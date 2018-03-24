ATX 3 410 -0,8%  Dow 23 533 -1,8%  Nasdaq 6 508 -2,6%  Euro 1,2357 0,3% 
24.03.2018 14:00:00

Huntkey will launch its power strips on Amazon of UK

SHENZHEN, China, March 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a global leading provider of home automation and power solutions, will  launch its power strips on Amazon of UK soon.

Huntkey has three types of power strips in stock on Amazon UK. SUC307 which has three AC outlets and equipped with three USB charging ports. SUL407 which is designed with three AC outlets and two USB charging ports. SUL507 is the upgraded devices of SUL407 which can charge six devices at the same time.

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/970x300.jpg

Huntkey is popular among the global customers with its renowned brand, high quality and attractive ID design. Why Huntkey wall mount power strip worth you to own it? We give you five main reasons:

1. Useful and Convenient
Customers do not need to search for a plug and can plug in multiple devices with the USB charging ports, and these charging ports work as well as the original plugs do.

2. Safety Inner Design: Integral Copper Bar
Huntkey power strips adopted integral copper bar design, which enhanced the conduction ability. Also it can improve the elasticity of switch, making a better experience for the consumers when using it. The last but most important is that with this design, it can promote the efficiency but lower the electricity bills.

3. Reliable Flame-retardant Material
Huntkey power strips are made of flame-retardant material, which is able to withstand high heat and temperatures. There is no deformation at 100℃ and even without flames at 750℃.

4. 3-year warranty
Huntkey can provide best service and 3-year warranty.

Please visit Huntkey site and Amazon UK to get the detail information:
https://en.huntkey.com/products/power-strip/uk-standard/
https://www.amazon.co.uk/s/ref=nb_sb_noss_2?url=search-alias%3Daps&field-keywords=Huntkey

About Huntkey

Huntkey, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of its customers.

For more information about Huntkey, please visit:
https://en.huntkey.com/ 
http://www.facebook.com/HuntkeyGlobal/

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntkey-will-launch-its-power-strips-on-amazon-of-uk-300619027.html

SOURCE Huntkey

