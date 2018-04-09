Hong Kong Shares May See Renewed Selling Pressure On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market rebounded on Friday, one session after it had snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 160 points or 0.5 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 29,840-point plateau although figures to head south again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets if broadly negative thanks to escalating concerns over a trade war between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financials, properties and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index jumped 326.25 points or 1.11 percent to finish at 29,844.94 after trading between 29,608.33 and 29,980.56.

Among the actives, WH Group plunged 3.37 percent, while New World Development surged 2.74 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) soared 2.56 percent, CNOOC spiked 2.19 percent, Tencent Holdings jumped 2.06 percent, Hang Lung Properties climbed 1.67 percent, China Mobile advanced 1.56 percent, AIA Group collected 1.43 percent, Sands China tumbled 1.19 percent, China Mengniu Dairy dropped 1.13 percent, China Life gathered 0.94 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China added 0.76 percent, Lenovo Group shed 0.74 percent, Ping An Insurance gained 0.70 percent, BOC Hong Kong was up 0.55 percent, Galaxy Entertainment added 0.28 percent and Hong Kong & China Gas picked up 0.13 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks moved sharply lower on Friday when trade war concerns resurfaced. After closing higher for three straight days, the major averages showed a substantial move back to the downside.

The Dow shed 572.46 points or 2.34 percent to 23,932.76, while the NASDAQ lost 161.44 points or 2.28 percent to 6,915.11 and the S&P 500 fell 58.37 points or 2.19 percent to 2,604.47. For the week, the NASDAQ lost 2.1 percent, the S&P slumped 1.4 percent and the Dow slid 0.7 percent.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid renewed trade war concerns after President Donald Trump threatened to impose $100 billion of additional tariffs on Chinese imports.

Negative sentiment was also when the Labor Department said U.S. job growth slowed much more than anticipated in March., while the jobless rate held steady when it was expected to fall.

Stocks saw further downside when Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that further gradual increases in interest rates would best promote the Fed's goals of maximum employment and stable prices, eschewing a slower pace of rate hikes.

Crude oil futures fell sharply Friday along with U.S. stocks. The threat of a trade war with China has impacted the U.S. economic outlook, and created demand worries in the oil patch. Nymex May oil futures fell $1.48 to $63.54 a barrel, down 2.3 percent.