Hong Kong Shares May Add To Their Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished higher in back-to-back sessions, advancing more than 710 points or 2.3 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 30,230-point plateau and it's called higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat thanks to easing concerns or a global trade war and a bump in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were higher, and the Asian markets are expected to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financials, casinos and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index soared 384.64 points or 1.29 percent to finish at 30,229.58 after trading between 29,909.37 and 30,514.80.

Among the actives, China Mengniu Dairy surged 4.57 percent, while WH Group and CITIC both soared 3.86 percent, Bank of East Asia spiked 3.54 percent, China Mobile jumped 2.73 percent, Sino Land climbed 2.48 percent, Galaxy Entertainment advanced 1.99 percent, Lenovo Group perked 1.74 percent, Sands China gathered 1.21 percent, China Life collected 1.17 percent, Ping An Insurance added 1.13 percent, New World Development gained 1.07 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) picked up 0.97 percent, CNOOC climbed 0.89 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas was up 0.62 percent and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China added 0.30 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Monday after taking heavy damage on Friday. Much of the upside vanished as the day progressed, but the major averages still finished firmly in the green.

The Dow added 46.34 points or 0.19 percent to 23,979.10, while the NASDAQ gained 35.23 points or 0.51 percent to 6,950.34 and the S&P was up 8.69 points or 0.33 percent to 2,613.16.

Stocks failed to sustain early gains following President Donald Trump's conciliatory tweet to the Chinese leadership eased concerns about a potential trade war between the U.S. and China.

Stocks accelerated toward the unchanged line after a report from the New York Times that the FBI had raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer

Crude oil prices snapped Monday on easing concerns of a global trade war between the United States and China. WTI light sweet crude oil was up $1.40 at $63.46.