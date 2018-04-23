Humania Assurance Inc. wins at the 38th edition of Quebec's most prestigious business contest: the Mercuriades Awards

SAINT-HYACINTHE, QC, April 23, 2018 /CNW Telbec/ - Humania Assurance Inc. is very proud to announce it won the prestigious Award "Productivity Improvement – SME" of Quebec's most prestigious business contest: the Mercuriades Awards 2018. This recognition highlights the exceptional work done by teams from Humania Assurance and its Fintech Survitech in making insurance more accessible everywhere and for everyone.

Modifying interactions among all stakeholders

"The issue of vertical integration was crucial to the success of this project," says Stephane Rochon, Humania Assurance President and CEO. "A vertically integrated insurer, such as Humania Assurance, is an insurer that chose to innovate by simplifying the interactions between its independent brokerage network and its internal operations. To achieve this, we invested on developing a digital expertise through our own Fintech subsidiary, Survitech. Among other things, this strategy allows us to better control our costs, offer innovative products entirely focused on customer experience, explore new technologies, and being more flexible in an industry where efficiency gains make a big difference", adds Rochon.

Optimizing productivity and marketing

"The world moves fast and immediacy has become the norm. And so, whereas it once took 30 days to issue a life insurance policy, now we can do it online, in less than 45 minutes," explains Mr. Rochon. "In a few months only, HuGO has become synonym of productivity and efficiency. Currently, HuGO processes automatically over 50% of all files received. This leading-edge tool has allowed us to considerably increase our productivity by reducing the number of trips for the advisor and streamlining the selection process for the customer. With HuGO, the customer experience is much less invasive compare to the standard process of the industry. To sum up, this means more capacity with the same number of resources in a process entirely focused on the customer experience, "concludes Stéphane Rochon.

Standing out through improving the quality of the services it offers its independent brokerage network is of great importance to Humania Assurance. This award is a testament to the company's ability to implement innovative strategies and be recognise as a disruptive force in the industry.

About Humania Assurance

Humania is a mutual insurance company that has been developing insurance solutions focused on the needs of Canadians for more than 75 years. It develops innovative web-based insurance coverage to simplify and speed up the process at a competitive price. For more information: www.humania.ca

