Honor World Carnival is Coming to Thailand

BANGKOK, April 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Honor, a leading smartphone e-brand, today announced its biggest sales event of the year, Honor World Carnival, will start this week to celebrate its overwhelming success in overseas markets during Q1 2018.

According to sales figures as of March 25, Honor's sales outside of China almost doubled in the first quarter of 2018. To thank fans for their support, Honor World Carnival will offer an unmatched US$270 million in cumulative savings to consumers. The discounts will be available across tens of Honor's global markets including Thailand, the strategic market in South East Asia for Honor.

"We want to thank our fans and consumers all around the world for helping us to succeed as a leading e-brand. We are offering unparalleled deals this year for Honor World Carnival," said Mr. George Zhao, President of Honor. "Honor World Carnival is part of our longstanding dedication to providing unrivaled products at unbeatable prices. We look forward to surprising, impressing and fulfilling the Thailand market. With our unique brand spirit, Honor will inspire Thailand's young consumers and grow continuously with them."

In Thailand, Honor World Carnival promotions will start at 11am on April 10 on LAZADA (for Honor 7X) and Shopee (for Honor 9 Lite) respectively. The promotion details are as below:

Plateform Date Start Time Product on promotion Promotion details LAZADA April 10 11am Honor 7X The first 200 customers will get 500 THB cash back for the next purchase on LAZADA Shopee April 10 11am Honor 9 Lite The first 200 customers will get a 200 THB voucher and 200 coins in Shopee platform

As a leading e-brand created for digital natives, Honor values its community of fans and is always interested in co-creating experiences with them. To offer the best brand experience in a fun, cool and trendy manner, Honor invites its fans and first group of users to join an event on 8 April, remarking the second offline fan gathering in Thailand. At the event, fans will receive a first-hand experience of Honor's latest smartphones and a deep understanding of Honor's innovative technology through interactive games, helping to bring Honor closer to the fan community.

With a unique Internet-powered business model, unrivaled product, and unbeatable value, Honor has taken its successful business model from China to the global market. As Mr. George Zhao, President of Honor, announced in a launch event in London last December, Honor aims to become a top-five smartphone brand by 2020. Since then, Honor has continued building up its young, innovative, and trend-setting brand image in the Europe and US markets -- the brand received ten "Best of CES" awards in the US in January and collaborated with fashion brand KOCHÉ at Paris Fashion Week in February.

During this year's first quarter, Honor has made major progress across Asia, where its massive consumer base represents significant growth potential. In Myanmar, Honor opened its first overseas experience store in January, integrating product experience together with lifestyle trends for a young generation. In Indonesia, Honor set up a local manufacturing line in March, demonstrating its commitment to Indonesian users and the local business environment. In Thailand, Honor signed agreements with over 3,000 stores across the nation, ensuring that Honor fans could purchase devices conveniently at the sales channel of their choice.

According to Sino Market Research, an independent market research firm, Honor surpassed all industry players in China, from January to December, in terms of sales volume and revenue, with shipment volume at almost 55 million, and sales revenue at CNY79 billion (over US$12 billion).

Honor World Carnival was first established in 2014 as a sales event to recognize its global fan base and consumers. This year marks the event's fifth consecutive year, and the company has more to celebrate than ever, following a spectacular year. Honor World Carnival will offer unprecedented prices, making it the prime time to purchase the brand's award-winning devices, with deals to be found for almost all Honor products, such as the Honor 6A, Honor 6C, Honor 6X, Honor 7X, Honor 8 Lite, Honor 9, Honor 9 Lite, Honor View10, and more.

About Honor

Honor is a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group. In line with its slogan, "For the Brave", the brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, Honor has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers.

For more information, please visit Honor online at www.hihonor.com or follow us on:

https://www.facebook.com/honorglobal/

https://twitter.com/Honorglobal

https://www.instagram.com/honorglobal/

https://www.youtube.com/honorglobal

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20180406/2098402-1-a

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20180406/2098402-1-b

SOURCE Honor