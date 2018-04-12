IH Digital Continues China Expansion with the Launch of a New Guangzhou Office

SINGAPORE, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In March 2018, IH Digital opened a new office located in Guangzhou, China.

The Guangzhou office serves as IH Digital's China digital marketing center to offer diverse marketing services. With more local Chinese employees, the team members have the knowledge and insight of the Chinese market to tackle with its unique social and digital landscape. IH Digital is a Sina Weibo official international reseller for Southeast Asia, which can work directly with Weibo to provide planning and buying services.

Are you "China-ready"?

With over 600 million users, Sina Weibo is the most popular Chinese social media platform. Many advertisers in Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore have recently jumped into Weibo marketing with IH Digital. Some of the blue-chip clients are Siam Paragon and Sansiri (Thailand), Petronas (Malaysia), Marina Bay Sands and MTV (Singapore).

A combination of influencers and social video campaign brought Petronas' success, which led the brand to garner 5.87 million views as of 14 March 2018. Siam Paragon launched a post ad campaign on Weibo with high impression that garnered more than one million views.

"More companies are turning to Weibo to achieve their China digital marketing objectives," says George Foo, Chief Operating Officer for IH Digital. "China's digital landscape is unique with many barriers. Businesses without offices in China cannot advertise on some social media platforms, but Weibo -- an open platform that needs lesser requirements -- offers businesses a better opportunity. IH Digital aims to facilitate faster processing of translation, documentations and verifications."

ROOM A6, WEPLUS COWORK, 3RD FLOOR, YINBAO BUIDLING, NO. 289, ART AND CREATIVE GARDEN, GUANGZHOU DA DAO ZHONG, YUEXIU QU, GUANGZHOU SHI, GUANGDONG SHENG, CHINA 510620

IH Digital - Asia Marketing Simplified.

IH Digital is a digital marketing agency that aims to provide simplicity and flexibility for clients' social media marketing needs across the Asia. Founded in 2006, with 80+ specialists for South East Asia, IndoChina, Greater China, Korea and Japan.

We understand how complex the Asia market can be. Which is why we are here to provide digital services for your marketing needs in the region. Connect with your nearest IH Digital Hub to learn more about our work.

Read more: www.ihdigital.com

