IIROC Trade Resumption - PVOT

VANCOUVER, Feb. 27, 2018 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CSE Symbol: PVOT

Resumption (ET): 10:15 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

