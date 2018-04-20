|
20.04.2018 23:30:31
Hoylu AB: Publishes its Annual Report for 2017
Hoylu AB (publ) announced today that the Annual Report for 2017 is available at Hoylu's web site (www.hoylu.com/investor/reports).
Comments from Stein Revelsby, CEO
Hoylu is positioned in a high growth market of digital transformation within the Enterprise. Managers around the world are working to determine how to manage through this digital transformation while attempting to deliver business results faster with an increasingly dispersed workforce who expects their workplace tools to have the same ease of use as a mobile app instead of their complex systems and archaic processes. In order to stay competitive organizations must determine best how to optimize their resources against all of these demands with the objective to make faster, better and well-informed decisions. Innovation plays a key role in this transition while also managing risk, people and assets, projects and processes.
Hoylu Suite is designed to make digital work simple, seamless and hassle free. Hoylu built a digital workspace platform focused on the holistic experience to allow workers to increase their productivity while reducing their barriers to entry. Hoylu Suite is hardware agnostic, easy to use, enables access from any location all within a secure environment. Hoylu is experience driven and puts the worker first in decision making instead of allowing technology alone drive product decisions. This core belief maintains focus on delivering core business value with tools that are efficient and easy to use for all members of a team across multiple disciplines, not only technology experts.
Hoylu's unique solutions are designed to create shared workspaces for individuals and teams who appreciate the freedom of choice to work on large projector walls, large interactive displays or different personal devices including laptops, tablets and smartphones. We offer the common ground to create, organize, and share information and content in real time or review later, as a group or as an individual. Information is always up to date and never lost so your work always picks up instantly where you left off on the previous session or device. We have focused on offering a highly secure environment that meet the standards of a demanding enterprise who trust us with their company's most valuable information.
Our product portfolio is continuously improving, and we cover a wide range of businesses from higher education involving in-class and distance learning, corporate training, construction, engineering, automotive, life sciences, and leisure and even sports coaching. Organizations are able to include all major steps in the enterprise information management cycle; plan, assemble, present, collaborate, act and evolve with Hoylu Suite. We offer a large and ever-growing library of templates that cover core business functions, ideation, brainstorming and reviews as well as structured processes and project management, scrum and lean planning. We work closely with our customers and partners to continuously listen and respond to feedback to ensure the product delivers the most valued features.
Our goal is to offer the most advanced digital workspace solution that is easy to use on any display, interactive surface or personal device with the flexibility to combine with any audio-, videoconferencing or 3rd party software applications that different businesses use. Our belief is that people want the freedom to combine devices and software, work anytime from anywhere.
It has been a busy and eventful first year for Hoylu. I want to thank our valued customers and investors who supported us from an early stage and our loyal employees for efforts and hard work to position Hoylu for an exciting journey ahead.
For more information, please contact:
Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com
About Hoylu
Hoylu delivers solutions to allow enterprises to plan, assemble and evolve with a focus on enriching the user experience. The Hoylu Suite delivers a comprehensive set of personalized digital workspaces to enable teams across locations, on any device, to work smarter and with more fun across major industries including Engineering, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Manufacturing, Travel, Hospitality, Graphic Design and many more. The Hoylu Suite allows users to create and share workspaces for free form sketching, drawing, mark-ups and organization of documents, pictures, video-links and other types of content on an infinite canvas. The Hoylu Suite is built to be easy to use and engaging with the objective to enhance productivity and simplify work processes for teams and people across multiple disciplines, while working in the same room or in multiple locations.
For more information visit: www.hoylu.com or www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu
Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Stockholm
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550
Legal Adviser: MAQS Advokatbyrå
Publication
This information is information that Hoylu AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at (23:30) CEST on April 20, 2018.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Hoylu AB via Globenewswire
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
