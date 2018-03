HONKARAKENNE OYJ Annual Financial Report 22 March 2018 at 9:50 a.m.

HONKARAKENNE’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2017 PUBLISHED

Honkarakenne has published its Financial Statements for year 2017. They are available in PDF format in English and Finnish on www.honka.com .

Under its Honka® brand, Honkarakenne manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological detached houses, holiday homes and public buildings using Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 85,000 buildings to more than 50 countries. House packages are made at the company’s own factory in Karstula, Finland. In 2017, the Honkarakenne Group had net sales of MEUR 43.4, of which exports accounted for 41%. www.honka.com

