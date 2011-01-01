Home Capital Reports fourth quarter and full year 2017 Results
TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2018 /CNW/ - Home Capital Group ("Home Capital" or "the Company") (TSX: HCG) today reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's 2017 Annual and Fourth Quarter Consolidated Financial Report including Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), which are available on Home Capital's website at www.homecapital.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
"Our improved fourth quarter performance capped an important year for Home Capital employees, customers, brokers and shareholders," said Yousry Bissada, President and Chief Executive Officer, Home Capital Group. "We have demonstrated progress towards growing our residential and commercial business lines to more normal and sustainable levels and our employees delivered improved service. The steps we have taken to ensure we provide efficient and effective service to brokers and customers will help us to drive profitable growth going forward."
"We are entering 2018 with positive momentum in our business. We have turned the corner and expect to grow from here, responsibly, with sustainable risk management practices embedded in our culture," Mr. Bissada continued. "We have a strong capital position and balance sheet. We will use our position of strength to seize opportunities to invest in, and grow, our business to create value."
Fourth Quarter 2017, compared with the Third Quarter 2017:
- Net income of $30.6 million, an increase of 2.1% or $0.6 million from $30.0 million.
- Diluted earnings per share of $0.38, an increase of 2.7% from $0.37.
- Non-interest expense of $65.5 million, an increase of 9.3% or $5.6 million from $59.9 million.
- Non-securitized single-family residential mortgages of $10.04 billion, a decrease of 3.5% or $0.36 billion from
$10.40 billion.
- Total mortgage originations of $872.1 million, an increase of 126% or $487.0 million from $385.1 million.
- Provision for credit losses as a percentage of gross uninsured loans of 0.12%, compared to (0.14)% where Q3 2017 included a reduction of $6.5 million in the collective allowance (0.07% in the absence of this reduction).
Fourth Quarter 2017, compared with the Fourth Quarter 2016:
- Net income of $30.6 million, a decrease of 39.6% or $20.1 million from $50.7 million.
- Net income in Q4 2017 includes the impact of reduced loan balances and lower securitization income, partially offset by lower non-interest expenses.
- Diluted earnings per share of $0.38, a decrease of 51.9% from $0.79.
- Non-interest expenses were $65.5 million, a $5.5 million decline and 7.8% improvement from $71.0 million.
- Total mortgage originations of $872.1 million, a decrease of 64.1% or $1.56 billion from $2.43 billion.
- Provision for credit losses as a percentage of gross uninsured loans was 0.12% compared to 0.07%.
Year Ended December 31, 2017, compared with the Year Ended December 31, 2016:
- Net income of $7.5 million, compared with $247.4 million.
- Net income includes $223.6 million of expenses directly associated with the Q2 2017 liquidity event.
- Diluted earnings per share of $0.10 compared to diluted earnings per share of $3.71.
- Total loans under administration of $22.51 billion, a decrease of 14.8% or $3.91 billion from $26.42 billion.
- Provision for credit losses as a percentage of gross uninsured loans was 0.07%, compared to 0.05%.
Corporate Update
Home Capital ended 2017 with a strong capital position, poised for sustainable growth and with a clear goal of regaining its leading market share position in Canada's Alt-A mortgage market.
Management and the Board of Directors are focused on completing a strategy that will take advantage of the Company's capital position and balance sheet to invest in the business, drive profitable growth and create long-term shareholder value.
In the near term, management's key areas of focus are:
1.
Profitably growing residential and commercial business lines to more sustainable levels and increasing market share.
2.
Improving service levels through training initiatives that will empower employees to deliver best-in-class service.
3.
Increasing renewal and retention rates.
4.
Increasing broker outreach to advance higher-quality applications.
5.
Maintaining competitive product offerings.
6.
Innovating and applying technology in the mortgage business to enhance customer and broker experiences.
In addition, the Company is operating in the context of an evolving regulatory landscape that will affect its primary residential mortgage market, although the extent of any impact is not yet clear. Management and the Board of Directors will continue to assess opportunities for the business as it relates to the current environment during the first and second quarters of 2018.
Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Position
- Total loans under administration of $22.51 billion, which includes securitized mortgages that qualify for off-balance sheet accounting, decreased by 14.8% or $3.91 billion from $26.42 billion at the end of 2016, and 3.1% or $719.2 million from $23.23 billion at the end of Q3 2017.
- Total loans of $15.06 billion declined 16.5% from $18.04 billion at the end of 2016, and 2.4% from $15.43 billion at the end of Q3 2017.
- Total mortgages originated of $872.1 million, compared to $2.43 billion in Q4 2016 and $385.1 million in Q3 2017.
- Single-family residential mortgage originations of $566.0 million in Q4 2017, compared with $1.78 billion in Q4 2016 and $224.0 million in Q3 2017.
- Multi-unit residential mortgage originations of $194.8 million, compared to $371.5 million in Q4 2016 and $99.1 million in Q3 2017. Multi-unit residential mortgage originations are mostly insured and subsequently securitized through programs that qualify for off-balance sheet accounting.
- Non-residential commercial mortgage originations, which include store and apartment mortgages, of $111.2 million, compared to $277.3 million in Q4 2016 and $62.0 million in Q3 2017.
- Liquid assets were $1.65 billion, compared to $2.07 billion at the end of 2016 and $2.66 billion at September 30, 2017. The Company maintains a prudent level of liquidity, given the current level of operations, loan balances and the Company's obligations.
- Total deposits were $12.17 billion, compared to $15.89 billion at the end of 2016 and $13.36 billion at the end of Q3 2017.
- The decrease in deposits from the end of last year reflects the elevated level of redemptions of the Company's High-Interest Savings Accounts during the Q2 2017 liquidity event and lower funding requirements due to lower loan balances.
- The decrease in deposits from the end of last quarter reflects the Company's intentional actions to slow the inflow of deposits to match expected mortgage originations. During the third quarter, the Company decided to offer premium rates on deposits to increase inflows following the Q2 2017 liquidity event. The growth of deposits outpaced loan growth and created a drag on earnings. Consequently, by the end of the third quarter, the Company reduced interest rates on new deposits to intentionally lower deposits until mortgage balances began to grow.
- The Company created net deposits inflows mid-way through the fourth quarter by increasing interest rates paid on new and renewed deposits to meet expected mortgage funding requirements. It is expected that the Company may be required to offer higher interest rates on new deposits in future periods. It is assumed that any such increases could be offset by increased interest rates charged on mortgages originated or renewed in future periods. Any inability to pass on any increased funding costs would negatively impact net interest margins.
Credit Quality
The loan portfolio remained strong with the level of credit losses and non-performing loans remaining low. Provision for credit losses (PCL) for the quarter was $3.4 million, compared to $2.4 million in Q4 2016 and a $4.3 million release in Q3 2017.
- The annualized credit provision as a percentage of gross uninsured loans was 0.12%, compared to 0.07% in Q4 2016 and (0.14)% in Q3 2017.
- The increase in the PCL ratio over last year resulted from a specific provision of $2.2 million against one non-residential commercial mortgage. The negative PCL ratio in the third quarter resulted from the reduction of $6.5 million in the collective allowance for the non-residential commercial portfolio related to asset sales (see Note 5(H) of the consolidated financial statements for more information). In the absence of this reduction, the PCL ratio in Q3 2017 would have been 0.07%.
- Net non-performing loans as a percentage of gross loans ended 2017 at 0.30%, compared to 0.28% at the end of Q3 2017 and unchanged from the end of 2016.
- Although the percentage of net non-performing loans over gross loans was consistent year over year and sequentially, there was a significant change in the mix of net non-performing residential and commercial mortgages.
- The net amount of non-performing non-residential commercial mortgages increased to $13.7 million at Q4 2017 from $4.5 million at Q4 2016 and $6.2 million at Q3 2017, and the net amount of non-performing single-family residential mortgages decreased to $30.1 million from $47.9 million at Q4 2016 and $36.1 million at Q3 2017.
- Total net non-performing loan balances decreased to $45.4 million at Q4 2017 from $53.7 million at Q4 2016 and increased from $43.6 million at Q3 2017.
- The Company adopted IFRS 9 beginning January 1, 2018. The impact of the adoption of IFRS 9 is not expected to be significant. Additional information on the impacts of IFRS 9 will be made available in the Company's Report to Shareholders for the first quarter of 2018.
Capital Position
The Company maintained strong capital ratios well above Company targets and regulatory minimums at the end of 2017. Management continues to review opportunities to deploy capital in the most efficient manner to maximize shareholder value.
- Home Trust's Common Equity Tier 1 and Total capital ratios remained very strong at 23.17% and 23.68%, respectively, at December 31, 2017. The comparative balances were 16.55% and 16.97%, respectively, at December 31, 2016.
- Home Trust's Leverage ratio was 8.70% at December 31, 2017 and 7.20% at December 31, 2016.
Looking Forward
Looking to 2018, the Company's strong capital position and balance sheet, stable deposit funding base and ample liquidity provide a solid foundation for future investment in the business and to be competitive in the Canadian market.
Management is confident it is well-positioned to deliver sustainable loan growth as well as improved execution and service levels to increase market share. As the business grows, management and the Board are committed to the ongoing enhancement of risk management and corporate governance practices to grow the business responsibly. Creating long-term shareholder value and resuming Home Capital's nearly 30-year track record of profitable growth are priorities for the Company.
(signed)
(signed)
YOUSRY BISSADA
BRENDA EPRILE
President & Chief Executive Officer
Chair of the Board
February 14, 2018
The Company's 2017 Annual and Fourth Quarter Consolidated Financial Report, including Management's Discussion and Analysis, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017 is available at www.homecapital.com and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com.
Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 Results Conference Call and Webcast
The conference call will take place on Thursday, February 15, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. ET. Participants are asked to call approximately 10 minutes in advance at 647-427-7450 in Toronto or toll-free 1-888-231-8191 throughout North America. A webcast slide presentation will also be accessible in listen-only mode on Home Capital's website at www.homecapital.com in the Investor Relations section of the website.
Conference Call Archive
A telephone replay of the call will be available between 11:00 a.m. ET Thursday, February 15, 2018 and 12:00 a.m. ET Thursday, February 22, 2018 by calling 416-849-0833 or 1-855-859-2056 (enter passcode 8574149). The archived audio webcast will be available for 90 days on CNW Group's website at www.newswire.ca and Home Capital's website at www.homecapital.com.
Financial Highlights
For the three months ended
For the year ended
(000s, except Percentage and Per Share Amounts)
December 31
September 30
December 31
December 31
December 31
2017
2017
2016
2017
2016
OPERATING RESULTS
Net Income
$
30,619
$
29,983
$
50,706
$
7,527
$
247,396
Net Interest Income
91,718
88,762
120,620
302,930
485,164
Total Revenue1
109,455
95,407
144,597
291,311
581,959
Diluted Earnings per Share
$
0.38
$
0.37
$
0.79
$
0.10
$
3.71
Return on Shareholders' Equity
6.8%
6.8%
12.6%
0.4%
15.1%
Return on Average Assets
0.7%
0.6%
1.0%
0.0%
1.2%
Net Interest Margin (TEB)2
2.02%
1.85%
2.38%
1.55%
2.37%
Provision as a Percentage of Gross Uninsured Loans (annualized)3
0.12%
(0.14)%
0.07%
0.07%
0.05%
Provision as a Percentage of Gross Loans (annualized)3
0.09%
(0.11)%
0.05%
0.05%
0.04%
Efficiency Ratio (TEB)2
59.8%
62.7%
48.8%
94.0%
40.8%
As at
December 31
September 30
December 31
2017
2017
2016
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
Total Assets
$
17,591,143
$
18,856,294
$
20,528,777
Total Assets Under Administration4
25,040,182
26,659,330
28,917,534
Total Loans5
15,064,424
15,429,650
18,035,317
Total Loans Under Administration4,5
22,513,463
23,232,686
26,424,074
Liquid Assets
1,654,718
2,657,055
2,067,981
Deposits
12,170,454
13,358,618
15,886,030
Shareholders' Equity
1,813,505
1,781,741
1,632,587
FINANCIAL STRENGTH
Capital Measures6
Risk-Weighted Assets
$
6,532,130
$
6,890,938
$
8,643,267
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
23.17%
21.25%
16.55%
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
23.17%
21.25%
16.54%
Total Capital Ratio
23.68%
21.74%
16.97%
Leverage Ratio
8.70%
7.89%
7.20%
Credit Quality
Net Non-Performing Loans as a Percentage of Gross Loans
0.30%
0.28%
0.30%
Allowance as a Percentage of Gross Non-Performing Loans
79.5%
82.6%
73.4%
Share Information
Book Value per Common Share
$
22.60
$
22.20
$
25.36
Common Share Price – Close
$
17.31
$
13.89
$
31.34
Dividend paid during the period ended
$
-
$
-
$
0.26
Dividend Payout Ratio
-
-
32.9%
Market Capitalization
$
1,389,058
$
1,114,617
$
2,017,920
Number of Common Shares Outstanding
80,246
80,246
64,388
1The Company has revised its definition of Total Revenue and restated amounts in prior periods accordingly. Please see the definition under Non-GAAP Measures in the Company's 2017 Annual and Fourth Quarter Consolidated Financial Report.
2See definition of Taxable Equivalent Basis (TEB) under Non-GAAP Measures in the Company's 2017 Annual and Fourth Quarter Consolidated Financial Report.
3Provision as a percentage of both gross uninsured loans and gross loans for the three months ended September 30, 2017 include a release of $6.5 million in the collective allowance (please see Note 5(H) to the audited consolidated financial statements included in the Company's 2017 Annual and Fourth Quarter Consolidated Financial Report). In the absence of this release, annualized provision for credit losses was 0.07% of gross uninsured loans and 0.06% of gross loans for the three months ended September 30, 2017.
4Total assets and loans under administration include both on- and off-balance sheet amounts.
5Total loans include loans held for sale.
6These figures relate to the Company's operating subsidiary, Home Trust Company.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As at
December 31
September 30
December 31
thousands of Canadian dollars
2017
2017
2016
ASSETS
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
1,336,138
$
1,058,940
$
1,205,394
Available for Sale Securities
332,468
523,482
534,924
Loans Held for Sale
165,947
74,207
77,918
Loans
Securitized mortgages
2,993,250
2,549,205
2,526,804
Non-securitized mortgages and loans
11,905,227
15,378,826
15,430,595
14,898,477
17,928,031
17,957,399
Collective allowance for credit losses
(33,563)
(37,063)
(37,063)
14,864,914
17,890,968
17,920,336
Other
Restricted assets
437,011
231,235
265,374
Derivative assets
7,325
52,178
37,524
Other assets
336,770
336,077
348,638
Deferred tax assets
9,577
16,362
16,914
Goodwill and intangible assets
100,993
133,581
121,755
891,676
769,433
790,205
$
17,591,143
$
20,317,030
$
20,528,777
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Deposits
Deposits payable on demand
$
539,364
$
2,432,283
$
2,531,803
Deposits payable on a fixed date
11,631,090
13,261,819
13,354,227
12,170,454
15,694,102
15,886,030
Securitization Liabilities
CMHC-sponsored mortgage-backed security liabilities
1,562,152
930,614
898,386
CMHC-sponsored Canada Mortgage Bond liabilities
1,473,318
1,610,482
1,637,117
Bank-sponsored securitization conduit liabilities
142,279
139,115
114,146
3,177,749
2,680,211
2,649,649
Other
Derivative liabilities
38,728
959
3,490
Other liabilities
360,477
324,070
320,737
Deferred tax liabilities
30,230
38,210
36,284
429,435
363,239
360,511
15,777,638
18,737,552
18,896,190
Shareholders' Equity
Capital stock
231,156
83,975
84,910
Contributed surplus
4,978
4,588
4,562
Retained earnings
1,583,265
1,554,258
1,598,180
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(5,894)
(63,343)
(55,065)
1,813,505
1,579,478
1,632,587
$
17,591,143
$
20,317,030
$
20,528,777
Consolidated Statements of Income
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31
September 30
December 31
December 31
December 31
thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts
2017
2017
2016
2017
2016
Net Interest Income Non-Securitized Assets
Interest from loans
$
158,938
$
167,159
$
190,389
$
710,926
$
768,034
Dividends from securities
278
253
2,614
3,117
10,112
Other interest
6,417
4,303
2,514
15,267
11,073
165,633
171,715
195,517
729,310
789,219
Interest on deposits and other
70,330
75,430
78,868
294,685
318,162
Interest and fees on line of credit facility
6,215
11,368
-
148,213
-
Net interest income non-securitized assets
89,088
84,917
116,649
286,412
471,057
Net Interest Income Securitized Loans and Assets
Interest income from securitized loans and assets
22,563
23,130
19,923
89,929
81,705
Interest expense on securitization liabilities
19,933
19,285
15,952
73,411
67,598
Net interest income securitized loans and assets
2,630
3,845
3,971
16,518
14,107
Total Net Interest Income
91,718
88,762
120,620
302,930
485,164
Provision for credit losses
3,434
(4,257)
2,400
7,516
7,890
88,284
93,019
118,220
295,414
477,274
Non-Interest Income (Loss)
Fees and other income
16,346
18,087
17,613
67,932
71,329
Securitization income
1,695
2,525
9,064
12,529
33,797
Gain on acquisition of CFF Bank
-
-
-
-
651
Net realized and unrealized losses on securities
-
(13,155)
-
(90,070)
(175)
Net realized and unrealized losses on derivatives
(304)
(812)
(2,700)
(2,010)
(8,807)
17,737
6,645
23,977
(11,619)
96,795
106,021
99,664
142,197
283,795
574,069
Non-Interest Expenses
Salaries and benefits
17,063
22,610
24,134
98,595
101,880
Premises
3,478
3,283
3,607
13,878
14,505
Other operating expenses
44,949
34,031
43,287
162,407
122,554
65,490
59,924
71,028
274,880
238,939
Income Before Income Taxes
40,531
39,740
71,169
8,915
335,130
Income taxes
Current
8,160
5,839
22,941
(2,475)
90,895
Deferred
1,752
3,918
(2,478)
3,863
(3,161)
9,912
9,757
20,463
1,388
-
87,734
NET INCOME
$
30,619
$
29,983
$
50,706
$
7,527
$
247,396
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE
Basic
$
0.38
$
0.37
$
0.79
$
0.10
$
3.71
Diluted
$
0.38
$
0.37
$
0.79
$
0.10
$
3.71
AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
Basic
80,246
80,246
64,479
72,349
66,601
Diluted
80,286
80,246
64,519
72,358
66,668
Total number of outstanding common shares
80,246
80,246
64,388
80,246
64,388
Book value per common share
$
22.60
$
22.20
$
25.36
$
22.60
$
25.36
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31
September 30
December 31
December 31
December 31
thousands of Canadian dollars
2017
2017
2016
2017
2016
NET INCOME
$
30,619
$
29,983
$
50,706
$
7,527
$
247,396
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Available for Sale Securities and Retained Interests
Net unrealized gains
1,431
1,483
12,774
19,878
11,852
Net losses reclassified to net income
-
-
-
46,650
204
1,431
1,483
12,774
66,528
12,056
Income tax expense
378
394
3,391
17,644
3,179
1,053
1,089
9,383
48,884
8,877
Cash Flow Hedges
Net unrealized gains (losses)
356
(467)
(1,677)
(721)
1,035
Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income
(68)
287
174
1,120
1,147
288
(180)
(1,503)
399
2,182
Income tax expense (recovery)
78
(50)
(398)
112
580
210
(130)
(1,105)
287
1,602
Total other comprehensive income
1,263
959
8,278
49,171
10,479
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
$
31,882
$
30,942
$
58,984
$
56,698
$
257,875
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
Net Unrealized
Losses
Net Unrealized
Total
on Securities and
Losses on
Accumulated
Retained
Cash Flow
Other
Total
thousands of Canadian dollars,
Capital
Contributed
Retained
Interests Available
Hedges,
Comprehensive
Shareholders'
except per share amounts
Stock
Surplus
Earnings
for Sale, After Tax
After Tax
Loss
Equity
Balance at December 31, 2016
$
84,910
$
4,562
$
1,598,180
$
(53,589)
$
(1,476)
$
(55,065)
$
1,632,587
Comprehensive income
-
-
7,527
48,884
287
49,171
56,698
Stock options settled
548
(141)
-
-
-
-
407
Amortization of fair value of
employee stock options
-
557
-
-
-
-
557
Repurchase of shares
(267)
-
(5,732)
-
-
-
(5,999)
Issuance of shares
145,965
-
-
-
-
-
145,965
Dividends
($0.26 per share)
-
-
(16,710)
-
-
-
(16,710)
Balance at December 31, 2017
$
231,156
$
4,978
$
1,583,265
$
(4,705)
$
(1,189)
$
(5,894)
$
1,813,505
Balance at December 31, 2015
$
90,247
$
3,965
$
1,607,833
$
(62,466)
$
(3,078)
$
(65,544)
$
1,636,501
Comprehensive income
-
-
247,396
8,877
1,602
10,479
257,875
Stock options settled
1,984
(530)
-
-
-
-
1,454
Amortization of fair value of
employee stock options
-
1,127
-
-
-
-
1,127
Repurchase of shares
(7,321)
-
(191,875)
-
-
-
(199,196)
Dividends
($0.98 per share)
-
-
(65,174)
-
-
-
(65,174)
Balance at December 31, 2016
$
84,910
$
4,562
$
1,598,180
$
(53,589)
$
(1,476)
$
(55,065)
$
1,632,587
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31
December 31
December 31
December 31
thousands of Canadian dollars
2017
2016
2017
2016
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income for the year
$
30,619
$
50,706
$
7,527
$
247,396
Adjustments to determine cash flows relating to operating activities:
Amortization of net discount on securities
-
(79)
(330)
(458)
Provision for credit losses
3,434
2,400
7,516
7,890
Loss on sale of loan portfolio
-
-
18,160
-
Gain on sale of mortgages or residual interest
(163)
(7,006)
(5,695)
(26,972)
Net realized and unrealized losses on securities
-
-
71,910
175
Amortization and impairment losses¹
12,035
18,104
34,345
29,686
Amortization of fair value of employee stock options
(118)
322
557
1,127
Deferred income taxes
1,752
(2,478)
3,863
(3,161)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Loans, net of gains or losses on securitization and sales
361,955
(28,184)
2,947,462
253,837
Restricted assets
(147,141)
(34,139)
(171,637)
(69,453)
Derivative assets and liabilities
10,676
15,682
65,836
27,497
Accrued interest receivable
1,385
(506)
10,613
2,668
Accrued interest payable
5,435
(1,855)
3,666
(1,312)
Deposits
(1,188,164)
191,928
(3,715,576)
220,072
Securitization liabilities
(76,930)
(30,562)
528,100
(130,907)
Taxes receivable or payable and other
(13,922)
(1,489)
13,086
2,757
Cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities
(999,147)
172,844
(180,597)
560,842
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Issuance of shares
-
-
145,965
-
Repurchase of shares
-
(5,678)
(5,999)
(199,196)
Exercise of employee stock options
-
856
407
1,454
Repayment of senior debt
-
-
-
(150,000)
Dividends paid to shareholders
-
(16,770)
(16,710)
(65,174)
Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities
-
(21,592)
123,663
(412,916)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Activity in securities
Purchases
(73,168)
(2,978)
(378,123)
(203,674)
Proceeds from sales
-
-
491,883
-
Proceeds from maturities
73,701
3,992
84,919
132,932
Purchases of capital assets
(314)
(460)
(1,715)
(2,550)
Capitalized intangible development costs and acquisition of intangible assets
(2,693)
(5,352)
(9,286)
(19,089)
Cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities
(2,474)
(4,798)
187,678
(92,381)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents during the year
(1,001,621)
146,454
130,744
55,545
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year
-
612,218
1,205,394
1,149,849
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of the Year
$
(1,001,621)
$
758,672
$
1,336,138
$
1,205,394
Supplementary Disclosure of Cash Flow Information
Dividends received on investments
$
274
$
1,898
$
4,542
$
10,037
Interest received
189,307
212,920
825,030
863,321
Interest paid
95,413
96,675
512,643
388,440
Income taxes paid
6,988
16,314
3,002
84,559
1 Amortization and impairment losses include amortization on capital and intangible assets and impairment losses on intangible assets and goodwill.
Net Interest Margin
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31
September 30
December 31
December 31
December 31
2017
2017
2016
2017
2016
Net interest margin non-securitized interest-earning assets (non-TEB)
2.46%
2.21%
2.71%
1.79%
2.71%
Net interest margin non-securitized interest-earning assets (TEB)
2.46%
2.21%
2.73%
1.80%
2.73%
Net interest margin CMHC-sponsored securitized assets
0.30%
0.43%
0.53%
0.48%
0.47%
Net interest margin bank-sponsored securitization conduit assets
0.99%
1.17%
1.90%
1.37%
1.90%
Total net interest margin (non-TEB)
2.02%
1.85%
2.36%
1.54%
2.35%
Total net interest margin (TEB)
2.02%
1.85%
2.38%
1.55%
2.37%
Spread of non-securitized loans over deposits and credit facilities
2.84%
2.62%
2.86%
1.96%
2.91%
Net Interest Income
For the three months ended
December 31, 2017
September 30, 2017
December 31, 2016
(000s, except %)
Income/
Average
Income/
Average
Income/
Average
Expense
Rate1
Expense
Rate1
Expense
Rate1
Assets
Cash resources and securities
$
6,695
1.12%
$
4,556
0.75%
$
5,128
1.31%
Traditional single-family residential mortgages
115,118
4.88%
122,489
4.82%
131,029
4.75%
ACE Plus single-family residential mortgages
3,732
3.94%
3,612
3.62%
3,344
3.38%
Accelerator single-family residential mortgages2
3,442
3.72%
2,763
3.98%
6,505
2.24%
Residential commercial mortgages
1,881
4.98%
2,063
5.98%
4,291
3.99%
Non-residential commercial mortgages
16,257
6.25%
18,777
6.12%
28,233
5.93%
Credit card loans and lines of credit
8,021
9.03%
8,327
8.99%
8,389
9.02%
Other consumer retail loans
10,487
11.39%
9,128
10.11%
8,598
9.32%
Total non-securitized loans
158,938
5.25%
167,159
5.16%
190,389
4.86%
Taxable equivalent adjustment
100
-
91
-
944
-
Total non-securitized assets
165,733
4.57%
171,806
4.47%
196,461
4.56%
CMHC-sponsored securitized single-family residential mortgages
13,891
2.40%
13,718
2.27%
11,115
2.50%
CMHC-sponsored securitized multi-unit residential mortgages
7,115
5.04%
7,718
5.31%
7,197
4.63%
Assets pledged as collateral for CMHC-sponsored securitization
343
1.20%
122
0.68%
495
1.35%
Total CMHC-sponsored securitized residential mortgages
21,349
2.85%
21,558
2.81%
18,807
2.96%
Bank-sponsored securitization conduit assets
1,214
2.98%
$
1,572
3.26%
$
1,116
3.53%
Total assets
$
188,296
4.15%
194,936
4.06%
216,384
4.24%
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits and credit facilities
$
76,545
2.41%
$
86,798
2.54%
$
78,868
2.00%
CMHC-sponsored securitization liabilities
19,121
2.51%
18,277
2.37%
15,438
2.41%
Bank-sponsored securitization conduit liabilities
812
2.04%
1,008
2.16%
514
1.61%
Other liabilities and shareholders' equity
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
96,478
2.13%
$
106,083
2.21%
$
94,820
1.86%
Net Interest Income (TEB)
$
91,818
$
88,853
$
121,564
Taxable Equivalent Adjustment
(100)
(91)
(944)
Net Interest Income per Financial Statements
$
91,718
$
88,762
$
120,620
2017
2016
(000s, except %)
Income/
Average
Income/
Average
Expense
Rate1
Expense
Rate1
Assets
Cash resources and securities
$
18,384
0.94%
$
21,185
1.25%
Traditional single-family residential mortgages
500,278
4.75%
540,522
4.84%
ACE Plus single-family residential mortgages
14,284
3.61%
11,490
3.31%
Accelerator single-family residential mortgages2
13,974
2.81%
30,935
2.38%
Residential commercial mortgages
13,173
4.84%
17,614
4.12%
Non-residential commercial mortgages
97,421
6.03%
102,465
6.01%
Credit card loans and lines of credit
33,328
8.93%
33,536
8.99%
Other consumer retail loans
38,468
10.11%
31,472
9.22%
Total non-securitized loans
710,926
5.05%
768,034
4.90%
Taxable equivalent adjustment
1,125
-
3,654
-
Total non-securitized assets
730,435
4.56%
792,873
4.56%
CMHC-sponsored securitized single-family residential mortgages
52,053
2.35%
46,642
2.60%
CMHC-sponsored securitized multi-unit residential mortgages
30,782
5.25%
29,866
4.58%
Assets pledged as collateral for CMHC-sponsored securitization
943
1.17%
2,246
0.96%
Total CMHC-sponsored securitized residential mortgages
83,778
2.91%
78,754
2.94%
Bank-sponsored securitization conduit assets
6,151
3.22%
2,951
3.43%
Total assets
$
820,364
4.19%
$
874,578
4.24%
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits and credit facilities
$
442,898
3.09%
$
315,919
1.99%
Senior debt
-
-
2,243
3.91%
CMHC-sponsored securitization liabilities
69,872
2.41%
66,278
2.44%
Bank-sponsored securitization conduit liabilities
3,539
1.88%
1,320
1.58%
Other liabilities and shareholders' equity
-
-
-
-
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
516,309
2.64%
$
385,760
1.87%
Net Interest Income (TEB)
$
304,055
$
488,818
Taxable Equivalent Adjustment
(1,125)
(3,654)
Net Interest Income per Financial Statements
$
302,930
$
485,164
1 The average is calculated with reference to opening and closing monthly asset and liability and shareholders' equity balances.
2 Residential commercial mortgages include non-securitized multi-unit residential mortgages and commercial mortgages secured by residential property types.
Mortgage Advances
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31
September 30
December 31
December 31
December 31
(000s)
2017
2017
2016
2017
2016
Single-family residential mortgages
Traditional
$
515,699
$
201,131
$
1,325,896
$
2,875,535
$
4,991,051
ACE Plus
21,713
1,541
106,477
185,283
407,767
Accelerator
28,635
21,292
346,690
281,773
1,622,003
Residential commercial mortgages
Multi-unit uninsured residential mortgages
17,568
-
53,999
71,854
142,026
Multi-unit insured residential mortgages
177,224
99,054
293,306
599,843
956,406
Other1
-
-
24,179
6,815
50,772
Non-residential commercial mortgages
Stores and apartments
1,870
-
14,878
45,499
80,888
Commercial
109,343
62,047
262,423
654,247
974,864
Total mortgage advances
$
872,052
$
385,065
$
2,427,848
$
4,720,849
$
9,225,777
1 Other residential commercial mortgages include mortgages such as builders' inventory.
Provision for Credit Losses and Net Write-offs as a Percentage of Gross Loans on an Annualized Basis
For the three months ended
(000s, except %)
December 31, 2017
September 30, 2017
December 31, 2016
% of Gross
% of Gross
% of Gross
Amount
Loans 1
Amount
Loans1
Amount
Loans1
Provision2
Single-family residential mortgages
$
266
0.01%
$
1,165
0.04%
$
1,029
0.03%
Residential commercial mortgages
(9)
(0.03)%
6
0.02%
2
0.00%
Non-residential commercial mortgages3
2,584
0.99%
202
0.08%
45
0.01%
Credit card loans and lines of credit
485
0.55%
756
0.83%
1,164
1.26%
Other consumer retail loans
108
0.12%
114
0.12%
160
0.17%
Securitized single-family residential mortgages
-
-
-
-
-
-
Securitized multi-unit residential mortgages
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total individual provision
3,434
0.09%
2,243
0.06%
2,400
0.05%
Total collective provision
-
-
(6,500)
(0.17)%
-
-
Total provision
$
3,434
0.09%
$
(4,257)
(0.11)%
$
2,400
0.05%
Net Write-Offs2
Single-family residential mortgages
$
489
0.02%
$
506
0.02%
$
440
0.01%
Residential commercial mortgages
17
0.06%
4
0.02%
2
0.00%
Non-residential commercial mortgages
14
0.01%
33
0.01%
(5)
(0.00)%
Credit card loans and lines of credit4
3,288
3.74%
637
0.70%
469
0.51%
Other consumer retail loans
138
0.15%
73
0.08%
48
0.05%
Securitized single-family residential mortgages
-
-
-
-
-
-
Securitized multi-unit residential mortgages
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net write-offs
$
3,946
0.11%
$
1,253
0.03%
$
954
0.02%
(000s, except %)
2017
2016
% of Gross
% of Gross
Amount
Loans1
Amount
Loans1
Provision2
Single-family residential mortgages
$
1,891
0.02%
$
3,917
0.03%
Residential commercial mortgages
16
0.01%
2
0.00%
Non-residential commercial mortgages3
3,196
0.31%
246
0.01%
Credit card loans and lines of credit
5,387
1.53%
2,379
0.64%
Other consumer retail loans
526
0.15%
532
0.14%
Securitized single-family residential mortgages
-
-
-
-
Securitized multi-unit residential mortgages
-
-
-
-
Total individual provision
11,016
0.07%
7,076
0.04%
Total collective provision
(3,500)
(0.02)%
814
0.00%
Total provision
$
7,516
0.05%
$
7,890
0.04%
Net Write-Offs2
Single-family residential mortgages
$
2,467
0.02%
$
3,087
0.02%
Residential commercial mortgages
16
0.01%
2
0.00%
Non-residential commercial mortgages
96
0.01%
515
0.03%
Credit card loans and lines of credit4
5,710
1.62%
1,928
0.52%
Other consumer retail loans
666
0.18%
275
0.07%
Securitized single-family residential mortgages
-
-
-
-
Securitized multi-unit residential mortgages
-
-
-
-
Net write-offs
$
8,955
0.06%
$
5,807
0.03%
1 Gross loans used in the calculation of total Company ratio include securitized on-balance sheet loans.
2 There were no individual provisions, allowances or net write-offs on securitized mortgages.
3 Provision for credit losses includes an individual provision of $2.2 million in Q4 2017 and $2.5 million for the year resulting from a non-residential commercial property that is not considered to be indicative of increased credit exposure in the remainder of the portfolio.
4 Write-offs for credit card loans for the three months ended December 31, 2017 includes $2.3 million related to the non-core prepaid card business which was recognized in provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2017.
Loans by Geographic Region and Type (net of individual allowances for credit losses)
(000s, except %)
As at December 31, 2017
British
Columbia
Alberta
Ontario
Quebec
Other
Total
Securitized single-family residential mortgages1
$
228,024
$
278,110
$
1,666,337
$
84,977
$
177,760
$
2,435,208
Securitized multi-unit residential mortgages
84,860
44,728
227,686
45,664
155,104
558,042
Total securitized mortgages
312,884
322,838
1,894,023
130,641
332,864
2,993,250
Single-family residential mortgages
525,998
366,537
8,687,274
251,240
204,473
10,035,522
Residential commercial mortgages2
9,819
1,924
96,817
3,037
2,760
114,357
Non-residential commercial mortgages
18,853
10,638
986,723
24,190
2,449
1,042,853
Credit card loans and lines of credit
6,193
17,183
321,114
1,473
5,642
351,605
Other consumer retail loans
1,948
11,476
330,119
195
17,152
360,890
Total non-securitized mortgages and loans3
562,811
407,758
10,422,047
280,135
232,476
11,905,227
$
875,695
$
730,596
$
12,316,070
$
410,776
$
565,340
$
14,898,477
As a % of portfolio
5.9%
4.9%
82.6%
2.8%
3.8%
100.0%
(000s, except %)
As at September 30, 2017
British
Columbia
Alberta
Ontario
Quebec
Other
Total
Securitized single-family residential mortgages1
$
243,686
$
278,181
$
1,776,505
$
89,518
$
175,379
$
2,563,269
Securitized multi-unit residential mortgages
85,277
45,009
238,250
46,168
155,933
570,637
Total securitized mortgages
328,963
323,190
2,014,755
135,686
331,312
3,133,906
Single-family residential mortgages
554,951
359,120
9,044,266
261,728
179,204
10,399,269
Residential commercial mortgages2
9,751
3,789
83,033
3,039
75
99,687
Non-residential commercial mortgages
3,783
13,631
997,287
15,738
2,510
1,032,949
Credit card loans and lines of credit
6,515
17,674
330,256
1,549
5,793
361,787
Other consumer retail loans
2,088
16,963
330,142
218
12,321
361,732
Total non-securitized mortgages and loans3
577,088
411,177
10,784,984
282,272
199,903
12,255,424
$
906,051
$
734,367
$
12,799,739
$
417,958
$
531,215
$
15,389,330
As a % of portfolio
5.9%
4.8%
83.2%
2.7%
3.5%
100.0%
(000s, except %)
As at December 31, 2016
British
Columbia
Alberta
Ontario
Quebec
Other
Total
Securitized single-family residential mortgages1
$
200,882
$
211,131
$
1,298,919
$
68,229
$
127,450
$
1,906,611
Securitized multi-unit residential mortgages
86,479
45,819
281,923
47,638
158,334
620,193
Total securitized mortgages
287,361
256,950
1,580,842
115,867
285,784
2,526,804
Single-family residential mortgages
688,939
401,820
10,796,570
326,253
208,426
12,422,008
Residential commercial mortgages2
15,387
21,271
232,819
24,058
11,653
305,188
Non-residential commercial mortgages
48,335
58,688
1,795,461
35,820
16,516
1,954,820
Credit card loans and lines of credit
7,548
20,265
333,903
1,253
6,709
369,678
Other consumer retail loans
950
20,492
354,356
-
3,103
378,901
Total non-securitized mortgages and loans3
761,159
522,536
13,513,109
387,384
246,407
15,430,595
$
1,048,520
$
779,486
$
15,093,951
$
503,251
$
532,191
$
17,957,399
As a % of portfolio
5.8%
4.3%
84.1%
2.8%
3.0%
100.0%
1 Securitized single-family residential mortgages include both CMHC-sponsored securitized insured mortgages and bank-sponsored securitization conduit uninsured mortgages.
2 Residential commercial mortgages include non-securitized multi-unit residential mortgages and commercial mortgages secured by residential property types.
3 Loans exclude mortgages held for sale.
Impaired Loans and Individual Allowances for Credit Losses
(000s, except %)
As at December 31, 2017
Single-family
Residential
Non-residential
Credit Card
Other
Residential
Commercial
Commercial
Loans and
Consumer
Mortgages
Mortgages
Mortgages
Lines of Credit
Retail Loans
Total
Gross amount of impaired loans
$
31,836
$
-
$
16,489
$
2,038
$
276
$
50,639
Individual allowances on principal
(1,729)
-
(2,750)
(457)
(276)
(5,212)
Net amount of impaired loans
$
30,107
$
-
$
13,739
$
1,581
$
-
$
45,427
Net impaired loans as a % of gross loans
0.30%
-
1.31%
0.45%
-
0.30%
(000s, except %)
As at September 30, 2017
Single-family
Residential
Non-residential
Credit Card
Other
Residential
Commercial
Commercial
Loans and
Consumer
Mortgages
Mortgages
Mortgages
Lines of Credit
Retail Loans
Total
Gross amount of impaired loans
$
37,978
$
337
$
6,521
$
4,230
$
304
$
49,370
Individual allowances on principal
(1,860)
-
(300)
(3,260)
(304)
(5,724)
Net amount of impaired loans
$
36,118
$
337
$
6,221
$
970
$
-
$
43,646
Net impaired loans as a % of gross loans
0.35%
-
0.60%
0.27%
-
0.28%
(000s, except %)
As at December 31, 2016
Single-Family
Residential
Non-Residential
Credit Card
Other
Residential
Commercial
Commercial
Loans and
Consumer
Mortgages
Mortgages
Mortgages
Lines of Credit
Retail Loans
Total
Gross amount of impaired loans
$
49,834
$
-
$
4,577
$
2,049
$
411
$
56,871
Individual allowances on principal
(1,980)
-
(30)
(780)
(411)
(3,201)
Net amount of impaired loans
$
47,854
$
-
$
4,547
$
1,269
$
-
$
53,670
Net impaired loans as a % of gross loans
0.39%
0.00%
0.23%
0.34%
-
0.30%
Allowance for Credit Losses
(000s)
For the three months ended December 31, 2017
Single-family
Residential
Non-residential
Credit Card
Other
Residential
Commercial
Commercial
Loans and
Consumer
Mortgages
Mortgages
Mortgages
Lines of Credit
Retail Loans
Total
Individual allowances
Allowance on loan principal
Balance at the beginning of the period
$
1,860
$
-
$
300
$
3,260
$
304
$
5,724
Provision for credit losses
358
17
2,464
485
110
3,434
Write-offs1
(760)
(17)
(21)
(3,366)
(186)
(4,350)
Recoveries
271
-
7
78
48
404
1,729
-
2,750
457
276
5,212
Allowance on accrued interest receivable
Balance at the beginning of the period
1,108
26
358
-
9
1,501
Provision for credit losses
(92)
(26)
120
-
(2)
-
1,016
-
478
-
7
1,501
Total individual allowance
2,745
-
3,228
457
283
6,713
Collective allowance
Balance at the beginning of the period
23,032
327
6,000
3,904
300
33,563
Provision for credit losses2
(2,692)
-
-
(808)
3,500
-
20,340
327
6,000
3,096
3,800
33,563
Total allowance
$
23,085
$
327
$
9,228
$
3,553
$
4,083
$
40,276
Total provision
$
(2,426)
$
(9)
$
2,584
$
(323)
$
3,608
$
3,434
(000s)
For the three months ended September 30, 2017
Single-family
Residential
Non-residential
Credit Card
Other
Residential
Commercial
Commercial
Loans and
Consumer
Mortgages
Mortgages
Mortgages
Lines of Credit
Retail Loans
Total
Individual allowances
Allowance on loan principal
Balance at the beginning of the period
$
1,302
$
-
$
141
$
3,141
$
264
$
4,848
Provision for credit losses
1,064
4
192
756
113
2,129
Write-offs
(651)
(4)
(33)
(705)
(136)
(1,529)
Recoveries
145
-
-
68
63
276
1,860
-
300
3,260
304
5,724
Allowance on accrued interest receivable
Balance at the beginning of the period
1,007
24
348
-
8
1,387
Provision for credit losses
101
2
10
-
1
114
1,108
26
358
-
9
1,501
Total individual allowance
2,968
26
658
3,260
313
7,225
Collective allowance
Balance at the beginning of the period
23,032
327
12,500
3,904
300
40,063
Provision for credit losses2
-
-
(6,500)
-
-
(6,500)
23,032
327
6,000
3,904
300
33,563
Total allowance
$
26,000
$
353
$
6,658
$
7,164
$
613
$
40,788
Total provision
$
1,165
$
6
$
(6,298)
$
756
$
114
$
(4,257)
(000s)
For the three months ended December 31, 2016
Single-family
Residential
Non-residential
Credit Card
Other
Residential
Commercial
Commercial
Loans and
Consumer
Mortgages
Mortgages
Mortgages
Lines of Credit
Retail Loans
Total
Individual allowances
Allowance on loan principal
Balance at the beginning of the period
$
1,637
$
-
$
20
$
85
$
302
$
2,044
Provision for credit losses
783
2
5
1,164
157
2,111
Write-offs
(619)
(2)
(5)
(493)
(126)
(1,245)
Recoveries
179
-
10
24
78
291
1,980
-
30
780
411
3,201
Allowance on accrued interest receivable
Balance at the beginning of the period
1,095
-
58
-
9
1,162
Provision for credit losses
246
-
40
-
3
289
1,341
-
98
-
12
1,451
Total individual allowance
3,321
-
128
780
423
4,652
Collective allowance
Balance at the beginning of the period
23,032
327
9,500
3,904
300
37,063
Provision for credit losses
-
-
-
-
-
-
23,032
327
9,500
3,904
300
37,063
Total allowance
$
26,353
$
327
$
9,628
$
4,684
$
723
$
41,715
Total provision
$
1,029
$
2
$
45
$
1,164
$
160
$
2,400
(000s)
2017
Single-family
Residential
Non-residential
Credit Card
Other
Residential
Commercial
Commercial
Loans and
Consumer
Mortgages
Mortgages
Mortgages
Lines of Credit
Retail Loans
Total
Individual allowances
Allowance on loan principal
Balance at the beginning of the year
$
1,980
$
-
$
30
$
780
$
411
$
3,201
Provision for credit losses
2,216
16
2,816
5,387
531
10,966
Write-offs
(3,120)
(21)
(103)
(5,968)
(847)
(10,059)
Recoveries
653
5
7
258
181
1,104
1,729
-
2,750
457
276
5,212
Allowance on accrued interest receivable
Balance at the beginning of the year
1,341
-
98
-
12
1,451
Provision for credit losses
(325)
-
380
-
(5)
50
1,016
-
478
-
7
1,501
Total individual allowance
2,745
-
3,228
457
283
6,713
Collective allowance
Balance at the beginning of the year
23,032
327
9,500
3,904
300
37,063
Provision for credit losses2
(2,692)
-
(3,500)
(808)
3,500
(3,500)
20,340
327
6,000
3,096
3,800
33,563
Total allowance
$
23,085
$
327
$
9,228
$
3,553
$
4,083
$
40,276
Total provision
$
(801)
$
16
$
(304)
$
4,579
$
4,026
$
7,516
(000s)
2016
Single-family
Residential
Non-residential
Credit Card
Other
Residential
Commercial
Commercial
Loans and
Consumer
Mortgages
Mortgages
Mortgages
Lines of Credit
Retail Loans
Total
Individual allowances
Allowance on loan principal
Balance at the beginning of the year
$
1,652
$
-
$
340
$
329
$
161
$
2,482
Provision for credit losses
3,415
2
205
2,379
525
6,526
Write-offs
(3,608)
(2)
(537)
(2,117)
(519)
(6,783)
Recoveries
521
-
22
189
244
976
1,980
-
30
780
411
3,201
Allowance on accrued interest receivable
Balance at the beginning of the year
839
-
57
-
5
901
Provision for credit losses
502
-
41
-
7
550
1,341
-
98
-
12
1,451
Total individual allowance
3,321
-
128
780
423
4,652
Collective allowance
Balance at the beginning of the year
22,232
327
9,500
3,890
300
36,249
Provision for credit losses
800
-
-
14
-
814
23,032
327
9,500
3,904
300
37,063
Total allowance
$
26,353
$
327
$
9,628
$
4,684
$
723
$
41,715
Total provision
$
4,717
$
2
$
246
$
2,393
$
532
$
7,890
1 Write-offs in the credit card and line of credit portfolio include $2.3 million related to the non-core prepaid card business that was recognized as provision for credit losses in Q1 2017.
2 The following changes were recognized in the collective allowance:
•
Single-family residential mortgage portfolio – reduction of $2.7 million reflecting the decrease in the portfolio size, decreased loss rates and continued low levels of loans in arrears.
•
Non-residential commercial mortgages portfolio – net reduction of $3.5 million comprises a reduction of $6.5 million reflecting the sale of mortgages from this portfolio (please see Note 5(H) to the audited consolidated financial statements included in the Company's 2017 Annual and Fourth Quarter Consolidated Financial Report) offset partially by an increase of $3.0 million reflecting an increase in the construction and land segment of that portfolio.
•
Credit card loans and lines of credit portfolio – reduction of $0.8 million reflecting the decrease in the portfolio size, decreased loss rates and continued low levels of loans in arrears.
•
Other consumer retail loans portfolio – increase of $3.5 million reflects recent settlement experience related to cash reserves on certain programs within this portfolio.
There were no individual provisions, allowances or net write-offs on securitized residential mortgages.
Securitization Activities
(000s)
For the three months ended
December 31
September 30
2017
2017
Single-family
Multi-unit
Single-family
Multi-unit
Residential MBS
Residential MBS
Total MBS
Residential MBS
Residential MBS
Total MBS
Carrying value of underlying mortgages derecognized
$
-
$
51,869
$
51,869
$
-
$
58,905
$
58,905
Net gains on sale of mortgages or residual interest1
-
163
163
-
434
434
Retained interests recorded
-
2,730
2,730
-
2,349
2,349
Servicing liability recorded
-
444
444
-
480
480
(000s)
For the three months ended
December 31
2016
Single-family
Multi-unit
Residential MBS
Residential MBS
Total MBS
Carrying value of underlying mortgages derecognized
$
392,298
$
314,985
$
707,283
Net gains on sale of mortgages or residual interest1
4,284
2,722
7,006
Retained interests recorded
-
10,004
10,004
Servicing liability recorded
-
2,408
2,408
(000s)
2017
2016
Single-family
Multi-Unit
Single Family
Multi-Unit
Residential MBS
Residential MBS
Total MBS
Residential MBS
Residential MBS
Total MBS
Carrying value of underlying mortgages derecognized
$
288,458
$
510,813
$
799,271
$
1,490,850
$
1,046,457
$
2,537,307
Net gains on sale of mortgages or residual interest1
2,084
3,611
5,695
17,368
9,604
26,972
Retained interests recorded
-
20,815
20,815
-
41,900
41,900
Servicing liability recorded
-
4,943
4,943
-
8,955
8,955
1 Gains on sale of mortgages and residual interest are net of hedging impact.
(000s)
For the three months ended
December 31, 2017
September 30, 2017
December 31, 2016
Net gain on sale of mortgages and residual interest1
$
163
$
434
$
7,006
Net change in unrealized gain or loss on hedging activities
(137)
349
276
Servicing income
1,669
1,742
1,782
Total securitization income
$
1,695
$
2,525
$
9,064
(000s)
2017
2016
Net gain on sale of mortgages and residual interest 1
$
5,695
$
26,972
Net change in unrealized gain or loss on hedging activities
(247)
399
Servicing income
7,081
6,426
Total securitization income
$
12,529
$
33,797
1 Gains on sale of mortgages and residual interest are net of hedging impact.
