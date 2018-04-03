Hong Kong Bourse May Head South Again

(RTTNews) - Ahead of the long Easter weekend, the Hong Kong stock market had moved higher again - one session after it had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 480 points or 1.6 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just shy of the 30,100-point plateau and it's expected to move lower again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft thanks to heightened concerns of a trade war and plummeting crude oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were sharply lower - and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financials, casinos and oil companies.

For the day, the index advanced 70.85 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 30,093.38 after trading between 29,819.63 and 30,252.95.

Among the actives, China Mengniu Dairy surged 6.96 percent, while Sands China soared 2.43 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) spiked 2.07 percent, Galaxy Entertainment jumped 1.93 percent, AIA Group climbed 1.69 percent, CITIC advanced 1.48 percent, Lenovo Group tumbled 1.23 percent, Sino Land skidded 1.09 percent, China Life dropped 0.92 percent, China Mobile perked 0.91 percent, WH Group shed 0.71 percent, Tencent Holdings lost 0.63 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas fell 0.62 percent, CNOOC dipped 0.52 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.45 percent, \Ping An Insurance slid 0.44 percent and New World Development picked up 0.36 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks moved sharply lower on Monday following the long holiday weekend as the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 hit their lowest closing levels in almost two months.

The Dow shed 458.92 points or 1.90 percent to 23,644.19, while the NASDAQ lost 193.33 points or 2.74 percent and the S&P 500 fell 58.99 points or 2.23 percent to 2,581.88.

The sell-off came after China announced it is imposing tariffs on 128 imported goods from the United States. The move by China was in response to President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

A notable decline by Amazon (AMZN) also weighed on the markets after Trump once again attacked the online retail giant on Twitter.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said activity in the manufacturing sector grew more slowly than expected in March. The Commerce Department said construction spending rose less than expected in February.

Crude oil futures fell sharply Monday along with U.S. stocks, despite a weaker dollar as U.S. oil for May plunged 3 percent to $63.01/bbl.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will release February data for retail sales later today; in January, sales advanced an annual 4.1 percent.