposure in the remainder of the portfolio. 4 Write-offs for credit card loans for the three months ended December 31, 2017 includes $2.3 million related to the non-core prepaid card business which was recognized in provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2017.

Loans by Geographic Region and Type (net of individual allowances for credit losses)

























(000s, except %)





As at December 31, 2017

British













Columbia Alberta Ontario Quebec

Other

Total Securitized single-family residential mortgages1 $ 228,024 $ 278,110 $ 1,666,337 $ 84,977 $ 177,760 $ 2,435,208 Securitized multi-unit residential mortgages

84,860

44,728

227,686

45,664

155,104

558,042 Total securitized mortgages

312,884

322,838

1,894,023

130,641

332,864

2,993,250 Single-family residential mortgages

525,998

366,537

8,687,274

251,240

204,473

10,035,522 Residential commercial mortgages2

9,819

1,924

96,817

3,037

2,760

114,357 Non-residential commercial mortgages

18,853

10,638

986,723

24,190

2,449

1,042,853 Credit card loans and lines of credit

6,193

17,183

321,114

1,473

5,642

351,605 Other consumer retail loans

1,948

11,476

330,119

195

17,152

360,890 Total non-securitized mortgages and loans3

562,811

407,758

10,422,047

280,135

232,476

11,905,227

$ 875,695 $ 730,596 $ 12,316,070 $ 410,776 $ 565,340 $ 14,898,477 As a % of portfolio

5.9%

4.9%

82.6%

2.8%

3.8%

100.0%

























(000s, except %)

















As at September 30, 2017



British























Columbia

Alberta

Ontario

Quebec

Other

Total Securitized single-family residential mortgages1 $ 243,686 $ 278,181 $ 1,776,505 $ 89,518 $ 175,379 $ 2,563,269 Securitized multi-unit residential mortgages

85,277

45,009

238,250

46,168

155,933

570,637 Total securitized mortgages

328,963

323,190

2,014,755

135,686

331,312

3,133,906 Single-family residential mortgages

554,951

359,120

9,044,266

261,728

179,204

10,399,269 Residential commercial mortgages2

9,751

3,789

83,033

3,039

75

99,687 Non-residential commercial mortgages

3,783

13,631

997,287

15,738

2,510

1,032,949 Credit card loans and lines of credit

6,515

17,674

330,256

1,549

5,793

361,787 Other consumer retail loans

2,088

16,963

330,142

218

12,321

361,732 Total non-securitized mortgages and loans3

577,088

411,177

10,784,984

282,272

199,903

12,255,424

$ 906,051 $ 734,367 $ 12,799,739 $ 417,958 $ 531,215 $ 15,389,330 As a % of portfolio

5.9%

4.8%

83.2%

2.7%

3.5%

100.0%

























(000s, except %)

















As at December 31, 2016



British























Columbia

Alberta

Ontario

Quebec

Other

Total Securitized single-family residential mortgages1 $ 200,882 $ 211,131 $ 1,298,919 $ 68,229 $ 127,450 $ 1,906,611 Securitized multi-unit residential mortgages

86,479

45,819

281,923

47,638

158,334

620,193 Total securitized mortgages

287,361

256,950

1,580,842

115,867

285,784

2,526,804 Single-family residential mortgages

688,939

401,820

10,796,570

326,253

208,426

12,422,008 Residential commercial mortgages2

15,387

21,271

232,819

24,058

11,653

305,188 Non-residential commercial mortgages

48,335

58,688

1,795,461

35,820

16,516

1,954,820 Credit card loans and lines of credit

7,548

20,265

333,903

1,253

6,709

369,678 Other consumer retail loans

950

20,492

354,356

-

3,103

378,901 Total non-securitized mortgages and loans3

761,159

522,536

13,513,109

387,384

246,407

15,430,595

$ 1,048,520 $ 779,486 $ 15,093,951 $ 503,251 $ 532,191 $ 17,957,399 As a % of portfolio

5.8%

4.3%

84.1%

2.8%

3.0%

100.0%

1 Securitized single-family residential mortgages include both CMHC-sponsored securitized insured mortgages and bank-sponsored securitization conduit uninsured mortgages. 2 Residential commercial mortgages include non-securitized multi-unit residential mortgages and commercial mortgages secured by residential property types. 3 Loans exclude mortgages held for sale.

Impaired Loans and Individual Allowances for Credit Losses





































(000s, except %)









As at December 31, 2017

Single-family

Residential Non-residential

Credit Card

Other







Residential

Commercial

Commercial

Loans and

Consumer







Mortgages

Mortgages

Mortgages Lines of Credit Retail Loans

Total Gross amount of impaired loans $ 31,836 $ - $ 16,489 $ 2,038 $ 276 $ 50,639 Individual allowances on principal

(1,729)

-

(2,750)

(457)

(276)

(5,212) Net amount of impaired loans $ 30,107 $ - $ 13,739 $ 1,581 $ - $ 45,427 Net impaired loans as a % of gross loans

0.30%

-

1.31%

0.45%

-

0.30%

























(000s, except %)















As at September 30, 2017



Single-family

Residential Non-residential

Credit Card

Other







Residential

Commercial

Commercial

Loans and

Consumer







Mortgages

Mortgages

Mortgages Lines of Credit Retail Loans

Total Gross amount of impaired loans $ 37,978 $ 337 $ 6,521 $ 4,230 $ 304 $ 49,370 Individual allowances on principal

(1,860)

-

(300)

(3,260)

(304)

(5,724) Net amount of impaired loans $ 36,118 $ 337 $ 6,221 $ 970 $ - $ 43,646 Net impaired loans as a % of gross loans

0.35%

-

0.60%

0.27%

-

0.28%

























(000s, except %)















As at December 31, 2016



Single-Family

Residential Non-Residential

Credit Card

Other







Residential

Commercial

Commercial

Loans and

Consumer







Mortgages

Mortgages

Mortgages Lines of Credit Retail Loans

Total Gross amount of impaired loans $ 49,834 $ - $ 4,577 $ 2,049 $ 411 $ 56,871 Individual allowances on principal

(1,980)

-

(30)

(780)

(411)

(3,201) Net amount of impaired loans $ 47,854 $ - $ 4,547 $ 1,269 $ - $ 53,670 Net impaired loans as a % of gross loans

0.39%

0.00%

0.23%

0.34%

-

0.30%

Allowance for Credit Losses

































(000s)









For the three months ended December 31, 2017

Single-family Residential Non-residential

Credit Card

Other





Residential Commercial

Commercial

Loans and Consumer







Mortgages Mortgages

Mortgages Lines of Credit Retail Loans

Total Individual allowances























Allowance on loan principal























Balance at the beginning of the period $ 1,860 $ - $ 300 $ 3,260 $ 304 $ 5,724 Provision for credit losses

358

17

2,464

485

110

3,434 Write-offs1

(760)

(17)

(21)

(3,366)

(186)

(4,350) Recoveries

271

-

7

78

48

404



1,729

-

2,750

457

276

5,212 Allowance on accrued interest receivable























Balance at the beginning of the period

1,108

26

358

-

9

1,501 Provision for credit losses

(92)

(26)

120

-

(2)

-



1,016

-

478

-

7

1,501 Total individual allowance

2,745

-

3,228

457

283

6,713 Collective allowance























Balance at the beginning of the period

23,032

327

6,000

3,904

300

33,563 Provision for credit losses2

(2,692)

-

-

(808)

3,500

-



20,340

327

6,000

3,096

3,800

33,563 Total allowance $ 23,085 $ 327 $ 9,228 $ 3,553 $ 4,083 $ 40,276 Total provision $ (2,426) $ (9) $ 2,584 $ (323) $ 3,608 $ 3,434

























(000s)









For the three months ended September 30, 2017

Single-family Residential Non-residential

Credit Card

Other





Residential Commercial

Commercial

Loans and Consumer







Mortgages Mortgages

Mortgages Lines of Credit Retail Loans

Total Individual allowances























Allowance on loan principal























Balance at the beginning of the period $ 1,302 $ - $ 141 $ 3,141 $ 264 $ 4,848 Provision for credit losses

1,064

4

192

756

113

2,129 Write-offs

(651)

(4)

(33)

(705)

(136)

(1,529) Recoveries

145

-

-

68

63

276



1,860

-

300

3,260

304

5,724 Allowance on accrued interest receivable























Balance at the beginning of the period

1,007

24

348

-

8

1,387 Provision for credit losses

101

2

10

-

1

114



1,108

26

358

-

9

1,501 Total individual allowance

2,968

26

658

3,260

313

7,225 Collective allowance























Balance at the beginning of the period

23,032

327

12,500

3,904

300

40,063 Provision for credit losses2

-

-

(6,500)

-

-

(6,500)



23,032

327

6,000

3,904

300

33,563 Total allowance $ 26,000 $ 353 $ 6,658 $ 7,164 $ 613 $ 40,788 Total provision $ 1,165 $ 6 $ (6,298) $ 756 $ 114 $ (4,257)

























(000s)









For the three months ended December 31, 2016

Single-family

Residential Non-residential

Credit Card

Other







Residential

Commercial

Commercial

Loans and

Consumer







Mortgages

Mortgages

Mortgages Lines of Credit Retail Loans

Total Individual allowances























Allowance on loan principal























Balance at the beginning of the period $ 1,637 $ - $ 20 $ 85 $ 302 $ 2,044 Provision for credit losses

783

2

5

1,164

157

2,111 Write-offs

(619)

(2)

(5)

(493)

(126)

(1,245) Recoveries

179

-

10

24

78

291



1,980

-

30

780

411

3,201 Allowance on accrued interest receivable























Balance at the beginning of the period

1,095

-

58

-

9

1,162 Provision for credit losses

246

-

40

-

3

289



1,341

-

98

-

12

1,451 Total individual allowance

3,321

-

128

780

423

4,652 Collective allowance























Balance at the beginning of the period

23,032

327

9,500

3,904

300

37,063 Provision for credit losses

-

-

-

-

-

-



23,032

327

9,500

3,904

300

37,063 Total allowance $ 26,353 $ 327 $ 9,628 $ 4,684 $ 723 $ 41,715 Total provision $ 1,029 $ 2 $ 45 $ 1,164 $ 160 $ 2,400

























(000s)









2017

Single-family Residential Non-residential

Credit Card

Other







Residential Commercial Commercial

Loans and

Consumer







Mortgages Mortgages Mortgages Lines of Credit Retail Loans

Total Individual allowances























Allowance on loan principal























Balance at the beginning of the year $ 1,980 $ - $ 30 $ 780 $ 411 $ 3,201 Provision for credit losses

2,216

16

2,816

5,387

531

10,966 Write-offs

(3,120)

(21)

(103)

(5,968)

(847)

(10,059) Recoveries

653

5

7

258

181

1,104



1,729

-

2,750

457

276

5,212 Allowance on accrued interest receivable























Balance at the beginning of the year

1,341

-

98

-

12

1,451 Provision for credit losses

(325)

-

380

-

(5)

50



1,016

-

478

-

7

1,501 Total individual allowance

2,745

-

3,228

457

283

6,713 Collective allowance























Balance at the beginning of the year

23,032

327

9,500

3,904

300

37,063 Provision for credit losses2

(2,692)

-

(3,500)

(808)

3,500

(3,500)



20,340

327

6,000

3,096

3,800

33,563 Total allowance $ 23,085 $ 327 $ 9,228 $ 3,553 $ 4,083 $ 40,276 Total provision $ (801) $ 16 $ (304) $ 4,579 $ 4,026 $ 7,516

























(000s)









2016

Single-family Residential Non-residential

Credit Card

Other







Residential Commercial Commercial

Loans and

Consumer







Mortgages Mortgages Mortgages Lines of Credit Retail Loans

Total Individual allowances























Allowance on loan principal























Balance at the beginning of the year $ 1,652 $ - $ 340 $ 329 $ 161 $ 2,482 Provision for credit losses

3,415

2

205

2,379

525

6,526 Write-offs

(3,608)

(2)

(537)

(2,117)

(519)

(6,783) Recoveries

521

-

22

189

244

976



1,980

-

30

780

411

3,201 Allowance on accrued interest receivable























Balance at the beginning of the year

839

-

57

-

5

901 Provision for credit losses

502

-

41

-

7

550



1,341

-

98

-

12

1,451 Total individual allowance

3,321

-

128

780

423

4,652 Collective allowance























Balance at the beginning of the year

22,232

327

9,500

3,890

300

36,249 Provision for credit losses

800

-

-

14

-

814



23,032

327

9,500

3,904

300

37,063 Total allowance $ 26,353 $ 327 $ 9,628 $ 4,684 $ 723 $ 41,715 Total provision $ 4,717 $ 2 $ 246 $ 2,393 $ 532 $ 7,890



1 Write-offs in the credit card and line of credit portfolio include $2.3 million related to the non-core prepaid card business that was recognized as provision for credit losses in Q1 2017. 2 The following changes were recognized in the collective allowance: • Single-family residential mortgage portfolio – reduction of $2.7 million reflecting the decrease in the portfolio size, decreased loss rates and continued low levels of loans in arrears. • Non-residential commercial mortgages portfolio – net reduction of $3.5 million comprises a reduction of $6.5 million reflecting the sale of mortgages from this portfolio (please see Note 5(H) to the audited consolidated financial statements included in the Company's 2017 Annual and Fourth Quarter Consolidated Financial Report) offset partially by an increase of $3.0 million reflecting an increase in the construction and land segment of that portfolio. • Credit card loans and lines of credit portfolio – reduction of $0.8 million reflecting the decrease in the portfolio size, decreased loss rates and continued low levels of loans in arrears. • Other consumer retail loans portfolio – increase of $3.5 million reflects recent settlement experience related to cash reserves on certain programs within this portfolio.

There were no individual provisions, allowances or net write-offs on securitized residential mortgages.

Securitization Activities

















































(000s)

















For the three months ended







December 31



September 30











2017









2017

Single-family Multi-unit



Single-family Multi-unit





Residential MBS Residential MBS Total MBS Residential MBS Residential MBS Total MBS Carrying value of underlying mortgages derecognized $ - $ 51,869 $ 51,869 $ - $ 58,905 $ 58,905 Net gains on sale of mortgages or residual interest1

-

163

163

-

434

434 Retained interests recorded

-

2,730

2,730

-

2,349

2,349 Servicing liability recorded

-

444

444

-

480

480

























(000s)













For the three months ended













December 31























2016









Single-family Multi-unit













Residential MBS Residential MBS Total MBS Carrying value of underlying mortgages derecognized











$ 392,298 $ 314,985 $ 707,283 Net gains on sale of mortgages or residual interest1













4,284

2,722

7,006 Retained interests recorded













-

10,004

10,004 Servicing liability recorded













-

2,408

2,408

























(000s)

2017

2016

Single-family Multi-Unit



Single Family Multi-Unit





Residential MBS Residential MBS Total MBS Residential MBS Residential MBS Total MBS Carrying value of underlying mortgages derecognized $ 288,458 $ 510,813 $ 799,271 $ 1,490,850 $ 1,046,457 $ 2,537,307 Net gains on sale of mortgages or residual interest1

2,084

3,611

5,695

17,368

9,604

26,972 Retained interests recorded

-

20,815

20,815

-

41,900

41,900 Servicing liability recorded

-

4,943

4,943

-

8,955

8,955

1 Gains on sale of mortgages and residual interest are net of hedging impact.









(000s)



For the three months ended

December 31, 2017 September 30, 2017 December 31, 2016 Net gain on sale of mortgages and residual interest1

$ 163 $ 434 $ 7,006 Net change in unrealized gain or loss on hedging activities



(137)

349

276 Servicing income



1,669

1,742

1,782 Total securitization income

$ 1,695 $ 2,525 $ 9,064













(000s)





2017

2016 Net gain on sale of mortgages and residual interest 1



$ 5,695 $ 26,972 Net change in unrealized gain or loss on hedging activities





(247)

399 Servicing income





7,081

6,426 Total securitization income



$ 12,529 $ 33,797

1 Gains on sale of mortgages and residual interest are net of hedging impact.

Management's Responsibility for Financial Information

The Company's Audit Committee reviewed this document along with the Company's 2017 Annual and Fourth Quarter Consolidated Financial Report. The Company's Board of Directors approved both documents prior to their release. A full description of management's responsibility for financial information is included in the Company's 2017 Annual and Fourth Quarter Consolidated Financial Report.

Caution Regarding Forward-looking Statements

From time to time Home Capital Group Inc. makes written and verbal forward-looking statements. These are included in the Annual Report, periodic reports to shareholders, regulatory filings, press releases, Company presentations and other Company communications. Forward-looking statements are made in connection with business objectives and targets, Company strategies, operations, anticipated financial results and the outlook for the Company, its industry, and the Canadian economy. These statements regarding expected future performance are "financial outlooks" within the meaning of National Instrument 51-102. Please see the risk factors, which are set forth in detail in the Risk Management section of the Company's 2017 Annual and Fourth Quarter Consolidated Financial Report, as well as the Company's other publicly filed information, which is available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com, for the material factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from these statements. These risk factors are material risk factors a reader should consider, and include credit risk, liquidity and funding risk, structural interest rate risk, operational risk, investment risk, strategic risk, reputational risk, compliance risk and capital adequacy risk along with additional risk factors that may affect future results. Forward-looking statements can be found in the Report to the Shareholders and the Outlook section in the Annual Report. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "estimate," "plan," "forecast," "may," and "could" or other similar expressions.

By their very nature, these statements require the Company to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainty, general and specific, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, global capital market activity, changes in government monetary and economic policies, changes in interest rates, inflation levels and general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, competition and technological change. The preceding list is not exhaustive of possible factors.

These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company presents forward-looking statements to assist shareholders in understanding the Company's assumptions and expectations about the future that are relevant in management's setting of performance goals, strategic priorities and outlook. The Company presents its outlook to assist shareholders in understanding management's expectations on how the future will impact the financial performance of the Company. These forward-looking statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or verbal, that may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf, except as required by securities laws.

Assumptions about the performance of the Canadian economy in 2018 and its effect on Home Capital's business are material factors the Company considers when setting its performance goals, strategic priorities and outlook. In determining expectations for economic growth, both broadly and in the financial services sector, the Company primarily considers historical and forecasted economic data provided by the Canadian government and its agencies. In setting and reviewing its strategic priorities and outlook for 2018, management's expectations continue to assume:

The Canadian economy is expected to be relatively stable in 2018, supported by expanded Federal Government spending.

Generally, the Company expects stable employment conditions in its established regions. Also, the Company expects inflation will generally be within the Bank of Canada's target of 1% to 3%, leading to stable credit losses and demand for the Company's lending products in its established regions.

target of 1% to 3%, leading to stable credit losses and demand for the Company's lending products in its established regions. The Canadian economy will continue to be influenced by the economic conditions in the United States and global markets and further adjustments in commodity prices; as such, the Company is prepared for the variability that may result.

and global markets and further adjustments in commodity prices; as such, the Company is prepared for the variability that may result. While the Company is assuming that interest rates will experience modest increases in 2018, the impact of such increases is not expected to be material. The level of interest rates is expected to continue to support relatively low mortgage interest rates for the foreseeable future.

The Company believes that the current and expected levels of housing activity indicate a relatively stable real estate market overall. Please see Market Conditions under the 2018 Overall Outlook section of the Company's 2017 Annual and Fourth Quarter Consolidated Financial Report for more discussion on the Company's expectations for the housing market.

The Company expects that consumer debt levels, while elevated, will remain serviceable by Canadian households.

The Company will have access to the mortgage and deposit markets through broker networks.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company has adopted IFRS as its accounting framework. IFRS are the generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) for Canadian publicly accountable enterprises for years beginning on or after January 1, 2011. The Company uses a number of financial measures to assess its performance. Some of these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, are not defined by GAAP, and do not have standardized meanings that would ensure consistency and comparability between companies using these measures. Definitions of non-GAAP measures can be found under Non-GAAP Measures in the Management's Discussion and Analysis included in of the Company's 2017 Annual and Fourth Quarter Consolidated Financial Report.

Regulatory Filings

The Company's continuous disclosure materials, including interim filings, annual Management's Discussion and Analysis and audited consolidated financial statements, Annual Information Form, Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders, and Proxy Circular are available on the Company's website at www.homecapital.com and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com.

About Home Capital

Home Capital Group Inc. is a public company, traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (HCG), operating through its principal subsidiary, Home Trust Company. Home Trust is a federally regulated trust company offering deposits, residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of insured residential first mortgage products, consumer lending and credit card services. In addition, Home Trust offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and through its direct to consumer brand, Oaken Financial. Home Trust also conducts business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Home Bank. Licensed to conduct business across Canada, Home Trust has offices in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Quebec and Manitoba.

