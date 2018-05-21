ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance

ICON plc, (NASDAQ: ICLR) a global provider of drug development and commercialisation solutions and services, today announced the launch of FIRECREST Financial Disclosure, an innovative digital solution that increases the efficiency and compliance of investigator Financial Disclosure administration. FIRECREST Financial Disclosure provides a robust solution for sponsors to distribute, track and manage the completion of forms mandated by FDA 21CFR Part 54 (Financial Disclosure by Clinical Investigators). The solution enables secure, centralised, electronic distribution and response capture of Financial Disclosure information.

Icon has developed FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to address the ongoing industry challenge of non-compliance due to incomplete forms and to ensure necessary regulatory requirements are in place in advance of study start-up. The solution reduces the risk of regulatory findings and reduces administrative costs associated with traditional distribution and tracking of form completion.

"FIRECREST Financial Disclosure supports sponsors to increase compliance and manage the Financial Disclosure process more efficiently.” commented Mark Connolly, VP FIRECREST at ICON. "We estimate the solution is capable of delivering savings in excess of 50% when compared to traditional methods, while also contributing to the environmental sustainability targets of our clients”.

Financial Disclosure is the latest addition to the FIRECREST digital solutions suite, developed to increase efficiency in clinical trials by driving site performance. Solutions include award winning GCP and Protocol Training Animations, Visit By Visit Guide, Trial Drive and Pre-Screen. To learn more about FIRECREST, visit www.iconplc.com/FIRECREST.

About ICON plc

ICON plc is a global provider of outsourced drug development and commercialisation solutions and services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and government and public health organisations. The company specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON currently, operates from 97 locations in 38 countries and has approximately 13,380 employees.

Further information is available at www.iconplc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actual results, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those stated in this press release. The forward-looking statements are subject to future events, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statements, including, but not limited to, the ability to enter into new contracts, maintain client relationships, manage the opening of new offices and offering of new services, the integration of new business mergers and acquisitions, as well as economic and global market conditions and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in SEC reports filed by ICON, all of which are difficult to predict and some of which are beyond our control. For these reasons, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. The word "expected" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about the risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements may be found in SEC reports filed by ICON, including its Form 20-F, F-1, S-8 and F-3, which are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

ICON/ICLR-G

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005491/en/