Honor Reaching New Heights with Strategic Partners Globally

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Honor, a young, trend-setting smartphone e-brand, has announced its official arrival in Vietnam at the GEM Center, Ho Chi Minh City, on March 7, with the release two of its unrivaled handsets, the Honor 9 Lite and Honor 7X. The young brand also shared a list of exciting strategic partnerships and invited two strategic partners, IGG and Bigo Live, to share their visions on the collaborations with Honor. The event received overwhelming support from top-tier media, Honor's strategic business partners, influencers and Honor fans.

For the Honor 7X, Honor is partnering with IGG, a renowned game developer and distributor, to optimize the world-popular real-time strategy game Lords Mobile, providing top-notch gaming experience to the young and hip gaming community worldwide. Together, Honor 7X and IGG are bringing the smoothest gaming performance and clearest and sharpest graphics to the 90 million fans of Honor and 110 million players of Lords Mobile around the world.

For the Honor 9 Lite, Honor is working with Bigo Live, the trendy and popular live-stream app. Bigo Live is well-loved by the young generation around the world, having been crowned the Top 10 Social App in more than 80 countries, and Top Grossing App in 15 countries since its release. Honor 9 Lite and Bigo Live is bringing a seamless live streaming experience for all their loyal fans. The collaboration also fosters strategic resources exchange between the two lead industry users to forge creative marketing initiatives.

Honor has also established strong relationships with many other young and adventurous partners in Vietnam. At the launch event last week, Honor partnered with Cube TV, another leading live-streaming gaming community, to invite the renowned gaming team QTV to experience the Honor 7X and Honor 9 Lite. The QTV team was blown away by Honor 7X's incredible gaming capability and Honor 9 Lite live-streaming experience. At a recent gaming tournament, held in partnership with VNG, the distributor of the top-chart battle royale game Rules of Survival, Honor 7X was the "weapon-of-choice" and the most sought-after prize. Partnering with MiHoyo, the distributor of the popular action-packed game Honkai Impact 3, Honor gifted the ultimate gaming device Honor 7X to Honkai Impact 3 fans during the New Year.

"Within a short five years since our birth, Honor has grown rapidly across the globe, with our footprint firmly established in our home country, as well as overseas markets including Western Europe, Nordics, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia Pacific," said George Zhao, President of Honor. "Our creative campaigns with a variety of strategic partners have helped to push our growth further and touch the young generation at heart. Hand in hand, Honor and our partners co-create a fun and fashionable brand experience for the next generation. We look forward to continue reaching new heights with our many successful partners."

Earlier this month, Honor's first collaboration with a fashion designer brand, KOCHE, at Paris Fall/Winter Fashion Week, also achieved overwhelming success in both the technology and fashion world, marking an important milestone for Honor in its global creative expansion journey.

About Honor

Honor is a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group. In line with its slogan, "For the Brave", the brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, Honor has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers.

