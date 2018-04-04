Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
04.04.2018 03:32:00

IGM Financial Inc. Announces March 2018 Investment Fund Sales and Total Assets Under Management

WINNIPEG, April 3, 2018 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total investment fund net new money in March of $454.2 million as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management were $155.8 billion at March 31, 2018, compared with $156.4 billion at February 28, 2018 and $147.5 billion at March 31, 2017. Investment fund assets under management were $149.2 billion at March 31, 2018, compared with $149.7 billion at February 28, 2018 and $142.1 billion at March 31, 2017. Assets under management are shown in Table 2.

Table 1 - Net New Money

Month ended March 31, 2018
($ millions) (unaudited)

Investors
Group

Mackenzie

Counsel3

IGM
Financial1






Mutual Funds






Gross Sales

$888.2

$903.1

$75.3

$1,866.6


Net New Money

$208.7

$173.0

$9.8

$391.5






ETFs






Net New Money


$209.9


$119.3






Consolidated






Net New Money

$208.7

$326.32

$9.8

$454.2

 


1

Consolidated results eliminate double counting where business is reflected in multiple segments


-

Exchange traded funds ("ETF") exclude $90.6 million in net new money by Investors Group and IPC mutual
fund investments in ETFs.

2

Excludes $56.6 million of net new money in ETFs by Mackenzie mutual funds.

3

IPC Private Wealth Program mutual funds are excluded from net new money.



*

Mutual Fund Net New Money is defined as Gross Sales less Gross Redemptions and is consistent with the terminology
used in the Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) issued by IGM Financial.

 

Table 2 - Assets under Management

($ billions) (unaudited)

March

2018

February

 2018

March

 2017

% Change
Last Month

% Change
YOY







IGM Financial

Total Assets under Management4

$155.76

$156.37

$147.50

(0.4)

5.6







IGM Financial

Investment Funds

Assets under Management4

$149.20

$149.72

$142.09

(0.3)

5.0







Investors Group







Mutual Funds

$87.10

$87.50

$83.90

(0.5)

3.8


Total Investors Group

$87.10

$87.50

$83.90

(0.5)

3.8







Mackenzie







Mutual Funds

$55.59

$55.76

$52.94

(0.3)

5.0


ETFs

$2.00

$1.80

$0.23

11.1

  N/M


Investment Funds5

$56.99

$57.02

$53.10

-

7.3


Sub-advisory, institutional and
other

$8.17

$8.20

$6.55

(0.4)

24.7


Total Mackenzie

$65.16

$65.22

$59.65

(0.1)

9.2














Investment Planning
Counsel6

$5.45

$5.45

$5.09

-

7.1

 

 4

Mackenzie sub-advisory mandates to Investment Planning Counsel mutual funds and investment in Mackenzie
investment funds by mutual funds managed by Investors Group or Investment Planning Counsel are reported
within Mackenzie's results and are eliminated within IGM Financial consolidated results:


-

Amounts eliminated within IGM Financial consolidated total assets were $2.0 billion at March 31, 2018 ($1.8 billion at February 28, 2018 and $1.1
billion at March 31, 2017).


-

Amounts eliminated within IGM Financial consolidated investment fund assets were $346.1 million at March
31, 2018 ($257.0 million at February 28, 2018).

5

Mackenzie investment funds total assets under management exclude Mackenzie mutual fund investment in ETFs
of $596.7 million as at March 31, 2018 ($542.1 million as at February 28, 2018).

6

IPC's total assets under management includes Counsel Mutual Funds and the Private Wealth Program.

 

Preliminary average investment fund assets under management and average total assets under management for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management7


($ billions) (unaudited)

Quarter to Date



IGM Financial

Total Average Assets under Management8

$156.80



IGM Financial

Investment Funds Average Assets under Management8

$150.12




Investors Group




Mutual Funds

$87.84



Total Investors Group

$87.84




Mackenzie




Mutual Funds

$55.90



ETFs

$1.67



Investment Funds9

$57.07



Sub-advisory, institutional and other

$8.16



Total Mackenzie

$65.23







Investment Planning Counsel10

$5.44

 

7

Based on daily average investment fund assets and month-end average institutional, sub-advisory and other assets.

8

Mackenzie sub-advisory mandates to Investment Planning Counsel mutual funds and investment in Mackenzie
investment funds by mutual funds managed by Investors Group or Investment Planning Counsel are reported
within Mackenzie's results and are eliminated within IGM Financial consolidated results:


-

Amounts eliminated within IGM Financial consolidated total assets were $1.7 billion at March 31, 2018.


-

Amounts eliminated within IGM Financial consolidated investment fund assets were $232.0 million at March
31, 2018.

9

Mackenzie investment funds total assets under management exclude Mackenzie mutual fund investment in ETFs
of $503.2 million as at March 31, 2018.

10

IPC's total assets under management includes Counsel Mutual Funds and the Private Wealth Program.

 

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's premier personal financial services companies, and one of the country's largest managers and distributors of mutual funds and other managed asset products, with approximately $156 billion in total assets under management. Its activities are carried out principally through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel.

 A MEMBER OF THE POWER FINANCIAL CORPORATION GROUP OF COMPANIES.

SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.

