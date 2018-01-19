Honduran President Hernández Open to Appointing International Mediator

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, Jan. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ebal Díaz, the executive secretary of Honduras's Council of Ministers and a top aide to President Juan Orlando Hernández, announced that the President is willing to appoint an international mediator to help resolve the political crisis that has gripped the country since the November 26 national election.

"President Hernández has expressed his commitment to engage in direct, open dialogue with his political opponents without pre-conditions, to discuss whether a mediator or moderator is needed, and what the topics for discussion will be," Díaz said. "The president has asked us to build bridges across Honduran society, to demonstrate our willingness to talk."

Earlier this week, President Hernández sent a letter inviting the other presidential candidates, Salvador Nasralla of the Libre Alliance and Luis Zelaya of the Liberal Party, to meet privately to set the terms and mechanics of a national dialogue.

According to the Honduran Supreme Electoral Tribunal's final tally of the November 26 vote, President Hernández, the National Party's candidate, received 42.95 percent of presidential ballots. Salvador Nasralla garnered 41.24 percent, and Luis Zelaya notched 14.74 percent.

Díaz also expressed the President's position that the judgments of any international mediator be binding. "The mediator's decisions must be put into practice, translated into laws or Constitutional reforms, if need be, and in specific commitments so the Honduran people can feel and tell that there is real intent," Díaz said.

"President Hernández is willing to discuss any topic, any approach under consideration by the leaders of the other political parties," Díaz said. "A national dialogue is crucial to getting Honduras on the road to mutual understanding and sustained peace."

