Hong Kong Shares Tipped To Open Under Pressure

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has climbed higher in two straight sessions, gathering more than 480 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 30,790-point plateau although investors may lock in gains on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with technology stocks expected to take heavy damage. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were sharply lower - and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the financials and casinos were tempered by weakness from the oil companies.

For the day, the index climbed 242.06 points or 0.79 percent to finish at 30,790.83 after trading between 30,738.76 and 30,985.75.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies surged 4.69 percent, while WH Group plummeted 3.12 percent, China Mobile soared 3.12 percent, China Mengniu Dairy spiked 1.88 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas jumped 1.61 percent, Lenovo Group climbed 1.46 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 1.34 percent, Tencent Holdings advanced 1.31 percent, Sands China gathered 1.19 percent, Galaxy Entertainment added 0.91 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) dropped 0.72 percent, China Life gained 0.68 percent, Ping An Insurance shed 0.54 percent, AIA Group lost 0.52 percent and CNOOC was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks shrugged off early strength Tuesday and plummeted firmly into the red in the afternoon.

The Dow shed 344.89 points or 1.43 percent to 23,857.71, while the NASDAQ lost 211.74 points or 2.93 percent to 7,008.81 and the S&P fell 45.93 points or 1.73 percent to 2,612.62.

The afternoon sell-off was fueled by technology stocks. Social media giant Facebook (FB) led the way lower, extending a recent downtrend following news CEO Mark Zuckerberg is planning to testify before Congress in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Retail, banking, and energy stocks also came under pressure on the day, while utilities stocks bucked the downtrend on Wall Street.

In economic news, the Conference Board noted an unexpected deterioration in consumer confidence in March.

Crude oil futures inched lower Tuesday ahead of U.S. energy inventories data that may reveal another drawdown in crude oil supplies.