28.06.2018 16:52:00
IIROC Trade Resumption - PHGI
VANCOUVER, June 28, 2018 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Premier Health Group Inc.
CSE Symbol: PHGI
Resumption (ET): 11:15 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
