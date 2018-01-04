Horizons ETFs Announces HVU Unit Consolidation

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2018 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs"), the manager and trustee of the BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures™ 2x Daily Bull ETF (the "ETF"), has announced today that it intends to consolidate the units of the ETF as indicated in the table below.

Unit Consolidation

After the close of trading on Friday, January 12, 2018, on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), the units of the ETF will be consolidated on the basis of the ratio (the "Consolidation Ratio") set out below, and will begin trading on a post-consolidated basis on Monday, January 15, 2018, the effective date of the consolidation:

ETF Ticker Consolidation Ratio BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures™ 2x Daily Bull ETF HVU 1:5

When a unit consolidation occurs, the net asset value per unit is increased by the same ratio as the unit consolidation so that the unit consolidation has no impact on the value of the investor's total unit position. An investor's cost per unit is also increased by the same ratio as the unit consolidation, although their total cost remains unchanged.

No fractional units will be issued. Where the consolidation results in a fractional unit, the number of post-consolidation units will be rounded down to the nearest whole unit, in the case of a fractional interest that is less than 0.5, or rounded up to the nearest whole number, in the case of a fractional interest that is 0.5 or greater.

Horizons ETFs reserves the right to cancel this corporate action if we deem it appropriate to do so, before the effective date.

Unitholder Information

Unitholders of the ETF do not need to take any action to effect this transaction. Unitholders will have their brokerage accounts automatically updated to reflect the unit consolidation. A unitholder's broker may take several days to reflect this transaction in the unitholder's account (the "Settlement Period"). However, the unitholder is still able to trade the units of the ETF during this time. If they wish to do so, Horizons ETFs recommends investors contact their broker by phone during the Settlement Period in order to trade the post-consolidation units.

