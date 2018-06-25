Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
25.06.2018 23:06:00

IIROC Trading Halt - BUL

VANCOUVER, June 25, 2018 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Bullman Minerals Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: BUL

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 16:58 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

